Ex-Maori All Blacks backrower Reed Prinsep named on Western Force’s bench

Former Maori All Blacks and Hurricanes backrower Reed Prinsep has been named to come off the pine in the Western Force’s upcoming clash with Moana Pasifika at Perth’s HBF Park.

Prinsep, 31, has joined the Force on an injury cover contract and brings more than 70 games of Super Rugby experience with him out west.

The backrower has also previously captained Canterbury in New Zealand’s National Provincial Competition. Prinsep played in the Force A’s draw with Brumbies Runners last weekend.



Head-to-Head Last 2 Meetings 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Average Points scored 35 23 First try wins 0% Home team wins 50%

As for the starting side, Tim Anstee has been brought into the First XV at blindside flanker in the absence of injured veteran Michael Wells.

Wallaby Issak Fines-Leleiwasa also comes into the starting side for the first time this season with halfback Nic White set to come off the bench.

The front row consists of Ryan Coxon, Tom Horton and Argentina’s Santiago Medrano, and the locking duo of Thomas Franklin and captain Jeremy Williams round out the tight five.

Anstee joins rising star Carlo Tizzano and Will Harris in a formidable loose forwards trio.

Fines-Leleiwasa will partner Wallaby Ben Donaldson in the halves, while Hamish Stewart and Bayley Kuenzle will combine once again in the midfield.

New Zealander Chase Tiatia will combine with magical wing Harry Potter and fullback Max Burey in the outside backs.

The Western Force’s clash with Moana Pasifika is scheduled to get underway at 7:00 pm (local time) at Perth’s HBF Park on Friday night.

Earlier, the Force’s Super W side will take on the Melbourne Rebels at 4:30 pm.

Force team to take on Moana Pasifika

Ryan Coxon Tom Horton Santiago Medrano Thomas Franklin Jeremy Williams (c) Tim Anstee Carlo Tizzano Will Harris Issak Fines-Leleiwasa Ben Donaldson Chase Tiatia Hamish Stewart Bayley Kuenzle Harry Potter Max Burey

Replacements: