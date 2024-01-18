South African Rugby issue statement after Elton Jantjies doping ban

The South African Rugby Union have responded to the news that Springboks fly-half Elton Jantjies has been banned for four years for a failed drugs test.

The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sports (SAIDS) announced on their website on Thursday that the 33-year-old has been banned for four years after testing positive for the prohibited substance Clenbuterol (a fat-burning and asthma medication that also enhances a user’s stamina) on 20 June 2023.

Though the 46-cap Springbok is not contracted to SA Rugby, having been contracted to Agen in France’s Pro D2 since November 2022, CEO Rian Oberholzer issued a statement shortly after Jantjies’ ban was announced condemning drug use in rugby.

The statement reads: “The South African Rugby Union wholly supports clean sport and maintains that there is absolutely no place in rugby for doping. We have trust in the processes and outcomes followed by the independent anti-doping agencies, whose job it is to support sports in keeping the game clean.”

Jantjies had been called into South Africa’s training squad in June last year as injury cover for Handre Pollard, but curiously made neither their Rugby Championship squad nor their World Cup squad. He issued a statement soon after explaining what had happened, while insisting his innocence. He said: “It with no small amount of shock and sadness that I have to inform you that I received notification earlier this month, from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport, that a urine sample that I had provided to them in June 2023, returned a positive test for a banned substance, Clenbuterol.”

A spokesperson for Jantjies has already issued a statement in response to the ban, saying: “Elton would prefer not to engage with the media and his legal team are working on the case/appeal. Yes he is aware of the sanction.”