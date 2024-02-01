Rugby Australia 'want to accelerate that decision' on Rebels' future
The Melbourne Rebels will know their long-term Super fate sooner rather than later, with Rugby Australia boss Phil Waugh keen to accelerate a decision on their future in the competition.
Aware that uncertainty when the Rebels and Western Force were on the chopping block in 2017 dragged on for months and caused much anguish for players and staff, Waugh is looking to move swiftly.
The financially stricken Melbourne club entered voluntary administration on Monday night, with Rugby Australia (RA) taking over the licence and running of the club alongside administrator PwC.
The Rebels management remain in place.
RA’s chief executive was in Melbourne on Wednesday to meet with the Victorian government’s sports minister Steve Dimopoulos and representatives from the government-backed Melbourne and Olympic Parks Trust, who are reportedly owed $1 million by the Rebels in match-day fees for the use of AAMI Park.
He described the meetings as “constructive”, with the state government already committed to hosting a match in this year’s Wales international series, and a British and Irish Lions Test next year.
Waugh also met with Melbourne players and staff after RA guaranteed their wages and presence in the 2024 competition, which gets under way on February 23.
“We’ve always had a very strong relationship with the Victorian government and we’re having very sensible and constructive conversations around the viability of a provincial professional team in Victoria. Those conversations will be ongoing,” Waugh said.
With cash-strapped RA juggling the costs of the men’s and women’s high-performance programs, and their investment in sevens and youth pathways, Waugh offered no guarantee about Australia continuing with five Super Rugby teams beyond the coming season.
RA has tipped in tens of millions of dollars in funding and loan write-offs to keep the Rebels afloat since the club’s inception in 2011, desperate to maintain a footprint in Victoria.
But the governing body’s own precarious financial position, along with Melbourne’s reported $10 million debt, may leave RA with no choice.
“I’ve said it’s really important from a high-performance perspective, but also living within our means and being financially responsible for the game,” the former Test flanker said.
“This has certainly accelerated faster than what we thought it would, and we will review all of those options.
“As we go through the analysis of 2024 and the different financial elements of the Rebels, then we’ll look through as to what 2025 and beyond looks like.
“You look at all the options and different scenarios across the game to ensure that you’re setting the game up in the country for success in perpetuity.”
While the focus remains on delivering the 2024 season successfully, Waugh said it was important the Rebels know their fate as soon as possible.
The side will play their first trial of the year on Saturday, hosting the NSW Waratahs.
“We’re not going to put a time frame on it, but we want to accelerate that decision (making) as much as we possibly can,” he said.
“It’s actually ironing out 2024 immediately and then having a broader look at 2025 and beyond. That work will be done in parallel.
“The conversations, and the strategy, needs to accelerate given where we are, almost February.”
