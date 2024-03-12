All Blacks trio return to starting side as Blues look to bounce back vs. Tahs
All Blacks Caleb Clarke, Hoskins Sotutu and Ofa Tu’ungafasi have been named to return to the Blues’ starting side this weekend as the Aucklanders look to return to winning ways against the Waratahs at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium.
The Blues are third on the Super Rugby Pacific standings heading into Round Four following wins over the Fijian Dura and Highlanders in the opening couple of rounds.
But the Blues were handed an early season wakeup call last Saturday when they ventured down to the nation’s capital to take on a red-hot Hurricanes outfit. The Canes are the only undefeated side left in the competition after recording a clinical 29-21 win.
Looking to bounce back in a rematch of one of last season’s quarter-finals, albeit being a home game for the Tahs this time, coach Vern Cotter has named a star-studded matchday 23.
The starting side alone boasts plenty of international experience with the likes of Finlay Christie, Stephen Perofeta, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a and captain Dalton Papali’i set to take the field at the well-known Sydney venue.
“This Super season has already thrown up a mixed bag of results; you get the feeling that anyone can get tipped up on any given day,” captain Papali’i said in a statement.
“These away games are important for us early in the season. We have a run of home games through the middle of the competition and we don’t want to look back at these early season games and have any regrets.”
Coach Cotter is expecting All Black Ofa Tu’ungafasi “to lead with his physicality” this weekend after being named to start alongside hooker Kurt Eklund and prop Marcel Renata.
The front-row trio joins locks Josh Beehre and Laghlan McWhannell in the tight five, and backrowers Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali’i and Hoskins Sotutu in the forward pack.
Sotutu, 25, was sensational during his first two starts this season by scoring five tries across two matches. But after being benched last week, the 14-Test All Black is back in the No. 8 jersey.
The backline is full of world-class talent, with a notable change being that Bryce Heem slots in at second five alongside Rieko Ioane in the midfield.
“Already this season we’ve seen how dangerous the Waratahs can be, they’ll be up for it, especially in front of their home fans on a Saturday night,” Cotter said.
“I’ve been impressed by Kurt and Marcel so far this season, and those boys know any dominant display starts up front with their work in the dark spaces,” he added.
This Trans-Tasman derby between the Waratahs and Blues is scheduled to kick off at 9:35 pm (NZT) on Saturday evening at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium.
Blues team to take on Waratahs
- Ofa Tu’ungafasi
- Kurt Eklund
- Marcel Renata
- Josh Beehre
- Laghlan McWhannell
- Akira Ioane
- Dalton Papali’i (c)
- Hoskins Sotutu
- Finlay Christie
- Stephen Perofeta
- Caleb Clarke
- Bryce Heem
- Rieko Ioane
- Mark Tele’a
- Zarn Sullivan
Reserves
- Soane Vikena
- Joshua Fusitu’a
- Angus Ta’avao
- Cameron Suafoa
- Anton Segner
- Sam Nock
- Harry Plummer
- Cole Forbes
Players not considered: Patrick Tuipulotu (jaw), Sam Darry (knee), AJ Lam (concussion)
Comments on RugbyPass
400 fans for Rebels vs Moana is shocking. How does that happen - didn't the marketing teams know ticket sales were slow in advance? Why was there no attempt to increase sales by local promotions or special deals? How does this happen?28 Go to comments
soko drua soko🛶🔥🇫🇯2 Go to comments
Have a feeling that our best backline play is about to be unlocked. Great coach , respect for thinking out of the box by both Rassie and Tony in this professional era.2 Go to comments
Great game by England. First time I actually appreciated their game since Johnny Wilkinson. Well done from a Saffa2 Go to comments
Thanks NB. The Reds were close to beating the Hurricanes in the previous round but I think struggled to contain the big bodies running at them. The Hurricanes have been a mild surprise judging from their roster and pre season form but sheer muscle and bulk has made defending against them very tough. I also heard on the radio that the Crusaders are averaging 6 seconds for the speed of breakdown ball. However all this pails in comparison to the positive feeling I have about the Highlanders!28 Go to comments
