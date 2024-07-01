Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
Thursday
08:00
U20
Thursday
08:00
U20
Thursday
10:30
U20
Thursday
10:30
U20
Thursday
13:00
U20
Thursday
13:00
U20
World Rugby U20 Championship

What to watch in men’s rugby: U20 Trophy kicks off as Championship continues

By Martyn Thomas
SUNSHINE COAST, AUSTRALIA - MAY 12: Jurenzo Julius of South Africa scores a try during The Rugby Championship U20 Round 3 match between Argentina and South Africa at Sunshine Coast Stadium on May 12, 2024 in Sunshine Coast, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

We stand at the start of another huge week of international age-grade rugby, and you can watch it all live and for free on RugbyPass TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having watched the World Rugby U20 Championship 2024 get underway in style in Cape Town last weekend, now is the time for the players in the second tier to shine.

The World Rugby U20 Trophy 2024 kicks off at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Tuesday, with hosts Scotland one of eight teams targeting promotion to the U20 Championship over the next fortnight.

On Thursday, meanwhile, the U20 Championship continues in Cape Town and Stellenbosch as the competing nations jostle for a place in the semi-finals.

The second round of the U20 Trophy pool stage then follows on Sunday.

U20 Trophy set for kick-off

Eight teams have gathered on the U20 Trophy start line in Edinburgh with their eyes set firmly on promotion to next year’s U20 Championship.

Hive Stadium will host 16 matches over the next two weeks as those eight nations are whittled down to one winner, and you can watch all the action with RugbyPass TV.

Scotland will hope home comforts can help them take the step back to the top tier of men’s age-grade international rugby at the second time of asking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year’s tournament in Nairobi was their first campaign at this level, having been relegated from the U20 Championship in 2019. Uruguay put paid to their hopes of an instant return, running out 37-26 victors in the teams’ final pool-stage match 12 months ago.

Scotland overcame Samoa 83-10 to win the third-place play-off, and they will begin their quest for promotion against the same opposition in Pool A on Tuesday (kick-off 14:30 BST).

Kenneth Murray’s team, who finished bottom of the 2024 U20 Six Nations standings, then face Hong Kong China next Sunday (kick-off 14:30 BST) and finish their pool-stage campaign against Japan five days later (kick-off 19:45 BST).

Japan lost all five matches during the 2023 U20 Championship, losing their place at the top table with a 45-27 defeat to Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Pool B, Scotland’s 2023 conquerors Uruguay get their campaign underway against Kenya in the second match of day one (kick-off 14:30 BST).

Los Teritos had their promotion hopes extinguished by a late Diego Gonzalez Blanco try 12 months ago as Spain ran out 39-32 winners in the final.

Second-place was Uruguay’s best finish since they won the inaugural tournament in Chile in 2008 and they will hope this is the year they end their long wait for a return to the U20 Championship.

Uruguay face USA on Sunday (kick-off 11:45 BST) before completing their pool-stage commitments with a match against tournament debutants the Netherlands a week on Friday (kick-off 17:15 BST).

The Dutch earned their place in Edinburgh by winning the 2023 Rugby Europe U20 Championship and will kick-off their maiden campaign against USA on day one (kick-off 19:45 BST).

The Americans won the U20 Trophy on home soil in 2012 but have only appeared in three of the past seven tournaments and finished a disappointing seventh 12 months ago.

You can find out how they get on in Edinburgh with RugbyPass TV. The U20 Trophy is available to stream live and for free around the world, except in the UK.

Tuesday, July 2nd

11:45 BST (GMT+1) – WATCH DAY ONE LIVE HERE

Sunday, July 7th

11:45 BST – WATCH DAY TWO LIVE HERE

Race for U20 Championship semi-finals heats up

Following a thrilling opening day last Saturday, the U20 Championship continues in Cape Town and Stellenbosch on Thursday.

Defending champions France got their Pool A campaign off to a winning start against debutants Spain and they face a blockbuster encounter with New Zealand on day two.

Barnabe Massa and Geoffrey Malaterre each helped themselves to a brace of tries at DHL Stadium as Les Bleuets ran out 49-12 winners.

