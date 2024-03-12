Rising star Harry McLaughlin-Phillips earns Reds start to play Rebels
Last weekend’s Reds hero at the breakdown, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, has been handed a start in the No. 10 jersey ahead of Queensland’s clash with the Rebels in Melbourne.
McLaughlin-Phillips, who impressed for the Junior Wallabies last year and is still only 19, is one of two changes to the Reds’ starting side.
Fijian international Peni Ravai has been called up to replace the suspended Sef Fa’agase at loosehead prop.
As for the bench, the return of Wallaby Jordan Petaia is sure to excite Queensland fans as their rugby team searches for a second consecutive win.
The Reds haven’t lost in seven of the last eight meetings between the two Australian rivals, but the Rebels will take plenty of confidence out of winning their last matchup in March 2023.
Queensland are also looking to snap a four-match losing streak in Super Rugby Pacific outside of the Sunshine State, with their longest streak spanning seven matches from May 2019 to March 2020.
But after beating the then-undefeated Chiefs in front of their home fans at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium last weekend, and claiming third spot on the ladder as a result, the Reds are arguably the favourites ahead of this Round Four clash.
“Jordie’s return gives us good cover in the backline for a number of position,” coach Les Kiss said in a statement.
“It’s a big challenge. As a forward pack, the Rebels have found their mojo and allowed their backline to play.
“It’s really important for us to present a connected defensive line and have a strong set-piece set a good base for us.”
The Rebels will be full of belief themselves, though, after taking down the Western Force and Moana Pasifika in back-to-back rounds.
This clash between the Reds and Rebels is set to get underway at 6:30 pm AEST at Melbourne’s AAMI Park on Friday night.
Reds team to take on Melbourne Rebels
- Peni Ravai
- Matt Faessler
- Zane Nonggorr
- Seru Uru
- Ryan Smith
- Liam Wright (cc)
- Fraser McReight
- Harry Wilson
- Tate McDermott
- Harry McLaughlin-Phillips
- Mac Grealy
- Isaac Henry
- Josh Flook
- Suliasi Vunivalu
- Jock Campbell
Reserves
- Josh Nasser
- George Blake
- Jeffery Toomaga-Allen
- Cormac Daly
- John Bryant
- Kalani Thomas
- Tom Lynagh
- Jordan Petaia
Comments on RugbyPass
400 fans for Rebels vs Moana is shocking. How does that happen - didn't the marketing teams know ticket sales were slow in advance? Why was there no attempt to increase sales by local promotions or special deals? How does this happen?31 Go to comments
soko drua soko🛶🔥🇫🇯2 Go to comments
Have a feeling that our best backline play is about to be unlocked. Great coach , respect for thinking out of the box by both Rassie and Tony in this professional era.2 Go to comments
Great game by England. First time I actually appreciated their game since Johnny Wilkinson. Well done from a Saffa2 Go to comments
Thanks NB. The Reds were close to beating the Hurricanes in the previous round but I think struggled to contain the big bodies running at them. The Hurricanes have been a mild surprise judging from their roster and pre season form but sheer muscle and bulk has made defending against them very tough. I also heard on the radio that the Crusaders are averaging 6 seconds for the speed of breakdown ball. However all this pales in comparison to the positive feeling I have about the Highlanders!31 Go to comments
Great piece Nick. As a reds fan, I am cautious to drink the coolaid so early in the season but the stats you list at the top are very encouraging indeed. And what a transformation considering their low ball in play time last year and concerns around the fitness of their tight 5 forwards in particular with their sloppy midfield defence. Seems to be no worries now… Love those two clips for the third try, flook is scrum half at the initial ruck and ends up the one scoring the try on the other side and 50m upfield one phase later. And that tip on form Harry! long may it continue, aus teams have always struggled with multi-pass phases when the forwards are involved. Tahs could look to improve this area of their game, too many one pass phases. I noted that the reds seemed to have two clear plans for the chiefs - 1) get the ball to the edges (both blind and open) and often in consecutive phases, 2) don’t give mckenzie opportunities on the kick return which meant running alot of kicks back and if he does run the ball, don’t let him go. No matter the defender, they really seemed to make an effort to hang onto him any which way they could. Tbh, the reds should’ve been up by 20 if they iced a couple more opportunities in that first half… That suli kick an example where I think he could’ve taken the tackle and then played wide with an unset defence on the following phase. Lastly, big ups to mcreight as the player of the match in a crowded field. That steal just before halftime and then another in the second responsible for the 6 point margin in the end. You have previously criticised his decision making at the ruck and his predisposition to drawing a penalty, nice to see him mature in that area.31 Go to comments