Great piece Nick. As a reds fan, I am cautious to drink the coolaid so early in the season but the stats you list at the top are very encouraging indeed. And what a transformation considering their low ball in play time last year and concerns around the fitness of their tight 5 forwards in particular with their sloppy midfield defence. Seems to be no worries now… Love those two clips for the third try, flook is scrum half at the initial ruck and ends up the one scoring the try on the other side and 50m upfield one phase later. And that tip on form Harry! long may it continue, aus teams have always struggled with multi-pass phases when the forwards are involved. Tahs could look to improve this area of their game, too many one pass phases. I noted that the reds seemed to have two clear plans for the chiefs - 1) get the ball to the edges (both blind and open) and often in consecutive phases, 2) don’t give mckenzie opportunities on the kick return which meant running alot of kicks back and if he does run the ball, don’t let him go. No matter the defender, they really seemed to make an effort to hang onto him any which way they could. Tbh, the reds should’ve been up by 20 if they iced a couple more opportunities in that first half… That suli kick an example where I think he could’ve taken the tackle and then played wide with an unset defence on the following phase. Lastly, big ups to mcreight as the player of the match in a crowded field. That steal just before halftime and then another in the second responsible for the 6 point margin in the end. You have previously criticised his decision making at the ruck and his predisposition to drawing a penalty, nice to see him mature in that area.28 Go to comments
Henry Honiball was an excellent flyhalf. Good luck Brownie, am interested in what you would bring.2 Go to comments
Never heard of Cameron Shepherd, But I do enjoy the absolute S&^tshow the Wallabies are.1 Go to comments
We would welcome him back. Solid lock who is superior in the line-outs, great partnership with Eben and rather a large unit. Yes, Lood, we want you back for the Boks!!1 Go to comments
Loved the way that Kiss has them playing. Some great movement. Could have won by a lot more if they'd executed some basics when it really mattered. From a Chiefs point of view, it's been a tough draw to start with and I think we've played well. I'm not sure why we tend to struggle against the Reds - we even lost to them in one of Rennie's champion seasons!28 Go to comments
Change management. At some point the boks will need to appoint a new captain. But I’m sure Siya will captain the boks against Ireland. Win the World Cup back from the “real world champions”.1 Go to comments
Real shame. Compounded by the lack of a decent replacement in the squad. Daly hasn't added much so far. I hope he can bring his A game on the weekend.1 Go to comments
Totally agree. Some will see Furbank’s mistakes but without his speed, quick hands and willingness to run, we would have scored far less points. Steward is an exceptional defensive fullback, probably the best in the world but England wouldn't have won that game with him on the field. With Furbank and Slade, England have 2 additional flyhalves in the outer channels and that's sumptuous. Most of all I'm loving having a flyhalf who doesn't grubber kick the ball away every time we get in the 22.2 Go to comments
Well worth watching Kiss on the Koko YouTube channel. Certainly seems he’s building something special. The Reds had 17.5k fans on the weekend.28 Go to comments
It is early days Nic, but you like to stay ahead. The balance of power certainly has shifted North within Australia. The balance of power shifting across the Tasman, probably not but there has been a realignment of the battle lines and Aus have regained some territory.28 Go to comments
Les Kiss is well placed in Brisbane, as there is no end to the input for ideas. I find some league plays are coming into Union. Especially the rip tackle. The league guys got so good at it that now you can only do it one on one, it is a penalty if you rip while some else is holding the ball carrier. With two on one it is so easy. Kwagga showed Will Jordan the play. If done in tandem it is easy. At the moment in Union a player tries the rip sporadically usually after a tackle is made and the when the ball carrier falls to the ground. This tactic is seriously under utilised. Faf did it in final play against france, he had help I watch and marvel at the NRL. Although it was interesting to see Wigan beat the Panthers. There are two NRL teams in Brisbane - the Broncos and Dolphins, plus Queensland Maroons Rugby League Brisbane manages the largest combined Rugby League competition in the world with approximately 16,000 player registrations (3,500 seniors) across 56 clubs, who field 891 teams in 101 competitions, playing over 450 games each week. wow.28 Go to comments
Now is the time for Andy Goode to shut up2 Go to comments
I like Clayton MacMillan, he is honest. His assessment of the Reds is spot on. I like the new wave from Aussie teams. I do wonder how far energy will take the reds? The positive externality is that winning makes winning, it is a good disease28 Go to comments
Yes I watched that game. Crowd was invisible. Probably most of the spectators were family members. Time to bring out the fake crowd noise like during covid restrictions. The Media around the games could make it work. 1 Do not show empty stands ha ha. 2 Let children in free - they buy food come on it is easy. this product really needs some fixing NZ Rugby chief executive just bury their heads in the sand and say - no problem here. Those games operate on a huge loss.28 Go to comments
Well Crusaders have the Hurricanes this week. It is likely going to be four losses in a row. A new dawn. It is SURREAL like navigating up the Nùng River to Kurtz's outpost in Apocalypse Now28 Go to comments