Springbok Elton Jantjies handed four year ban

South Africa fly-half Elton Jantjies has been banned for four years after testing positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol.

The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sports (SAIDS) made the announcement on their website on Thursday that there was a “Presence of Prohibited Substance or its Metabolites or Makers in an Athlete’s Sample.”

SAIDS also confirmed that a written decision was issued as Jantjies did not exercise his right to have his case heard before an Independent Doping Hearing Panel (IDHP).

A spokesperson for Jantjies issued a statement shortly after the ban was issued. The statement reads: “Elton would prefer not to engage with the media and his legal team are working on the case/appeal. Yes he is aware of the sanction.”

The 33-year-old tested positive for the substance in a sample provided to the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport in June last year. Clenbuterol is a fat-burning and asthma medication that also enhances stamina.

The 46-cap Springbok said that he was innocent in a statement released in August.

The statement said: “It with no small amount of shock and sadness that I have to inform you that I received notification earlier this month, from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport, that a urine sample that I had provided to them in June 2023, returned a positive test for a banned substance, Clenbuterol.

“I have instructed legal representation to assist me in determining the source of the prohibited substance and I have instructed them to ask for my B Sample to be tested and to launch an inquiry into the possible causes for the positive test.

“I will do everything in my power to prove my innocence.

“This is another setback in what has been a very volatile time for me.

“I shall overcome this with the support of my family and friends.

“I know that there will be those out there who doubt my innocence, but I hope to prove you wrong, in due course.

“For those who support me, thank you.”