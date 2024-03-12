Hurricanes name high-powered bench in team to play the Crusaders
The Hurricanes have named a strong side as they look to continue their undefeated start to the season and back-to-back wins over the Crusaders for the first time since 2018.
The two teams are at complete opposite ends of the table but winning in Christchurch against the Crusaders is a rarity for the Hurricanes, their last one being in 2020 during Super Rugby Aotearoa.
The Crusaders will have to shut down the the best attack in the competition with the Hurricanes averaging 37 points a game and 5.3 tries, powered by an in-form fullback Ruben Love who logged three try assists last week.
The Hurricanes backline is unchanged after their impressive showing against the Blues, Love again will start at fullback with Kini Naholo and Josh Moorby on each wing.
Riley Higgins will start again at No 12 in Jordie Barrett’s absence alongside Billy Proctor. On the bench Peter Umaga-Jensen and Salesi Rayasi have been named as outside back cover.
Former Crusader Brett Cameron returns to play his old club in the No 10 jersey next to halves partner Cam Roigard.
The forwards have been boosted by Devan Flanders and Du’Plessis Kirifi’s returns from injury, with Flanders starting at blindside while Kirifi will be used from the bench. The impressive TK Howden drops out of the gameday squad due to a foot injury.
Xavier Numia also returns to the starting side forming one of the best front rows in the competition alongside Xavier Numia and Tyrel Lomax.
“We’re obviously delighted with the start we’ve made. If you had asked us four weeks ago that we would have three wins in a row we would have taken it. But we’re also being realistic that there’s a long way to go and we have to keep improving as the competition goes on because other teams will,” head coach Clark Laidlaw said.
“We felt we handled the Blues physicality really well and created pressure through our kicking game. Also, our scrum was going good for most part of the game so that allowed us to attack well and keep the Blues at arm’s length, so we’re very happy with where we’re at.
“We’re under no illusions what the Crusaders can do. We know what’s coming and how tough it’s going to be. They’re full of good players and coaches and we know how excited they will be to get their season back on track. We are well aware of what we’re walking into.”
Hurricanes team to play the Crusaders
1. Xavier Numia
2. Asafo Aumua (cc)
3. Tyrel Lomax
4. James Tucker
5. Isaia Walker-Leawere
6. Devan Flanders
7. Peter Lakai
8. Brayden Iose
9. Cam Roigard
10. Brett Cameron
11. Kini Naholo
12. Riley Higgins
13. Billy Proctor
14. Josh Moorby
15. Ruben Love
Replacements
16. James O’Reilly
17. Pouri Rakete-Stones
18. Pasilio Tosi
19. Justin Sangster
20. Du’Plessis Kirifi
21. TJ Perenara
22. Peter Umaga-Jensen
23. Salesi Rayasi
400 fans for Rebels vs Moana is shocking. How does that happen - didn't the marketing teams know ticket sales were slow in advance? Why was there no attempt to increase sales by local promotions or special deals? How does this happen?31 Go to comments
soko drua soko🛶🔥🇫🇯2 Go to comments
Have a feeling that our best backline play is about to be unlocked. Great coach , respect for thinking out of the box by both Rassie and Tony in this professional era.2 Go to comments
Great game by England. First time I actually appreciated their game since Johnny Wilkinson. Well done from a Saffa2 Go to comments
Thanks NB. The Reds were close to beating the Hurricanes in the previous round but I think struggled to contain the big bodies running at them. The Hurricanes have been a mild surprise judging from their roster and pre season form but sheer muscle and bulk has made defending against them very tough. I also heard on the radio that the Crusaders are averaging 6 seconds for the speed of breakdown ball. However all this pales in comparison to the positive feeling I have about the Highlanders!31 Go to comments
Great piece Nick. As a reds fan, I am cautious to drink the coolaid so early in the season but the stats you list at the top are very encouraging indeed. And what a transformation considering their low ball in play time last year and concerns around the fitness of their tight 5 forwards in particular with their sloppy midfield defence. Seems to be no worries now… Love those two clips for the third try, flook is scrum half at the initial ruck and ends up the one scoring the try on the other side and 50m upfield one phase later. And that tip on form Harry! long may it continue, aus teams have always struggled with multi-pass phases when the forwards are involved. Tahs could look to improve this area of their game, too many one pass phases. I noted that the reds seemed to have two clear plans for the chiefs - 1) get the ball to the edges (both blind and open) and often in consecutive phases, 2) don’t give mckenzie opportunities