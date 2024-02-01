Former Test centres on why Tony Brown will fit in well with the Springboks

Following the departure of a number of coaching staff from the Springbok setup after winning the world cup in France, there has been plenty of speculation about who will take them forward to Australia in 2027.

The panel on the latest episode of Boks Office have chimed in, discussing who they think will be involved and what they will bring to the role.

Earlier this week it was revealed that former All Black and Highlanders legend Tony Brown will likely be joining Rassie Erasmus as an assistant coach, with it reportedly already a ‘done deal’.

Brown, assistant coach of Japan at two World Cups, will join as an attack coach as Erasmus rebuilds after the departures of Jacques Nienaber to Leinster and Felix Jones to England.

“What an acquisition that would be. He was amazing,” said former England, Saracens and Natal Sharks back, Brad Barritt.

“The guy to learn from… To date probably the best pass I’ve ever seen. It was just on a sixpence every single time. That’s an amazing coup.”

Former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers, who played alongside Brown when he was at the Stormers in 2008, believes that he brings a significant amount of knowledge and experience to the table.

“If the Boks get that right… If you think, Tony Brown started in the mid-nineties playing Super Rugby and international rugby, went all the way though and finished at about 2010,” says de Villiers.

“Then he went straight into coaching, coached in Japan, coached the Highlanders, coached throughout the world… So he’s got 35 years of IP and experience at the highest level of rugby that he can fall back on and now bring that to the Boks.”

Any potential concerns about how, as a New Zealander, Brown would fit into the South African setup were quickly quashed.

“He played for the Stormers in 2008. Can you remember who the coach was? Rassie Erasmus.”

Former Ireland and Munster hooker Jerry Flannery has also been linked with the Springboks post Rugby World Cup 2023. He worked as scrum coach under Erasmus at Munster before going to Harlequins.

