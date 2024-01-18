Referee Jaco Peyper withdrawn from Six Nations

World Rugby has announced a change in the match official lineup for the Guinness Men’s Six Nations 2024 encounter between Italy and Scotland, scheduled for March 9th.

Jaco Peyper, hailing from South Africa, has been withdrawn from the Six Nations due to an Achilles injury.

Australian referee Angus Gardner will step in to replace Peyper at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico. The revised officiating team now includes Gardner as the referee, with Karl Dickson and Adam Leal from England serving as assistant referees.

Marius van der Westhuizen of South Africa will act as the Television Match Official (TMO).

The injury occurred at the Rugby World Cup back in October. The South African, who took charge of the opening match of the tournament when France hosted the All Blacks in Paris back in September, was appointed the following month for the Wales versus Argentina quarter-final clash at Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

However, as soon as Wales standoff Dan Biggar converted his own try to put Wales in front 7-0, Peyper called time off and spoke to the two captains back on the halfway line, Argentina’s Julian Montoya and Wales’ Jac Morgan.

The official explained that needed to go off due to a left leg injury sustained when awkwardly jumping out of the way of a Montoya carry to an earlier Argentine ruck.

“My calf is gone,” said Peyper. “I couldn’t keep up with play there. We’re going to have to change referee, give it over to Mr Dickson here. Just give us a minute.”

With the clock stopped at 15:25, Pepyer said his goodbyes and limped gingerly to the touchline to be examined by doctors and replaced as the quarter-final referee by Karl Dickson, who had been on touchjudge duty along with Andrea Piardi.