Benetton recruitment drive continues with signing of Matt Gallagher
Italian outfit Benetton have followed up the signing of Louis Lynagh earlier this week with the recruitment of Bath fullback Matt Gallagher ahead of next season.
The 27-year-old has spent the last season-and-a-half at the Rec having joined from Munster in 2022.
The Saracens academy product has made 35 appearances for Bath to date, scoring eight tries.
Benetton are clearly looking at building upon their promising season, where they sit in second place in the Untied Rugby Championship. In fact, they play league leaders Leinster this Saturday at the RDS, and can leapfrog them with a win.
“I’ve loved my time at Bath Rugby,” the former England U20 international said after the move was announced.
“I’ve probably played the most rugby consecutively in these two years and I’ve loved every single moment of it. The boys have been fantastic ever since I walked through the door and Bath being a big rugby city and The Rec being right in the middle, it has been a really cool experience.”
I’d like to say a massive thank you to the fans. They’ve only shown encouragement to me and the rest of the players through the tough times and the good. No matter what, whether it’s been in the pouring rain or in glorious sunshine, they’ve been absolutely fantastic to me and made me feel very welcome. These last two years, I will never forget them.
“The decision to leave Bath at the end of this season was a very tough one to make because I am really enjoying my time here, we’ve still got a long way to go. We’ve got a great core group of players and a world-class coaching set-up, from Johann (van Graan), to Lee (Blackett), to JP (Ferreira), and all the backroom staff.
“Every bit of what we do here is aligned, so it was a really difficult decision to make but my grandparents live in the north of Italy so that was a big factor for me that I can see them a lot more. It’s also a big opportunity for me and my girlfriend to go and experience something different and we’re really excited.”
“That said, the season’s not done yet at Bath and we really, really want to push on hard and hopefully achieve some silverware at the end of it.”
Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan added: “I wish Matt the very best. I signed Matt as a younger player at Munster and then at Bath as a seasoned back three player. He had a fantastic season last year with us and he has continued his excellent form into this season.”
I want to thank Matt for his contribution to Bath Rugby. He is a true pro and more importantly, he is a brilliant team man and human being.”