New Zealand overcame a spirited Wales performance, with Xavi Taele scoring two of their six tries to help secure a 41-34 win at Athlone Stadium.

However, the U20 Rugby Championship winners have not beaten France since 2017, the last time they claimed the overall title, and lost the teams’ two most recent meetings at this level, in 2018 and 2023.

Only the three pool winners are guaranteed their place in the semi-finals, meaning victory is imperative in Stellenbosch.

Wales will hope to rebound from defeat to New Zealand when they take on Spain in the opening match of day two at Athlone Stadium.

Related

Four talking points after World Rugby U20 Championship day one

Saturday’s opening round of the 2024 World Rugby U20 Championship produced a feast of age-grade entertainment. There were some excellent team performances and a clatter of individuals stood out.

Read Now

In Pool B, Ireland and Australia put their winning starts to the tournament on the line when they take on Georgia and Italy respectively on Thursday.

Last year’s runners-up Ireland were in imperious form at DHL Stadium last Saturday, Sam Berman helping himself to a hat-trick as Willie Faloon’s side notched eight tries in a 55-15 defeat of Italy.

Australia had a tougher time against the Junior Lelos and trailed between the 16th and 56th minute before five tries in the final 24 minutes gave them a 35-11 victory.

Jack Bracken was the hat-trick hero for three-time champions England in their 40-21 defeat of Argentina on Saturday, and the winger will hope to his tally when they take on Fiji on Thursday.

Fiji lost their opening Pool C match 57-7 to South Africa at DHL Stadium as Jurenzo Julius scored two of the Junior Springboks’ eight tries.

The hosts will hope for more of the same when they take on Los Pumitas in Stellenbosch on Thursday.

South Africa have not lost to Argentina at this level since the 2016 U20 Championship and edged to a 30-28 victory when the teams met in the U20 Rugby Championship in Australia in May. Julius also crossed the whitewash for the Junior Springboks that day.

You can watch all the action from the U20 Championship live and for free via RugbyPass TV, except in Africa, New Zealand, Fiji, Samoa, Papua New Guinea and Tonga.

Thursday, June 4th

Pool A

13:00 BST (GMT+1) – Wales v Spain, Athlone Stadium – WATCH LIVE HERE
15:30 BST – France v New Zealand, Danie Craven Stadium – WATCH LIVE HERE

Pool B

13:00 BST – Ireland v Georgia, Danie Craven Stadium – WATCH LIVE HERE
18:00 BST – Australia v Italy, Athlone Stadium – WATCH LIVE HERE

Pool C

15:30 BST – England v Fiji, Athlone Stadium – WATCH LIVE HERE
18:00 BST – South Africa v Argentina, Danie Craven Stadium – WATCH LIVE HERE

Recommended

The England U20 verdict on 17-year-old debut maker Lucas Friday

INTERVIEW

Getting to know: Wales U20s openside Lucas de la Rua

INTERVIEW

The Faloon, O’Connell verdict as Ireland U20s soothe Italian pain

INTERVIEW

New Zealand U20 hold off fast finishing Wales for opening day win

Watch the World Rugby U20s Championship live and for free on RugbyPass TV. Register here now
*Unavailable in Africa, NZ, Fiji, Samoa, Papua NG and Tonga

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Rugby league international played 'in front of a handful of people'

2

Former Bok captain Victor Matfield launches personal tirade at Sam Warburton

3

Stormers address Joseph Dweba situation as speculation mounts

4

Rassie Erasmus selects Andy Farrell's Ireland matchday 23 for him

5

French reports reveal Stuart Hogg's new salary at Montpellier

6

Ireland and Springboks agree to trial new TMO protocol in Pretoria

7

'That is not a memory I want to live back, I think we lost about 1000-nil didn't we?'

8

Jamie George's message to his England teammates ahead of All Black Test

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Irish strategy short on detail as missing X-Men hinder Springbok heist

As the IRFU launches a four-year strategic plan, Andy Farrell's side tackle the Springboks without several key players.

FEATURE

Should rugby take the road less travelled?

The season denouements threw up a plethora of styles and stories - but which will prevail in the months ahead?

FEATURE

Alex Callender: 'I was numb. It didn’t feel real and I felt angry about it.'