Henry Honiball was an excellent flyhalf. Good luck Brownie, am interested in what you would bring.2 Go to comments
Never heard of Cameron Shepherd, But I do enjoy the absolute S&^tshow the Wallabies are.1 Go to comments
We would welcome him back. Solid lock who is superior in the line-outs, great partnership with Eben and rather a large unit. Yes, Lood, we want you back for the Boks!!1 Go to comments
Loved the way that Kiss has them playing. Some great movement. Could have won by a lot more if they'd executed some basics when it really mattered. From a Chiefs point of view, it's been a tough draw to start with and I think we've played well. I'm not sure why we tend to struggle against the Reds - we even lost to them in one of Rennie's champion seasons!31 Go to comments
Change management. At some point the boks will need to appoint a new captain. But I’m sure Siya will captain the boks against Ireland. Win the World Cup back from the “real world champions”.1 Go to comments
Real shame. Compounded by the lack of a decent replacement in the squad. Daly hasn't added much so far. I hope he can bring his A game on the weekend.1 Go to comments
Totally agree. Some will see Furbank’s mistakes but without his speed, quick hands and willingness to run, we would have scored far less points. Steward is an exceptional defensive fullback, probably the best in the world but England wouldn't have won that game with him on the field. With Furbank and Slade, England have 2 additional flyhalves in the outer channels and that's sumptuous. Most of all I'm loving having a flyhalf who doesn't grubber kick the ball away every time we get in the 22.2 Go to comments
Well worth watching Kiss on the Koko YouTube channel. Certainly seems he’s building something special. The Reds had 17.5k fans on the weekend.31 Go to comments
It is early days Nic, but you like to stay ahead. The balance of power certainly has shifted North within Australia. The balance of power shifting across the Tasman, probably not but there has been a realignment of the battle lines and Aus have regained some territory.31 Go to comments
Les Kiss is well placed in Brisbane, as there is no end to the input for ideas. I find some league plays are coming into Union. Especially the rip tackle. The league guys got so good at it that now you can only do it one on one, it is a penalty if you rip while some else is holding the ball carrier. With two on one it is so easy. Kwagga showed Will Jordan the play. If done in tandem it is easy. At the moment in Union a player tries the rip sporadically usually after a tackle is made and the when the ball carrier falls to the ground. This tactic is seriously under utilised. Faf did it in final play against france, he had help I watch and marvel at the NRL. Although it was interesting to see Wigan beat the Panthers. There are two NRL teams in Brisbane - the Broncos and Dolphins, plus Queensland Maroons Rugby League Brisbane manages the largest combined Rugby League competition in the world with approximately 16,000 player registrations (3,500 seniors) across 56 clubs, who field 891 teams in 101 competitions, playing over 450 games each week. wow.31 Go to comments
Now is the time for Andy Goode to shut up2 Go to comments
I like Clayton MacMillan, he is honest. His assessment of the Reds is spot on. I like the new wave from Aussie teams. I do wonder how far energy will take the reds? The positive externality is that winning makes winning, it is a good disease31 Go to comments
Yes I watched that game. Crowd was invisible. Probably most of the spectators were family members. Time to bring out the fake crowd noise like during covid restrictions. The Media around the games could make it work. 1 Do not show empty stands ha ha. 2 Let children in free - they buy food come on it is easy. this product really needs some fixing NZ Rugby chief executive just bury their heads in the sand and say - no problem here. Those games operate on a huge loss.31 Go to comments
Well Crusaders have the Hurricanes this week. It is likely going to be four losses in a row. A new dawn. It is SURREAL like navigating up the Nùng River to Kurtz's outpost in Apocalypse Now31 Go to comments