Why Jordan Petaia’s NRL link is ‘a scary prospect’ for Australian rugby
Former Wallabies outside back Cameron Shepherd has explained how losing Jordan Petaia to a rival code is “a scary prospect” for Australian rugby in the wake of recent reports.
As reported earlier this week by Sydney Morning Herald and 9News reporter Michael Chammas, St George Illawarra coach Shane Flanagan has reached out to Petaia’s management.
The Dragons coach is interested in potentially luring the young Wallaby over to the NRL as the club weighs up the possibility of potentially replacing centre Zac Lomax.
This news comes less than 50 days after it was revealed by The Daily Telegraph that Petia had been approached by the NFL International Player Pathway, a Queensland NRL side and Japanese rugby clubs.
With Wallabies wing Mark Nawaqanitawase already leaving the code at the end of 2024 to join the Sydney Roosters, and with some uncertainty surrounding Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii’s move to rugby union, it would be a tough blow to see Petaia leave Australian rugby.
“It’s a scary prospect,” Cameron Shepherd said on Stan Sports’ Rugby Heaven.
“You think that there’s also maybe a lot of conversations saying you paid so much money for other players, why aren’t we spending more to retain that local talent?
“You look at Jordan Petaia, two World Cups, he’s 23, he’s played 30-plus caps for Australia, I think I’m pretty close to the mark on that one. He’s a talent, and he’s someone we have to work to retain.”
It’s been a big couple of days for Australian rugby with reports that the Sydney Roosters were going to try and retain Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii breaking earlier this week.
Journalist Neil Breen told 2GB radio this week that the Tricolours were “working overtime” to try and convince Suaalii to backflip on his lucrative deal with Rugby Australia and the Waratahs.
But as Rugby Heaven panellist Sera Naiqama explained, it would be “so dishonest” of Suaalii to make that decision to remain in the NRL after agreeing to the deal.
“It would be a huge blow considering that we locked his deal in at a time when Rugby Australia was in a lot of turmoil,” Naiqama said.
“He cost a lot of money for us to lock him in for what five years? Valued at about a $5 million contract.
“For him to back out would be so dishonest. Don’t commit yourself to something you know you’re not going to see through.
“There’s got to be some sort of loyalty when you’re being called in with huge responsibility and huge money attached to your name.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Thanks NB. The Reds were close to beating the Hurricanes in the previous round but I think struggled to contain the big bodies running at them. The Hurricanes have been a mild surprise judging from their roster and pre season form but sheer muscle and bulk has made defending against them very tough. I also heard on the radio that the Crusaders are averaging 6 seconds for the speed of breakdown ball. However all this pails in comparison to the positive feeling I have about the Highlanders!25 Go to comments
Great piece Nick. As a reds fan, I am cautious to drink the coolaid so early in the season but the stats you list at the top are very encouraging indeed. And what a transformation considering their low ball in play time last year and concerns around the fitness of their tight 5 forwards in particular with their sloppy midfield defence. Seems to be no worries now… Love those two clips for the third try, flook is scrum half at the initial ruck and ends up the one scoring the try on the other side and 50m upfield one phase later. And that tip on form Harry! long may it continue, aus teams have always struggled with multi-pass phases when the forwards are involved. Tahs could look to improve this area of their game, too many one pass phases. I noted that the reds seemed to have two clear plans for the chiefs - 1) get the ball to the edges (both blind and open) and often in consecutive phases, 2) don’t give mckenzie opportunities on the kick return which meant running alot of kicks back and if he does run the ball, don’t let him go. No matter the defender, they really seemed to make an effort to hang onto him any which way they could. Tbh, the reds should’ve been up by 20 if they iced a couple more opportunities in that first half… That suli kick an example where I think he could’ve taken the tackle and then played wide with an unset defence on the following phase. Lastly, big ups to mcreight as the player of the match in a crowded field. That steal just before halftime and then another in the second responsible for the 6 point margin in the end. You have previously criticised his decision making at the ruck and his predisposition to drawing a penalty, nice to see him mature in that area.25 Go to comments