The popular Wales backrow has overcome personal tragedy to excel for Wales as Ioan Cunningham's women look to defeat Spain in WXV

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jon 34 minutes ago
Should rugby take the road less travelled?

Love how you always bring to mind the most topical insights from rugby around the globe Nick. Some of my recent impressions; > You replied that was a lack of blasting rugby in all the finals, and pointed to some French teams. Those French games were all about blasting the other side away. > Pointed out earlier that the French leagues popularity is it’s cultural difference off the field, not the rugby. > That English broadcast Top 14 Final, with the F1 guy, Mehrtens, and the language guy, was all class. Them and Dupontamack made that Final an absolute blast. > I love rugby on South African grounds. > Such a shame some games have been ruined recently. Then you see a chaser get absolute cleaned out off the ball and theres not even a card, let alone a Red. > My favourite game of rugby was the Bulls semi. That Final was great too but I thought a clear drop in standards/intensity.

8 Go to comments
B
Bret 55 minutes ago
Scott Hansen offers insight into All Blacks' starting halves combination

Beauden is short of a run meanwhile DMac has had plenty of tough games in the last two months so DMac should get the nod based on consistency, form and game time in the saddle. Beauden would go well at either fullback or on the bench. The big question is who plays at halfback. TJ is a fierce and chirpy competitor, Finlay has good form, and Ratima knows DMac the best.

2 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 58 minutes ago
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe: 'Paris Olympics will be my last time playing in the black jersey'

That’s a shame, so need her for World Cup coming up

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 1 hours ago
Scott Hansen offers insight into All Blacks' starting halves combination

Scott Hansen has been lumped with Beauden Barrett, and I think happily so. Leon MacDonald wouldn’t have wanted a bar of him after he had to coach (and select at 10) him with the Blues, and avoided picking him as his fullback in his back three group. That left Beauden to Hansen to pick, and from all the sounds he’s been making in his recent interviews, I think he’ll relish the chance to get his hands on Beauden Barrett and turn around his ability to lead the team around the field. He’s a sucker for punishment. My predicted backline; TJ Perenara B Barrett J Barrett R Ioane C Clarke M Telea D McKenzie F Christie S Perofeta ALB

2 Go to comments
H
Haami 1 hours ago
South Africa vs Ireland - the battle to be ranked number one

Cringe, here we go again with world rankings 🤔, its a great badge of honor of course, but tell me again how that worked out for NZ from 2003 when the rankings system was first introduced?, In and out of the top spot for 8 years before winning a world cup in 2011. Ireland are just the latest side to feel the rankings curse at last years world cup. I don’t think the ranking system means much other than a bit of gloating around the office water cooler, if you look at the ladder now, any of the top 5 sides can beat each other on their day. I think the next 4 year world cup cycle will see a number of test sides claim the top spot, so close are they all in quality.

9 Go to comments
J
Jmann 3 hours ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

I believe that the Georgian ref is in control of this game. How he has been allowed to continue at test level is astounding. I predict he will have a heavy influence on the outcome; as has become the norm in recent seasons - the rules and the officiating will detract from the rugby.

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
Should rugby take the road less travelled?

Great compare and contrast Nick! Of course France have reached this point thanks to rich owners prepared to lose tens of millions to stack their teams with so many of the world's best players. An expensive way to build a comp but when money's no object I suppose you can afford an extravagant hobby 😂 BTW I've finally published my NZ v England article in the other place, fortunately not much overlap with yours 😂

8 Go to comments
f
finn 5 hours ago
Fifteen politicians who swapped rugby for public affairs

Also, rugby league international Keith Mason is standing in the UK General election for the Workers Party.

1 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 5 hours ago
Should rugby take the road less travelled?

Loved this. I wasn’t fully aware of the nuances of the T14 replacement rules. Makes a lot of sense. Also the comments re the GP. There simply isn’t the same depth of interest in England/Wales/Scotland to support so many teams of quality. Nor in Oz sadly

8 Go to comments
M
Michael 6 hours ago
Irish strategy short on detail as missing X-Men hinder Springbok heist

Gibson Park huge loss. He’s excellent second only to Du Pont

1 Go to comments
R
Ruaan 6 hours ago
Should rugby take the road less travelled?

I really enjoy your analysis. I know you take some stick, and I don’t always agree with you, but this is the stuff I log in for. Keep it up.