on the kick return which meant running alot of kicks back and if he does run the ball, don’t let him go. No matter the defender, they really seemed to make an effort to hang onto him any which way they could. Tbh, the reds should’ve been up by 20 if they iced a couple more opportunities in that first half… That suli kick an example where I think he could’ve taken the tackle and then played wide with an unset defence on the following phase. Lastly, big ups to mcreight as the player of the match in a crowded field. That steal just before halftime and then another in the second responsible for the 6 point margin in the end. You have previously criticised his decision making at the ruck and his predisposition to drawing a penalty, nice to see him mature in that area.31 Go to comments
Henry Honiball was an excellent flyhalf. Good luck Brownie, am interested in what you would bring.2 Go to comments
Never heard of Cameron Shepherd, But I do enjoy the absolute S&^tshow the Wallabies are.1 Go to comments
We would welcome him back. Solid lock who is superior in the line-outs, great partnership with Eben and rather a large unit. Yes, Lood, we want you back for the Boks!!1 Go to comments
Loved the way that Kiss has them playing. Some great movement. Could have won by a lot more if they'd executed some basics when it really mattered. From a Chiefs point of view, it's been a tough draw to start with and I think we've played well. I'm not sure why we tend to struggle against the Reds - we even lost to them in one of Rennie's champion seasons!31 Go to comments
Change management. At some point the boks will need to appoint a new captain. But I’m sure Siya will captain the boks against Ireland. Win the World Cup back from the “real world champions”.1 Go to comments
Real shame. Compounded by the lack of a decent replacement in the squad. Daly hasn't added much so far. I hope he can bring his A game on the weekend.1 Go to comments
Totally agree. Some will see Furbank’s mistakes but without his speed, quick hands and willingness to run, we would have scored far less points. Steward is an exceptional defensive fullback, probably the best in the world but England wouldn't have won that game with him on the field. With Furbank and Slade, England have 2 additional flyhalves in the outer channels and that's sumptuous. Most of all I'm loving having a flyhalf who doesn't grubber kick the ball away every time we get in the 22.2 Go to comments
Well worth watching Kiss on the Koko YouTube channel. Certainly seems he’s building something special. The Reds had 17.5k fans on the weekend.31 Go to comments
It is early days Nic, but you like to stay ahead. The balance of power certainly has shifted North within Australia. The balance of power shifting across the Tasman, probably not but there has been a realignment of the battle lines and Aus have regained some territory.31 Go to comments
Les Kiss is well placed in Brisbane, as there is no end to the input for ideas. I find some league plays are coming into Union. Especially the rip tackle. The league guys got so good at it that now you can only do it one on one, it is a penalty if you rip while some else is holding the ball carrier. With two on one it is so easy. Kwagga showed Will Jordan the play. If done in tandem it is easy. At the moment in Union a player tries the rip sporadically usually after a tackle is made and the when the ball carrier falls to the ground. This tactic is seriously under utilised. Faf did it in final play against france, he had help I watch and marvel at the NRL. Although it was interesting to see Wigan beat the Panthers. There are two NRL teams in Brisbane - the Broncos and Dolphins, plus Queensland Maroons Rugby League Brisbane manages the largest combined Rugby League competition in the world with approximately 16,000 player registrations (3,500 seniors) across 56 clubs, who field 891 teams in 101 competitions, playing over 450 games each week. wow.31 Go to comments
Now is the time for Andy Goode to shut up2 Go to comments
I like Clayton MacMillan, he is honest. His assessment of the Reds is spot on. I like the new wave from Aussie teams. I do wonder how far energy will take the reds? The positive externality is that winning makes winning, it is a good disease31 Go to comments
Yes I watched that game. Crowd was invisible. Probably most of the spectators were family members. Time to bring out the fake crowd noise like during covid restrictions. The Media around the games could make it work. 1 Do not show empty stands ha ha. 2 Let children in free - they buy food come on it is easy. this product really needs some fixing NZ Rugby chief executive just bury their heads in the sand and say - no problem here. Those games operate on a huge loss.31 Go to comments
Well Crusaders have the Hurricanes this week. It is likely going to be four losses in a row. A new dawn. It is SURREAL like navigating up the Nùng River to Kurtz's outpost in Apocalypse Now31 Go to comments