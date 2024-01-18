England captain Jamie George injury scare on eve of Six Nations

Saracens boss Mark McCall says Jamie George should return to full-contact training next week as he prepares to captain England in the Guinness Six Nations.

The 33-year-old will miss Saracens’ Investec Champions Cup clash against Lyon on Saturday, and he was also not involved during last weekend’s record 55-15 European loss to Bordeaux-Begles.

England kick off their Six Nations campaign against Italy in Rome on February 3.

McCall confirmed that George would not be available to face Lyon, but he added: “It is nothing to be alarmed about.

“He had an injection in his neck about 10 days ago and he has made a great recovery.

“He has been training non-contact wise this week, so he has been training with the team, and he should be back into full contact training next week when he is away with England.

“He has had a bit of a stiff neck, it has been giving him a bit of trouble and not being able to scrum in the week in the way that he wants.

“It has settled down completely now, and he will be back into full training next week.”

McCall, meanwhile, has backed George to do a “wonderful job” when he succeeds his Saracens colleague Owen Farrell as England skipper.

“He is very emotionally intelligent, he just connects with everybody, to be honest, whether you are the youngest in the squad or the oldest in the squad,” McCall said.

“He has always been a leader, he has always been a glue player who holds the squad together.

“And when you are going through tough periods and moments like we are right now, he is the kind of person you want in your corner.

“I’ve known him since he was 17 or 18, and just to watch him grow from his last year at school to what he has become is incredible, really.

“To show the patience that he showed when he had Schalk Brits and John Smit in front of him (as Saracens hookers). Jamie didn’t become a regular in the (matchday) 23 and become a starter until he was 24.

“When he did, he played for England very quickly, so he is a good example to a lot of young players that you will come through when you are ready to come through.

“He has come through with a bang. He has been on Lions tours, he’s got 80-odd caps for England and he is now captain of his country. What a career he has had.”