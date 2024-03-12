Chiefs make multiple changes as they look to return to winning ways
Looking to bounce back after their surprising defeat to the Queensland Reds in Brisbane on Saturday, the Chiefs have made seven changes to their starting side to play the Fijian Drua.
While they may have lost a thriller across the ditch in Round Three, the Chiefs are still second on the Super Rugby Pacific on the back of opening-two round wins over the Crusaders and Brumbies.
But with three teams locked on 10 competition points after a few rounds, and a further three teams just behind them on nine, the Chiefs will be desperate to return to winning ways at home.
All Black Josh Lord is set to make a timely return to the Chiefs’ matchday squad, for the first time this season, following injuries to Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Tupou Vaa’i.
Of the changes in the forward pack, Ruben O’Neill has been promoted to the starting side while a new-look lock duo of Manaaki Selby-Rickit and Jimmy Tupou will pack down in the second row.
All Blacks Samipeni Finau and captain Luke Jacobson have both retained their spots in the backrow, but Simon Parker makes way for the always-reliable Kaylum Boshier.
Super Rugby veteran Anton Lienert-Brown returns to the starting side at outside centre, while Shaun Stevenson’s move from wing to fullback has opened the door for Daniel Rona to start in the No. 14 jumper.
“We are looking forward to hosting the Fijian Drua and the massive challenge they present,” coach Clayton McMillan said in a statement.
“Their willingness to play with flair and enterprise has been impressive and built off the back of a vastly improved set-piece.
“It was disappointing to lose against a tough Reds team, but it put a spotlight on areas of our game we need to improve, and that has been a big focus for us this week.
“Josh Lord’s return is timely given an injury to Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Tupou Vaa’i on an All Blacks load management week.
“Tom Florence also gets his first opportunity this year after impressing over the pre-season and in training.”
The Chiefs take on the Fijian Drua at Hamilton’s FMG Stadium Waikato at 7.30 pm (NZT) on Saturday evening. Earlier, the Chiefs Manawa will take on Matatu in Super Rugby Aupiki.
Chiefs team to take on Fijian Drua
- Aidan Ross
- Samisoni Taukei’aho
- Reuben O’Neill
- Manaaki Selby-Rickit
- Jimmy Tupou
- Samipeni Finau
- Kaylum Boshier
- Luke Jacobson (c)
- Cortez Ratima
- Damian McKenzie
- Etene Nanai-Seturo
- Rameka Poihipi
- Anton Lienert-Brown
- Daniel Rona
- Shaun Stevenson
Reserves
- Bradley Slater
- Ollie Norris
- George Dyer
- Josh Lord
- Tom Florence
- Xavier Roe
- Josh Ioane
- Quinn Tupaea
400 fans for Rebels vs Moana is shocking. How does that happen - didn't the marketing teams know ticket sales were slow in advance? Why was there no attempt to increase sales by local promotions or special deals? How does this happen?31 Go to comments
soko drua soko🛶🔥🇫🇯2 Go to comments
Have a feeling that our best backline play is about to be unlocked. Great coach , respect for thinking out of the box by both Rassie and Tony in this professional era.2 Go to comments
Great game by England. First time I actually appreciated their game since Johnny Wilkinson. Well done from a Saffa2 Go to comments
Thanks NB. The Reds were close to beating the Hurricanes in the previous round but I think struggled to contain the big bodies running at them. The Hurricanes have been a mild surprise judging from their roster and pre season form but sheer muscle and bulk has made defending against them very tough. I also heard on the radio that the Crusaders are averaging 6 seconds for the speed of breakdown ball. However all this pales in comparison to the positive feeling I have about the Highlanders!31 Go to comments
Great piece Nick. As a reds fan, I am cautious to drink the coolaid so early in the season but the stats you list at the top are very encouraging indeed. And what a transformation considering their low ball in play time last year and concerns around the fitness of their tight 5 forwards in particular with their sloppy midfield defence. Seems to be no worries now… Love those two clips for the third try, flook is scrum half at the initial ruck and ends up the one scoring the try on the other side and 50m upfield one phase later. And that tip on form Harry! long may it continue, aus teams have always struggled with multi-pass phases when the forwards are involved. Tahs could look to improve this area of their game, too many one pass phases. I noted that the reds seemed to have two clear plans for the chiefs - 1) get the ball to the edges (both blind and open) and often in consecutive phases, 2) don’t give mckenzie opportunities on the kick return which meant running alot of kicks back and if he does run the ball, don’t let him go. No matter the defender, they really seemed to make an effort to hang onto him any which way they could. Tbh, the reds should’ve been up by 20 if they iced a couple more opportunities in that first half… That suli kick an example where I think he could’ve taken the tackle and then played wide with an unset defence on the following phase. Lastly, big ups to mcreight as the player of the match in a crowded field. That steal just before halftime and then another in the second responsible for the 6 point margin in the end. You have previously criticised his decision making at the ruck and his predisposition to drawing a penalty, nice to see him mature in that area.31 Go to comments
