Archie Vanes scores hat-trick as Leicester edge out Stade Francais

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
7 - 23
FT
22 - 19
FT
11 - 12
FT
28 - 17
FT
34 - 21
FT
14 - 21
FT
55 - 36
FT
21 - 20
FT
27 - 31
FT
36 - 17
FT
35 - 13
FT
29 - 7
FT
29 - 28
FT
37 - 27
FT
24 - 21
FT
31 - 15
FT
32 - 39
FT
38 - 5
FT
32 - 29
FT
32 - 24
FT
19 - 47
FT
24 - 27
FT
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Ireland confirm coaching reshuffle after new Andy Farrell deal

2

Finn Russell targets fourth Rugby World Cup

3

Where are they now? The last London Irish team before its collapse

4

Leinster tabled €500k for RG Snyman

5

Jonny Gray becomes the latest Scot to head to Top 14

More News More News

Latest Feature

Eddie Jones: coaching genius or court jester?

The returning Japan supremo works in a world of lightning speed and sudden contradiction.

Investec Champions Cup News

Leinster player ratings vs Sale | Investec Champions Cup 2023/24

Second-half Leinster power surge proves too much for Sale

Bulls fall agonisingly short in thriller against Lyon

Sale player ratings vs Leinster | Champions Cup 2023/24

More Investec Champions Cup More News

Trending Video

Jacques Nienaber on evolution and why he left international rugby

Former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has given his first Leinster press conference, speaking about family life when involved in test rugby, and spoke about how it will take a while to get things right at Leinster

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Westlake pull away from EG Jansen to make World Schools Festival final
M
Mick 57 minutes ago

St. Michael’s are not the best school side in Ireland either. Both their Senior teams were comprehensively beaten by Terenure College 3 weeks back…Terenure had been offered the chance to play in this tournament but are targeting the Leinster Cup…

Go to comments More News
Steve Hansen: 'One of the great learnings I got was with Razor'
B
Bob 2 hours ago

I am expecting the AB’s to lift again as their rugby IQ has always been high but Razor strikes me, to be at a different level. Hope all these expectations just up his ego and he makes a huge stuff up and we get to win the Bledisloe in my lifetime - fat chance!

Go to comments More News
Investec Champions Cup

Archie Vanes scores hat-trick as Leicester edge out Stade Francais

By PA
Leicester Tigers' players celebrate their victory at the end of the European Champions Cup first round Day 2 Pool 4 Rugby Union match between Stade Francais (FRA) and Leicester (ENG) at Jean-Bouin stadium in Paris on December 17, 2023. Leicester Tigers won 27-24 against Stade Francais. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Archie Vanes crossed for a hat-trick as Leicester withstood late pressure from Stade Francais to seal a battling 27-24 victory at Stade Francais in the Investec Champions Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win, which came via a 66th-minute penalty from Jamie Shillcock, helped the Tigers extend their unbeaten record in Pool Four of the competition.

Shillcock finished with 12 points with the boot, while the Paris side’s tries came from Mathieu Hirigoyen, Charles Laloi and Leo Barre.

Video Spacer

World Schools Festival | Day 1 Highlights

Day 1 highlights of the World School’s Festival Cup saw high drama, controversy and high quality rugby in a hugely entertaining day of rugby. Watch it all LIVE on the RugbyPass Youtube channel

RugbyPass Youtube

Video Spacer
World Schools Festival | Day 1 Highlights

Day 1 highlights of the World School’s Festival Cup saw high drama, controversy and high quality rugby in a hugely entertaining day of rugby. Watch it all LIVE on the RugbyPass Youtube channel

RugbyPass Youtube

Leicester had fashioned a 14-7 advantage at half-time through Vane’s first two tries which were both converted by Shillcock.

And that lead was cut, despite the visitors’ temporary reduction to 14 men due a yellow card for Charlie Atkinson.

The hosts seized the momentum at the start of the second half, with Laloi crossing in the corner within one minute of the restart.

Vanes’ third try of the night helped Leicester hold their nerve and edge back in front in the contest with 54 minutes on the clock.

ADVERTISEMENT

But once again Stade Francais fought back and appeared to have wrested the momentum when they scored to level the match with 20 minutes to go.

Shillcock’s 66th-minute penalty nudged Leicester back in front and they withstood some fierce pressure from the home side in the closing stages.

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Ireland confirm coaching reshuffle after new Andy Farrell deal Ireland confirm coaching reshuffle after new Andy Farrell deal
Search