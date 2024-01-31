Select Edition

Patrick Tuipulotu to lead Blues in pre-season clash with Tokyo Sungoliath

By Finn Morton
Patrick Tuipulotu leads the Blues out during the Super Rugby trial match between the Blues and the Hurricanes at the Waitemata Rugby Club on February 11, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu will captain the Blues in their first pre-season clash of 2024 when they take on Japanese juggernauts Tokyo Sungoliath in Tokyo on Saturday afternoon.

Tuipulotu, who two weeks ago was named the Blues’ captain for the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season, leads a talented side mixed with experience and some newer players as well.

Youngster Josh Fusitu’a starts in the front row along with experienced campaigners Kurt Eklund and Angus Ta’avao, while Tuipulotu will pack down alongside Sam Darry to complete the tight five.

The Blues have named a formidable backrow trio, too, which includes Adrian Choat, Anton Segner and Hoskins Sotutu.

Halves duo Sam Nock and Stephan Perofeta will look to unlock the attacking flair of outside backs Kade Banks, Caleb Tangitau and Cole Forbes. Leo Gordon and Corey Evans will start in the midfield.

Assistant coach Paul Tito said the Blues are looking forward to playing a match following a pre-season training block over the past couple of months.

“We’re under no illusions how tough it will be,” Tito said in a statement. “We’re going over to test ourselves against a quality outfit and for us, it’s a first chance to get some game situations and start to develop as a team.

“We’re in a privileged position to be heading to Japan – a lot of the boys haven’t been there before.

“As well as the rugby we’ll get in extra meetings and like with any tour, it’ll bring us closer together, it’s all about the little connections.”

The Blues take on a Sungoliath side which includes former Queensland Reds lock Harry Hockings, ex-Rebels backrower Tamati Ioane and Japan international Kotaro Matsushima.

Sungoliath is second in Conference A in Japan Rugby League One. As flyhalf Perofeta discussed, the Tokyo-based club will pose a tough task on Saturday afternoon.

“The Sungoliath will be battle-hardened having already started their season, so it’s a good chance to see where we’re at – it will be a good test of our fitness and physicality,” Perofeta said.

“As players, we’ve been allowed to drive the team forward, as leaders we’re three to take control of the team and bring the best out of those around us while also expressing ourselves.”

Blues team to take on Tokyo Sungoliath

  1. Joshua Fusitu’a
  2. Kurt Eklund
  3. Angus Ta’avao
  4. Patrick Tuipulotu
  5. Sam Darry
  6. Adrian Choat
  7. Anton Segner
  8. Hoskins Sotutu
  9. Sam Nock
  10. Stephen Perofeta
  11. Kade Banks
  12. Leo Gordon
  13. Corey Evans
  14. Caleb Tangitau
  15. Cole Forbes

Extended bench:

Ricky Riccitelli, Soane Vikena, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, PJ Sheck, Laghlan McWhannell, Josh Beehre, James Thompson, Taufa Funaki, Lucas Cashmore, Alex Harford

Full Blues pre-season

Blues vs Tokyo Sungoliath at Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium on February 3 at 4 pm

Blues vs Yokohama Eagles at Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium on February 10 at 4:10 pm

Blues vs Chiefs at Takapuna Rugby Club on February 16 at 4 pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Perth HSBC SVNS - Day Three - Men's Highlights

Perth HSBC SVNS - Day Three - Women's Highlights

The Breakfast Show | Episode 3

In House: Josh Turner

Life On Tour - 3

England vs South Africa | RWC 2023 | Semi-Final | Replay

Comments on RugbyPass

P
Pecos 28 minutes ago
Nine reasons to be thankful for the Six Nations

Given that the four Home Unions have only won SIXTEEN test matches against the All Blacks from a combined total of 150 tests playef, what’s the point again?

1 Go to comments
D
David 2 hours ago
Letting the Rebels die would see the Force finally flourish

In the best interest, of the ARU ,who are struggling them selves with sponsorship Melbourne should be let go, and only have 4 supersides, How can you compete with the AFL and NRL, where in WA the force have a very strong supporter base

7 Go to comments
T
Tom 6 hours ago
Letting the Rebels die would see the Force finally flourish

The Force never flourished before the Rebels existed.

7 Go to comments
T
Tom 6 hours ago
Bristol swoop for Lovejoy Chawatama as Kyle Sinckler's replacement

Think we can all agree that Sinckler has not had a fruitful time at Bristol.