Henry Honiball was an excellent flyhalf. Good luck Brownie, am interested in what you would bring.2 Go to comments
Never heard of Cameron Shepherd, But I do enjoy the absolute S&^tshow the Wallabies are.1 Go to comments
We would welcome him back. Solid lock who is superior in the line-outs, great partnership with Eben and rather a large unit. Yes, Lood, we want you back for the Boks!!1 Go to comments
Loved the way that Kiss has them playing. Some great movement. Could have won by a lot more if they'd executed some basics when it really mattered. From a Chiefs point of view, it's been a tough draw to start with and I think we've played well. I'm not sure why we tend to struggle against the Reds - we even lost to them in one of Rennie's champion seasons!31 Go to comments
Change management. At some point the boks will need to appoint a new captain. But I’m sure Siya will captain the boks against Ireland. Win the World Cup back from the “real world champions”.1 Go to comments
Real shame. Compounded by the lack of a decent replacement in the squad. Daly hasn't added much so far. I hope he can bring his A game on the weekend.1 Go to comments
Totally agree. Some will see Furbank’s mistakes but without his speed, quick hands and willingness to run, we would have scored far less points. Steward is an exceptional defensive fullback, probably the best in the world but England wouldn't have won that game with him on the field. With Furbank and Slade, England have 2 additional flyhalves in the outer channels and that's sumptuous. Most of all I'm loving having a flyhalf who doesn't grubber kick the ball away every time we get in the 22.2 Go to comments
Well worth watching Kiss on the Koko YouTube channel. Certainly seems he’s building something special. The Reds had 17.5k fans on the weekend.31 Go to comments
It is early days Nic, but you like to stay ahead. The balance of power certainly has shifted North within Australia. The balance of power shifting across the Tasman, probably not but there has been a realignment of the battle lines and Aus have regained some territory.31 Go to comments
Les Kiss is well placed in Brisbane, as there is no end to the input for ideas. I find some league plays are coming into Union. Especially the rip tackle. The league guys got so good at it that now you can only do it one on one, it is a penalty if you rip while some else is holding the ball carrier. With two on one it is so easy. Kwagga showed Will Jordan the play. If done in tandem it is easy. At the moment in Union a player tries the rip sporadically usually after a tackle is made and the when the ball carrier falls to the ground. This tactic is seriously under utilised. Faf did it in final play against france, he had help I watch and marvel at the NRL. Although it was interesting to see Wigan beat the Panthers. There are two NRL teams in Brisbane - the Broncos and Dolphins, plus Queensland Maroons Rugby League Brisbane manages the largest combined Rugby League competition in the world with approximately 16,000 player registrations (3,500 seniors) across 56 clubs, who field 891 teams in 101 competitions, playing over 450 games each week. wow.31 Go to comments
Now is the time for Andy Goode to shut up2 Go to comments
I like Clayton MacMillan, he is honest. His assessment of the Reds is spot on. I like the new wave from Aussie teams. I do wonder how far energy will take the reds? The positive externality is that winning makes winning, it is a good disease31 Go to comments
Yes I watched that game. Crowd was invisible. Probably most of the spectators were family members. Time to bring out the fake crowd noise like during covid restrictions. The Media around the games could make it work. 1 Do not show empty stands ha ha. 2 Let children in free - they buy food come on it is easy. this product really needs some fixing NZ Rugby chief executive just bury their heads in the sand and say - no problem here. Those games operate on a huge loss.31 Go to comments
Well Crusaders have the Hurricanes this week. It is likely going to be four losses in a row. A new dawn. It is SURREAL like navigating up the Nùng River to Kurtz's outpost in Apocalypse Now31 Go to comments