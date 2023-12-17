Archie Vanes scores hat-trick as Leicester edge out Stade Francais

Archie Vanes crossed for a hat-trick as Leicester withstood late pressure from Stade Francais to seal a battling 27-24 victory at Stade Francais in the Investec Champions Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win, which came via a 66th-minute penalty from Jamie Shillcock, helped the Tigers extend their unbeaten record in Pool Four of the competition.

Shillcock finished with 12 points with the boot, while the Paris side’s tries came from Mathieu Hirigoyen, Charles Laloi and Leo Barre.

World Schools Festival | Day 1 Highlights World Schools Festival | Day 1 Highlights Day 1 highlights of the World School’s Festival Cup saw high drama, controversy and high quality rugby in a hugely entertaining day of rugby. Watch it all LIVE on the RugbyPass Youtube channel RugbyPass Youtube World Schools Festival | Day 1 Highlights Day 1 highlights of the World School’s Festival Cup saw high drama, controversy and high quality rugby in a hugely entertaining day of rugby. Watch it all LIVE on the RugbyPass Youtube channel RugbyPass Youtube

Leicester had fashioned a 14-7 advantage at half-time through Vane’s first two tries which were both converted by Shillcock.

And that lead was cut, despite the visitors’ temporary reduction to 14 men due a yellow card for Charlie Atkinson.

The hosts seized the momentum at the start of the second half, with Laloi crossing in the corner within one minute of the restart.

Vanes’ third try of the night helped Leicester hold their nerve and edge back in front in the contest with 54 minutes on the clock.

ADVERTISEMENT

But once again Stade Francais fought back and appeared to have wrested the momentum when they scored to level the match with 20 minutes to go.

Shillcock’s 66th-minute penalty nudged Leicester back in front and they withstood some fierce pressure from the home side in the closing stages.