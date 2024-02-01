Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:45
Sunday
10:00
International

Flying Fijians make four-man shortlist for Simon Raiwalui successor

By Chris Jones
Fiji's head coach Simon Raiwalui leads warm up prior to the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Wales and Fiji at Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, south-western France on September 10, 2023. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP) (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Head coach of the Fijian Drua Mick Byrne is one of four applicants hoping to replace Simon Raiwalui and take charge of the Flying Fijians.

ADVERTISEMENT

The popular Raiwalui stood down as head coach after the World Cup in France and now has a key role with World Rugby. Fiji Rugby Union High Performance Unit general manager Barrie-Jon Mather has since confirmed the four-man shortlist, telling the Fiji Sun: “We have got two to interview on Thursday (today) and two on Friday.

“Then we will have one or maybe two, for the second round of interviews; if they stand out then bring them into the islands to see the culture and make connections with the unions, Drua, and players so we can check how they are.”

Video Spacer

Siya Kolisi on how he can’t stop laughing at Haskell and Marler | RPTV

The Springbok captain chatted to Jim Hamilton about all things RWC 2023 and how the Joe Marler trash talk never stops. Watch the insightful 36-minute interview only on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Siya Kolisi on how he can’t stop laughing at Haskell and Marler | RPTV

The Springbok captain chatted to Jim Hamilton about all things RWC 2023 and how the Joe Marler trash talk never stops. Watch the insightful 36-minute interview only on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

The Drua confirmed Byrne was in the frame in a statement which said: “No further comments on this issue, as it’s only fair to allow Fiji Rugby Union due to process to take its course.”

The second round of interviews will be held in mid-February and Mather revealed an understanding the Fijian culture was one of the key things they are looking for. “International experience will be the key thing; we’d like somebody who knows what the environment is like and how to be successful. Simon (Raiwalui) showed the team is ready to take the next step in the World Cup.

“We need somebody who knows what it’s like to be in the semifinals or what it takes to get there. Second most important thing is to be culturally fit; how they engage, if it’s a Fijian person then great, if someone from the North Island then they need to be aware of how to engage with the Fijian culture.”

Mather is excited about the coming international programmes for the men’s and women’s 15s saying: “The women will be playing more Test matches than before, with some really good oppositions and will play a number of games in Fiji.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will also have four games for the Flying Fijians in the Northern Hemisphere in the November window. It is really an exciting 15s programme.”

Related

Pressure mounts on Gollings with New Zealand legend linked with Fiji

Ben Gollings' position as head coach of Fiji men’s sevens continues to attract speculation after he failed to deliver the title at the Perth leg of the HSBC SVNS, with veteran New Zealand sevens coach Sir Gordon Tietjens emerging as a possible option.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Big Jim Show with Siya Kolisi

Perth HSBC SVNS - Day Three - Men's Highlights

Perth HSBC SVNS - Day Three - Women's Highlights

The Breakfast Show | Episode 3

In House: Josh Turner

Life On Tour - 3

England vs South Africa | RWC 2023 | Semi-Final | Replay

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Billy Burns poised to stay on in Ireland after Ulster exit – report

2

Steve Diamond: ‘The league would be bolloxed with nine teams’

3

The RFU rule Mike Tindall would happily bin to make England better

4

France name Six Nations team with five changes from World Cup exit

5

Bristol swoop for Lovejoy Chawatama as Kyle Sinckler's replacement

6

Old timers back in vogue as France favour Springboks' approach

7

England name an U20s Six Nations team with eight new caps

8

Four changes for Ireland who also go with a six/two bench split

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Nine reasons to be thankful for the Six Nations

From Finn Russell to 'cheesecake' via Shaun Edwards' thunder face, a sideways look at what to expect in this year's Championship

FEATURE

Gatland forced to play a youthful hand as golden generation ebbs away

Wales have been forced to drum up their own hype with neutral observers writing them off before the tournament has started

FEATURE

Tommaso Allan: 'English press are nasty and brutal - I don't envy English players'

The veteran Italian reflects on a brutal World Cup, life in England and new beginnings for the Azzurri.

Comments on RugbyPass

P
Pecos 26 minutes ago
Nine reasons to be thankful for the Six Nations

Given that the four Home Unions have only won SIXTEEN test matches against the All Blacks from a combined total of 150 tests playef, what’s the point again?

1 Go to comments
D
David 2 hours ago
Letting the Rebels die would see the Force finally flourish

In the best interest, of the ARU ,who are struggling them selves with sponsorship Melbourne should be let go, and only have 4 supersides, How can you compete with the AFL and NRL, where in WA the force have a very strong supporter base

7 Go to comments
T
Tom 6 hours ago
Letting the Rebels die would see the Force finally flourish

The Force never flourished before the Rebels existed.

7 Go to comments
T
Tom 6 hours ago
Bristol swoop for Lovejoy Chawatama as Kyle Sinckler's replacement

Think we can all agree that Sinckler has not had a fruitful time at Bristol.

