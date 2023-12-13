After much speculation and perhaps rugby’s worst kept secret, the Japan Rugby Football Union have today announced that Eddie Jones will be their next head coach.

Following a disastrous stint with the Wallabies, Jones takes up the role with Japan looking to pick up on the relative success he had at the helm from 2012 to 2015, which included a famous 34-32 win over the Springboks at the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England.

Movies were made about that win, and Jones and Japan will be hoping that the last few years of mediocrity and public scrutiny are now behind the 63-year-old coach.

He vehemently denied any links with Japan while still involved with Australia, but just 45 days after resigning he gets set to embark on yet another chapter in a coaching career that has included roles with South Africa and of course, England from 2015 to 2022.

He was sacked from that role after winning just five from 12 Tests in 2022, and after then taking a Wallabies side to the world cup without the experience of Michael Hooper, ended up being knocked out in the pool stages for the first time ever and ended the year with a 22 per cent win rate.

He is expected to attend a press conference on Thursday evening and will officially commence his duties from 1 January 2024.