1 Go to comments
A
Anthony 8 hours ago
England name two new caps to start, include three more on the bench

Well well. . Despite the rhetoric of new style guess who is the new orchestrator of the new attacking play . Pity the poor wingers again . Another lost chance to play one of the new kids on the block to see if they can go forward rather than just up and unders or crab across the field and cramp everyone space . Lets hope it all works .

2 Go to comments
P
Pablo 9 hours ago
Davidson: 'When comments land in your own personal inbox it is a shock'

Hi! Last year’s final was held in BadAjoz, not Badejoz, Jon. Cheers!

1 Go to comments
f
finn 9 hours ago
'That's a ridiculous selection' - Healey and Stringer pick their 2025 Lions XV

I don’t like the idea that Tommy Freeman is a bolter. He has already played 4 times for England (3 caps + 1 exhibition game) and has looked brilliant in 3 of those. If I was a selector he’d be on 15 caps right now, purely on the basis of his existing international form.

1 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 10 hours ago
Posolo Tuilagi in line to make France debut after late call-up

First cap against the irish pack. Quite the trial by fire..

1 Go to comments
P
Pecos 12 hours ago
All Blacks’ 2024 schedule: 10 is the magic number in Scott Roberton’s first year

This article is a reasonable attempt at treating the collective HIA effects we got from the (unaffectionately) Foster era. At a win rate of 69.5% (rounded to 70) Foster ranks 17th out of the 17 ABs coaches with 30+ tests. Of the 10 ABs coaches with 40+ tests, Foster ranks 10th. The others are over 80% with two in the 90s. In the overall rankings of the 25 ABs coaches, Foster is 20th. No wonder we're jittery leading into the Razor era. All teams face the same post RWC rebuild issues, but for us, our psyche has been dinged up. I call it “The Foster Effect”. And thus the schedule looks more ominous than usual. In actual fact, the ABs schedule looks very much like business as usual, with two tests v Japan & Fiji added. We’ve only had one perfect season, 2013, saved by an 85th minute try & a two attempt conversion, v Ireland. So yes, losses are definitely on the cards. But what a challenge. Bring it on!!!!!

9 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 14 hours ago
All Blacks release full schedule for 2024

Well if Ireland (who’ve never won a RWC knock-out match) can beat the ABs in their back yard then England (4 RWC finals) certainly can…👍

2 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 14 hours ago
Danny Cipriani confirms his retirement from rugby

Josh Lewsey said it all on the Wasps’ training pitch back in the day……👊

2 Go to comments
A
AOK 14 hours ago
Billy Burns poised to stay on in Ireland after Ulster exit – report

How much are Munster regretting losing Ben Healy now?!

1 Go to comments
M
Martin 15 hours ago
All Blacks release full schedule for 2024

Interesting to see the double headers in the rugby championship…. Good move I think. Bit more like touring

2 Go to comments
C
Chris 15 hours ago
Please stop throwing good money at the Rebels

There’s no doubt the rebels need to go. Like the rest of the Australian franchises they have about 12 players who are up to Super Rugby (NZ) standard, but the rest are too young or perpetual journeyman. Distribute those 12 players around the remaining 4 clubs and we’ll have 4 (closer to) competitive sides. That could be the beginning of a more even and eventually thriving comp.

3 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 15 hours ago
Steve Diamond: ‘The league would be bolloxed with nine teams’

9 teams? There won’t be that many in the Prem in 5 years’ time…

4 Go to comments
L
Lucio 15 hours ago
Why now is the perfect time for Italy to shock England

Indeed Italy can be “competitive”, but not a winner against ENG. In Rome the weather is and will be fine on saturday (15 celsius, no rain in weeks): a good startin’ point for Menoncello, Capuozzo, Garbisi and Vintcent legs. A 21-15 for the rose side

4 Go to comments
S
SonnyG 16 hours ago
All Blacks’ 2024 schedule: 10 is the magic number in Scott Roberton’s first year

10 wins would be great but if there’s a year to experiment it’s this one. I wouldn’t hold a couple more losses against the man if he took some liberties with the combos and bench composition.

9 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 17 hours ago
All Blacks’ 2024 schedule: 10 is the magic number in Scott Roberton’s first year

I’m exhausted just reading the schedule…

9 Go to comments
J
Jmann 18 hours ago
All Blacks’ 2024 schedule: 10 is the magic number in Scott Roberton’s first year

He is taking over the team that should have won the RWC final. But there are some big names gone. It is a chance to build a new team to dominate the sport.

9 Go to comments
P
Pieter 19 hours ago
England name an U20s Six Nations team with eight new caps

Very bold from Eng.

2 Go to comments
