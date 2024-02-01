Young Wallabies 'hungry' and 'recharged' for Super season
Former Wallabies captain James Slipper admits his teammates are itching to get back into club rugby and put the ugly World Cup chapter behind them.
Australia’s five franchises play trial games on Saturday with Wallabies stars expected to take the field earlier than expected after the calamitous group-stage exit at the showpiece tournament.
The Wallabies have since farewelled coach Eddie Jones and replaced him with former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt, as the side looks for a fresh start after the code’s low point.
Slipper, who used his break to return home to Queensland and spend time with his infant daughter, said he and his World Cup teammates needed the mental recharge during the time off.
“It’s probably fair to say a lot of us needed one,” he said.
“It was tough, one of the toughest things, or rugby environments I’ve been in.
“Results cover up a lot (and) when you’re not getting the results, the pressure was on … it was uncomfortable.
“When you come off disappointing results it’s only natural to look for something a bit more positive and the future is always positive for everyone in pre-season.
“That was quite a young team that went over to that World Cup, so they’re still pretty hungry to get out there and play rugby and I guess that’s a good thing.”
Slipper’s ACT Brumbies face the Fijian Drua on Saturday, after the Melbourne Rebels take on the NSW Waratahs and the Queensland Reds battle the Western Force.
Fellow former Wallabies skipper Ben Mowen, who’s now an assistant coach at the Brumbies, said the national team players were champing at the bit to play in the first trial game.
“They’re ready, they’ve been in the program for a time, they’re fit and ready to go, they feel recharged,” he said.
“They’re all really focused on putting a good performance out there … (if you) look at the back end of last year the last memories aren’t good, so they want to create new ones.”
Mowen, a 15-cap Wallaby, said Australian rugby should seize the “unique” chance to build from scratch after the disappointing World Cup.
“You never know when the low point is, (but) it is an amazing opportunity for us to get things right,” he said.
“You don’t want resets in life, you prefer to go through plain sailing but it’s just not the reality.
“There’s a lot of untapped talent, a lot of guys hungry to perform in the Australian jersey and for their Super Rugby franchises.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Given that the four Home Unions have only won SIXTEEN test matches against the All Blacks from a combined total of 150 tests playef, what’s the point again?1 Go to comments
In the best interest, of the ARU ,who are struggling them selves with sponsorship Melbourne should be let go, and only have 4 supersides, How can you compete with the AFL and NRL, where in WA the force have a very strong supporter base7 Go to comments
The Force never flourished before the Rebels existed.7 Go to comments
Think we can all agree that Sinckler has not had a fruitful time at Bristol.1 Go to comments
Well well. . Despite the rhetoric of new style guess who is the new orchestrator of the new attacking play . Pity the poor wingers again . Another lost chance to play one of the new kids on the block to see if they can go forward rather than just up and unders or crab across the field and cramp everyone space . Lets hope it all works .2 Go to comments
Hi! Last year’s final was held in BadAjoz, not Badejoz, Jon. Cheers!1 Go to comments
I don’t like the idea that Tommy Freeman is a bolter. He has already played 4 times for England (3 caps + 1 exhibition game) and has looked brilliant in 3 of those. If I was a selector he’d be on 15 caps right now, purely on the basis of his existing international form.1 Go to comments
First cap against the irish pack. Quite the trial by fire..1 Go to comments
This article is a reasonable attempt at treating the collective HIA effects we got from the (unaffectionately) Foster era. At a win rate of 69.5% (rounded to 70) Foster ranks 17th out of the 17 ABs coaches with 30+ tests. Of the 10 ABs coaches with 40+ tests, Foster ranks 10th. The others are over 80% with two in the 90s. In the overall rankings of the 25 ABs coaches, Foster is 20th. No wonder we're jittery leading into the Razor era. All teams face the same post RWC rebuild issues, but for us, our psyche has been dinged up. I call it “The Foster Effect”. And thus the schedule looks more ominous than usual. In actual fact, the ABs schedule looks very much like business as usual, with two tests v Japan & Fiji added. We’ve only had one perfect season, 2013, saved by an 85th minute try & a two attempt conversion, v Ireland. So yes, losses are definitely on the cards. But what a challenge. Bring it on!!!!!9 Go to comments
Well if Ireland (who’ve never won a RWC knock-out match) can beat the ABs in their back yard then England (4 RWC finals) certainly can…👍2 Go to comments
Josh Lewsey said it all on the Wasps’ training pitch back in the day……👊2 Go to comments
How much are Munster regretting losing Ben Healy now?!1 Go to comments
Interesting to see the double headers in the rugby championship…. Good move I think. Bit more like touring2 Go to comments
There’s no doubt the rebels need to go. Like the rest of the Australian franchises they have about 12 players who are up to Super Rugby (NZ) standard, but the rest are too young or perpetual journeyman. Distribute those 12 players around the remaining 4 clubs and we’ll have 4 (closer to) competitive sides. That could be the beginning of a more even and eventually thriving comp.3 Go to comments
9 teams? There won’t be that many in the Prem in 5 years’ time…4 Go to comments
Indeed Italy can be “competitive”, but not a winner against ENG. In Rome the weather is and will be fine on saturday (15 celsius, no rain in weeks): a good startin’ point for Menoncello, Capuozzo, Garbisi and Vintcent legs. A 21-15 for the rose side4 Go to comments
10 wins would be great but if there’s a year to experiment it’s this one. I wouldn’t hold a couple more losses against the man if he took some liberties with the combos and bench composition.9 Go to comments
I’m exhausted just reading the schedule…9 Go to comments
He is taking over the team that should have won the RWC final. But there are some big names gone. It is a chance to build a new team to dominate the sport.9 Go to comments
Very bold from Eng.2 Go to comments