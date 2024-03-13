Injury toll rises with Max Jorgensen ruled out of Waratahs’ clash with Blues

Wallabies hopeful Max Jorgensen has been ruled out of the Waratahs Round Four clash with the Blues at Allianz Stadium, with coach Darren Coleman having to make multiple forced changes.

According to a Waratahs statement, Jorgensen has “likely succumbed to a niggling hip injury.” Mark Nawaqanitawase will shift to fullback in the absence of the injured 19-year-old.

Jorgensen joins the likes of David Porecki and Lalakai Foketi on the sidelines, with the Waratahs’ injury toll extending to a mammoth nine players.

Hooker Mahe Vailanu, who has been quite impressive in Porecki’s absence, has also been ruled out due to concussion and won’t return until next week at the earliest.

Julian Heaven has been named to debut in Super Rugby Pacific in the No. 2 jumper, while reserve hooker Jay Fonokalafi received a call-up from Coleman while working on a building site midweek.

In some good news, Dylan Pietsch has been named to start on the wing after recovering from an eye injury, and Lachlan Swinton is line for his first minutes this season after being named on the bench.

The Waratahs will be desperate to bounce back in Round Four after losing a heartbreaking thriller at home against the visiting Highlanders last time out.

Playmaker Tane Edmed missed a kick after the siren which would’ve seen the Tahs beat two New Zealand teams on the bounce – they defeated the Crusaders in Super Round.

“It was awesome to be back at Allianz last week and hopefully we can build on that crowd this Saturday,” wing Triston Reilly said.



“The support of our fans has such a big impact on us as players and you could really feel their support as the game went down to the wire against the Highlanders.”

The Waratahs take on the Blues at 7:35 pm AEDT at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday evening.

Waratahs team to take on Blues

Hayden Thompson-Stringer Julian Heaven Harry Johnson-Holmes Jed Holloway Fergus Lee-Warner Ned Hanigan Charlie Gamble Langi Gleeson Jake Gordon (c) Tane Edmed Dylan Pietsch Joey Walton Izaia Perese Triston Reilly Mark Nawaqanitawase

Reserves

Jay Fonokalafi Angus Bell Tom Roos Miles Amatosero Hugh Sinclair Lachlan Swinton Jack Grant Harry Wilson

Players unavailable for selection: David Porecki (Achilles), Thomas Lambert (knee), Archer Holz (shoulder), Mesu Kunavula (knee), Lalakai Foketi (neck)< Max Jorgensen (hip_, Mahe Vailanu (concussion), Daniel Botha (concussion and neck), Theo Fourie (concussion)