Henry Honiball was an excellent flyhalf. Good luck Brownie, am interested in what you would bring.1 Go to comments
Never heard of Cameron Shepherd, But I do enjoy the absolute S&^tshow the Wallabies are.1 Go to comments
We would welcome him back. Solid lock who is superior in the line-outs, great partnership with Eben and rather a large unit. Yes, Lood, we want you back for the Boks!!1 Go to comments
Loved the way that Kiss has them playing. Some great movement. Could have won by a lot more if they'd executed some basics when it really mattered. From a Chiefs point of view, it's been a tough draw to start with and I think we've played well. I'm not sure why we tend to struggle against the Reds - we even lost to them in one of Rennie's champion seasons!25 Go to comments
Change management. At some point the boks will need to appoint a new captain. But I’m sure Siya will captain the boks against Ireland. Win the World Cup back from the “real world champions”.1 Go to comments
Real shame. Compounded by the lack of a decent replacement in the squad. Daly hasn't added much so far. I hope he can bring his A game on the weekend.1 Go to comments
Totally agree. Some will see Furbank’s mistakes but without his speed, quick hands and willingness to run, we would have scored far less points. Steward is an exceptional defensive fullback, probably the best in the world but England wouldn't have won that game with him on the field. With Furbank and Slade, England have 2 additional flyhalves in the outer channels and that's sumptuous. Most of all I'm loving having a flyhalf who doesn't grubber kick the ball away every time we get in the 22.1 Go to comments
Well worth watching Kiss on the Koko YouTube channel. Certainly seems he’s building something special. The Reds had 17.5k fans on the weekend.25 Go to comments
It is early days Nic, but you like to stay ahead. The balance of power certainly has shifted North within Australia. The balance of power shifting across the Tasman, probably not but there has been a realignment of the battle lines and Aus have regained some territory.25 Go to comments
Les Kiss is well placed in Brisbane, as there is no end to the input for ideas. I find some league plays are coming into Union. Especially the rip tackle. The league guys got so good at it that now you can only do it one on one, it is a penalty if you rip while some else is holding the ball carrier. With two on one it is so easy. Kwagga showed Will Jordan the play. If done in tandem it is easy. At the moment in Union a player tries the rip sporadically usually after a tackle is made and the when the ball carrier falls to the ground. This tactic is seriously under utilised. Faf did it in final play against france, he had help I watch and marvel at the NRL. Although it was interesting to see Wigan beat the Panthers. There are two NRL teams in Brisbane - the Broncos and Dolphins, plus Queensland Maroons Rugby League Brisbane manages the largest combined Rugby League competition in the world with approximately 16,000 player registrations (3,500 seniors) across 56 clubs, who field 891 teams in 101 competitions, playing over 450 games each week. wow.25 Go to comments
Now is the time for Andy Goode to shut up2 Go to comments
I like Clayton MacMillan, he is honest. His assessment of the Reds is spot on. I like the new wave from Aussie teams. I do wonder how far energy will take the reds? The positive externality is that winning makes winning, it is a good disease25 Go to comments
Yes I watched that game. Crowd was invisible. Probably most of the spectators were family members. Time to bring out the fake crowd noise like during covid restrictions. The Media around the games could make it work. 1 Do not show empty stands ha ha. 2 Let children in free - they buy food come on it is easy. this product really needs some fixing NZ Rugby chief executive just bury their heads in the sand and say - no problem here. Those games operate on a huge loss.25 Go to comments
Well Crusaders have the Hurricanes this week. It is likely going to be four losses in a row. A new dawn. It is SURREAL like navigating up the Nùng River to Kurtz's outpost in Apocalypse Now25 Go to comments
If we’ve learnt anything from the last few weeks it’s this: Borthwick should not do anything anyone in the media/punditry gallery says.2 Go to comments
The Crusaders simply need to go back to what has made them great- scrum for penalties, driving maul, kick long to corners, and pressure defence. Save the dazzle-dazzle for the Blues and Hurricanes and just play test rugby like under Razor2 Go to comments
Pretty gruelling schedule1 Go to comments
Immature postering and deep insecurities on show. The exact downward spiral Laumape followed - doing it all for “the haters” on social media. He needs to grow up if he thinks this will help him get selected for the ABs. He did not play well last year, and was not selected. He should do his talking on the field.2 Go to comments