1 Go to comments
A
Anthony 8 hours ago
England name two new caps to start, include three more on the bench

Well well. . Despite the rhetoric of new style guess who is the new orchestrator of the new attacking play . Pity the poor wingers again . Another lost chance to play one of the new kids on the block to see if they can go forward rather than just up and unders or crab across the field and cramp everyone space . Lets hope it all works .

2 Go to comments
P
Pablo 9 hours ago
Davidson: 'When comments land in your own personal inbox it is a shock'

Hi! Last year’s final was held in BadAjoz, not Badejoz, Jon. Cheers!

1 Go to comments
f
finn 9 hours ago
'That's a ridiculous selection' - Healey and Stringer pick their 2025 Lions XV

I don’t like the idea that Tommy Freeman is a bolter. He has already played 4 times for England (3 caps + 1 exhibition game) and has looked brilliant in 3 of those. If I was a selector he’d be on 15 caps right now, purely on the basis of his existing international form.

1 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 10 hours ago
Posolo Tuilagi in line to make France debut after late call-up

First cap against the irish pack. Quite the trial by fire..

1 Go to comments
P
Pecos 12 hours ago
All Blacks’ 2024 schedule: 10 is the magic number in Scott Roberton’s first year

This article is a reasonable attempt at treating the collective HIA effects we got from the (unaffectionately) Foster era. At a win rate of 69.5% (rounded to 70) Foster ranks 17th out of the 17 ABs coaches with 30+ tests. Of the 10 ABs coaches with 40+ tests, Foster ranks 10th. The others are over 80% with two in the 90s. In the overall rankings of the 25 ABs coaches, Foster is 20th. No wonder we're jittery leading into the Razor era. All teams face the same post RWC rebuild issues, but for us, our psyche has been dinged up. I call it “The Foster Effect”. And thus the schedule looks more ominous than usual. In actual fact, the ABs schedule looks very much like business as usual, with two tests v Japan & Fiji added. We’ve only had one perfect season, 2013, saved by an 85th minute try & a two attempt conversion, v Ireland. So yes, losses are definitely on the cards. But what a challenge. Bring it on!!!!!

9 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 14 hours ago
All Blacks release full schedule for 2024

Well if Ireland (who’ve never won a RWC knock-out match) can beat the ABs in their back yard then England (4 RWC finals) certainly can…👍

2 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 14 hours ago
Danny Cipriani confirms his retirement from rugby

Josh Lewsey said it all on the Wasps’ training pitch back in the day……👊

2 Go to comments
A
AOK 14 hours ago
Billy Burns poised to stay on in Ireland after Ulster exit – report

How much are Munster regretting losing Ben Healy now?!

1 Go to comments
M
Martin 15 hours ago
All Blacks release full schedule for 2024

Interesting to see the double headers in the rugby championship…. Good move I think. Bit more like touring

2 Go to comments
C
Chris 15 hours ago
Please stop throwing good money at the Rebels

There’s no doubt the rebels need to go. Like the rest of the Australian franchises they have about 12 players who are up to Super Rugby (NZ) standard, but the rest are too young or perpetual journeyman. Distribute those 12 players around the remaining 4 clubs and we’ll have 4 (closer to) competitive sides. That could be the beginning of a more even and eventually thriving comp.

3 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 15 hours ago
Steve Diamond: ‘The league would be bolloxed with nine teams’

9 teams? There won’t be that many in the Prem in 5 years’ time…

4 Go to comments
L
Lucio 15 hours ago
Why now is the perfect time for Italy to shock England

Indeed Italy can be “competitive”, but not a winner against ENG. In Rome the weather is and will be fine on saturday (15 celsius, no rain in weeks): a good startin’ point for Menoncello, Capuozzo, Garbisi and Vintcent legs. A 21-15 for the rose side

4 Go to comments
S
SonnyG 16 hours ago
All Blacks’ 2024 schedule: 10 is the magic number in Scott Roberton’s first year

10 wins would be great but if there’s a year to experiment it’s this one. I wouldn’t hold a couple more losses against the man if he took some liberties with the combos and bench composition.

9 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 17 hours ago
All Blacks’ 2024 schedule: 10 is the magic number in Scott Roberton’s first year

I’m exhausted just reading the schedule…

9 Go to comments
J
Jmann 18 hours ago
All Blacks’ 2024 schedule: 10 is the magic number in Scott Roberton’s first year

He is taking over the team that should have won the RWC final. But there are some big names gone. It is a chance to build a new team to dominate the sport.

9 Go to comments
P
Pieter 19 hours ago
England name an U20s Six Nations team with eight new caps

Very bold from Eng.

2 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Steve Diamond: ‘The league would be bolloxed with nine teams’ Steve Diamond: ‘The league would be bolloxed with nine teams’
Search