Super Rugby Pacific

More youth injected into Highlanders unit to face Brumbies

By Ned Lester
Tanielu Tele'a celebrates scoring the Highlanders try. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The Highlanders boast a young team looking to make a name for themselves and are proving to be ahead of schedule in their return to competitiveness after losing a wealth of experience over the offseason.

Their next challenge awaits in the form of an underperforming Brumbies outfit hungry to right the ship and go one better than previous seasons’ semi-final eliminations.

A mountainous task requires a fit and firing team and that’s exactly what coach Clarke Dermody has named for the encounter, although a slight departure from the consistency of selection in the opening three rounds.

The team’s lone All Black Ethan de Groot is again joined by Jack Taylor and Saula Ma’u in the front row, with Max Hicks and Fabian Holland rounding out a big tight five.

Captain Billy Harmon returns to the starting unit after a disciplinary relegation to the bench last week, joined by Tom Sanders and Hugh Renton in the loose forwards.

Folau Fakatava and Cameron Millar will line up in the halves, giving a glimpse into the team’s future and feeding a burgeoning midfield of Sam Gilbert and Tanielu Tele’a.

The lethal back three of Martin Bogado, Timoci Tavatavanawai and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens-Kneepkens are bound to produce excitement in the crowd and cause headaches for the Brumbies.

It’s a home game that promises great insight into where both teams are at, with no result guaranteed in such a highly competitive Super Rugby Pacific season.

The home side will however be without their No 8 Hugh Renton for an estimated six weeks after an ankle injury in the win over the Waratahs.

“We’re gutted to have lost Hughy, he’s been a real asset on the field, but we have confidence in our other loose forwards to do their jobs,” Dermody said. “The same goes for Cam, he’s benefitted from two weeks at home training and playing for the development team and has now got his opportunity to prove himself as a starting 10.

“There’s nothing like being at back at home and we’re looking forward to putting on a good show for our fans – our Highlanders family – back at Forsyth Barr stadium on Saturday afternoon,” said Dermody.

Highlanders team to face Brumbies 

  1. Ethan de Groot
  2. Jack Taylor
  3. Saula Ma’u
  4. Fabian Holland
  5. Max Hicks
  6. Tom Sanders
  7. Billy Harmon (C)
  8. Nikora Broughton
  9. Folau Fakatava
  10. Cameron Millar
  11. Martín Bogado
  12. Sam Gilbert (VC)
  13. Tanielu Tele’a
  14. Timoci Tavatavanawai
  15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

 RESERVES

  1. Henry Bell
  2. Ayden Johnstone
  3. Jermaine Ainsley
  4. Oliver Haig
  5. Sean Withy
  6. James Arscott
  7. Ajay Faleafaga
  8. Connor Garden-Bachop

28 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Fans hungry for top ranked clash snap up Springbok tickets in record time Fans hungry for top ranked clash snap up Springbok tickets
Search