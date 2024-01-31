Why now is the perfect time for Italy to shock England
Italy versus England could be a 30 for 30 ESPN doco but not a pleasant one, as the Azzurri have 30 losses from the 30 matches played between the two nations going back to 1991.
Smart money will not ride Italy for a historic first-ever win in the opening round of the Six Nations at Stadio Olympico, there is no form to indicate that they can defy history yet.
But despite contrasting Rugby World Cup campaigns, Italy shipped 96 points to the All Blacks before a pool stage exit, England won bronze after reaching the semi-finals, English rugby is dealing with a malaise that suggests it is rotting from the core.
When someone as competitive as captain Owen Farrell has had enough as a 32-year-old, a player who has gone on record about wanting to play as long as possible and measures greatness by longevity at the peak, something has gone very wrong.
They’ve dished up insipid performances like the 53-10 hammering to France last Six Nations, booed off the Twickenham pitch by their own fans.
They’ve produced the bizzare, utterly baffling wins over Argentina with 14-men at the World Cup. And then they had South Africa on the ropes in a World Cup semi-final, with Farrell’s dagger drop goal building a 15-6 lead before a final quarter collapse.
They seemed to play better with less men on the field last year, and the joke is the players were so bad when they lose one, they become better by subtraction.
Steve Borthwick has swept the changes for the Six Nations with less than half of his 2023 World Cup squad featuring. Maybe that is a good thing, but it also gives Italy a level playing field.
Borthwick has hit the reset button and is beginning a rebuild, which means unproven & untried combinations, a lack of cohesion and experience.
The tide of change is bubbling underneath the surface for Italy which breeds hope for a brighter future in a competition where they have been a doormat since inception.
In that context, this clash with England is intriguing as expectations are building that Italy can deliver competitiveness and finally make the tournament a six team event.
In 2020 the U20 side produced wins over Scotland and Wales. In 2021 they had close losses to France and Ireland, the two benchmark teams.
2022 went a step further with a historic first-ever win over England by 6-0 and two more wins over Scotland and Wales.
In 2023 they were again competitive with two closes losses and two wins, again over Scotland and Wales, while at the World U20 Championships they knocked over South Africa at home.
A number of the players from those bumper U20 sides are filtering through to the test side. Nearly half of this year’s squad were Italy U20 reps since 2020, 16 of the 34.
Uncapped South Africa-born Ross Vintcent has been named, boom 21-year-old centre Tommaso Menoncello is back from injury, both from the 2021 crop.
Of the 34-man squad 17 players are from Benetton, who are sitting second on the United Rugby Championship ladder with 7 wins 1 loss behind Leinster.
Benetton are in winning form and Italy can rely upon some of that cohesion to build the combinations in the national side.
More so than Borthwick’s England side who will have very little cohesion to rely upon.
Everyone will remember the 96 points that the All Blacks put on Italy at the Rugby World Cup and few will remember the 17 scored by the Azzurri.
Argentina managed 12 points in their first fixture of the year against New Zealand and just six in the semi-final. The two European powers Ireland and France scored 24 and 27, respectively. Italy’s 17 is not half-bad.
England travel to Rome with a new side, Marcus Smith is out, Italy can trouble them and could absolutely shock them in the right circumstances.
If they can run England close this weekend by losing by 5-10 points, it suggests a competitive Italy is just around the corner.
Comments on RugbyPass
Given that the four Home Unions have only won SIXTEEN test matches against the All Blacks from a combined total of 150 tests playef, what’s the point again?1 Go to comments
In the best interest, of the ARU ,who are struggling them selves with sponsorship Melbourne should be let go, and only have 4 supersides, How can you compete with the AFL and NRL, where in WA the force have a very strong supporter base7 Go to comments
The Force never flourished before the Rebels existed.7 Go to comments
Think we can all agree that Sinckler has not had a fruitful time at Bristol.1 Go to comments
Well well. . Despite the rhetoric of new style guess who is the new orchestrator of the new attacking play . Pity the poor wingers again . Another lost chance to play one of the new kids on the block to see if they can go forward rather than just up and unders or crab across the field and cramp everyone space . Lets hope it all works .2 Go to comments
Hi! Last year’s final was held in BadAjoz, not Badejoz, Jon. Cheers!1 Go to comments
I don’t like the idea that Tommy Freeman is a bolter. He has already played 4 times for England (3 caps + 1 exhibition game) and has looked brilliant in 3 of those. If I was a selector he’d be on 15 caps right now, purely on the basis of his existing international form.1 Go to comments
First cap against the irish pack. Quite the trial by fire..1 Go to comments
This article is a reasonable attempt at treating the collective HIA effects we got from the (unaffectionately) Foster era. At a win rate of 69.5% (rounded to 70) Foster ranks 17th out of the 17 ABs coaches with 30+ tests. Of the 10 ABs coaches with 40+ tests, Foster ranks 10th. The others are over 80% with two in the 90s. In the overall rankings of the 25 ABs coaches, Foster is 20th. No wonder we're jittery leading into the Razor era. All teams face the same post RWC rebuild issues, but for us, our psyche has been dinged up. I call it “The Foster Effect”. And thus the schedule looks more ominous than usual. In actual fact, the ABs schedule looks very much like business as usual, with two tests v Japan & Fiji added. We’ve only had one perfect season, 2013, saved by an 85th minute try & a two attempt conversion, v Ireland. So yes, losses are definitely on the cards. But what a challenge. Bring it on!!!!!9 Go to comments
Well if Ireland (who’ve never won a RWC knock-out match) can beat the ABs in their back yard then England (4 RWC finals) certainly can…👍2 Go to comments
Josh Lewsey said it all on the Wasps’ training pitch back in the day……👊2 Go to comments
How much are Munster regretting losing Ben Healy now?!1 Go to comments
Interesting to see the double headers in the rugby championship…. Good move I think. Bit more like touring2 Go to comments
There’s no doubt the rebels need to go. Like the rest of the Australian franchises they have about 12 players who are up to Super Rugby (NZ) standard, but the rest are too young or perpetual journeyman. Distribute those 12 players around the remaining 4 clubs and we’ll have 4 (closer to) competitive sides. That could be the beginning of a more even and eventually thriving comp.3 Go to comments
9 teams? There won’t be that many in the Prem in 5 years’ time…4 Go to comments
Indeed Italy can be “competitive”, but not a winner against ENG. In Rome the weather is and will be fine on saturday (15 celsius, no rain in weeks): a good startin’ point for Menoncello, Capuozzo, Garbisi and Vintcent legs. A 21-15 for the rose side4 Go to comments
10 wins would be great but if there’s a year to experiment it’s this one. I wouldn’t hold a couple more losses against the man if he took some liberties with the combos and bench composition.9 Go to comments
I’m exhausted just reading the schedule…9 Go to comments
He is taking over the team that should have won the RWC final. But there are some big names gone. It is a chance to build a new team to dominate the sport.9 Go to comments
Very bold from Eng.2 Go to comments