8 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 7 hours ago
Should rugby take the road less travelled?

If rugby chooses to embrace flair then it may err too much towards it and may become too much like league with the set piece becoming inconsequential in which case it becomes repetitive. If rugby chooses power then it becomes a slow drab affair with endless amounts of big men coming off the bench. Rugby needs to embrace both sides of the coin. It needs to have laws receptive to the power game but also laws that appreciate flair and running rugby. Where contrasting styles meet it generates interest because one side could beat the other with completely different plans as long as they execute their gameplan better and show great skill within their own plan. The maul and scrum should not be depowered at the same time laws that protect the team in possession should also be put in place with a clear emphasis to clean up and simplify the ruck and favour the attacking side while allowing a fair chance for the poacher to have an impact. Thus we set the stage between teams that want to build phases vs teams that want dominance in the set piece who slow the game down and play more without the ball off counterattack. The game needs to allow each type of team an opportunity to dominate the other. It needs to be a game for all shapes and sizes, for the agile and the less subtle. It needs to be a game of skill that also embraces the simplicity of the little things that allows teams of all qualities to stand a chance.

8 Go to comments
B
Barry 10 hours ago
South Africa vs Ireland - the battle to be ranked number one

‘The Lance Armstrong invitational 15’ v ‘Ireland’ Can’t wait!!!!

9 Go to comments
J
Johan 13 hours ago
Former Bok captain Victor Matfield launches personal tirade at Sam Warburton

Why are the guys getting so emotional??? Talk is cheap and money buys the Whisky. Lets see what the 2 test have to say! That’s all that counts.

30 Go to comments
L
Lewis 14 hours ago
Rugby league international played 'in front of a handful of people'

I have absolutely 0 interest in League and that sentiment is strong with many Scottish fans.

12 Go to comments
B
Ben 14 hours ago
Victor Matfield responds to Rieko Ioane's 'Super Rugby title above a World Cup' remark

As long as we don’t join the 6 Nations!!….. its a poor comp with maybe 2 good teams each year…..SA must Play club comps up North and let the NH pay our players and then play Rugby Champs later in the year - far better comp than 6 Nations anyway…. best of both worlds for SA and SA Players.

33 Go to comments
B
Ben 14 hours ago
Former Bok captain Victor Matfield launches personal tirade at Sam Warburton

Douche bag Ben Smith at it again…. please get another job, you suck at this one BEN SMITH! Sorry excuse for a Kiwi……

30 Go to comments
R
Rory 14 hours ago
Former Bok captain Victor Matfield launches personal tirade at Sam Warburton

Read the headline, see who the “writer” is and can guess the content will be provocative BS from the BS itself.

30 Go to comments
N
Nickers 14 hours ago
Scott Barrett was the safe, obvious choice as All Blacks captain

Although it took a long time, by the end of Foster’s tenure the ABs were extremely good. To mention the “sameness of the squad” and “hopefully he can get more out of the players”…. ignores the fact that the players were fantastic last year. There were four teams who were all very competitive and could beat each other on their day, and NZ was one of them. Totally agree on the point about fullback though. Perofeta to 15 for the Blues seemed like a forced move because Plummer had clearly outplayed him at 10. You would have to assume that Will Jordan is Razor’s first choice 15, but in the interim Perofeta starting there over Love or Stevenson seems extremely left field. If Sullivan was fit Perofeta would arguably have found himself on the bench for the latter half of the Blues season. A lot of the other selections you can make a case for, even if you don’t agree with them. But essentially naming Perofeta as the only full back in the squad is a big head scratcher.

17 Go to comments
R
Ross 16 hours ago
Former Bok captain Victor Matfield launches personal tirade at Sam Warburton

Why is a story from months ago being brought up again? Oh yes! Because RP are trying to stir up sh*t…as usual.

30 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Victor Matfield responds to Rieko Ioane's 'Super Rugby title above a World Cup' remark Victor Matfield responds to Rieko Ioane
Search