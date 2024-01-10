'We had a chat': Sale admit to talks with the in-demand Mason Grady
Sale boss Alex Sanderson has confirmed that the Manchester club is looking to bring Wales midfielder Mason Grady to the Gallagher Premiership from the URC.
The 21-year-old back has been in excellent form this season for Cardiff after enhancing his reputation at the Rugby World Cup in France as part of Warren Gatland’s quarter-final squad.
Recent media reports in Wales linked him with a switch to the English league for the 2024/25 season, with Sale and Bath among the clubs named as contenders for his signature.
Sharks director of rugby Sanderson has now confirmed they have held talks with Grady about the youngster joining them at the AJ Bell next term.
Speaking from Cape Town on Wednesday ahead of Sale’s clash with the Stormers this Saturday in the Investec Champions Cup, Sanderson said: “Who wouldn’t be interested in a Mason Grady if there is a space in the squad and the (salary) cap for them?
“He is a supreme, multi-sports athlete from a family who have been… his brother played for Wales, his mum played for Welsh basketball, he played basketball for Wales. He has aerial ability, speed and youthful enthusiasm which he is going to grow.
“I think you have to keep looking to strengthen your squad and potentially he could be one of those to do that. We had a chat with him and we’ll see. We’ll see where it lands. That’s no secret.”
Sanderson insisted Grady wouldn’t be a luxury buy for the English title-chasers. “There has got to be a pathway, always. I’m not into warehousing players – don’t have the money, the time or the resources quite frankly to manage them.
“But more so, being burned by the changing nature of people’s mindset and movement that you have to consistently feather your nest.
“At least have the opportunity when the time comes to have a ticket in the hat, so to speak, because I know we are one of many clubs who have had a chat with him.”
Comments on RugbyPass
In both franchises, there seems to be a lack of confidence based on average competence and I think they need to focus on core skills. I thought the Force was improving under Sampson and I hope he can assist the Rebels to win more games. I’m not sure about Foote as a coach. WA will be a good team this year as they have recruited well, the Twiggy assist is beneficial and I wonder if the ‘new’ RA will attempt to build a relationship with him. The management team at the Rebels seem to be close to incompetence in trying to buy their way out of trouble.7 Go to comments
Meaningless “rankings” beget meaningless articles about meaningkess “rankings”.2 Go to comments
> In his first media session as incumbent, the man known far and wide as Razor suggested New Zealand Rugby’s (NZR) policy of only selecting players domiciled here could become open to review or interpretation. No he didn’t. He asked NZR and all its bodies to keep an opening mind towards reviewing the policy heading forward.10 Go to comments
We will continue to struggle while there are 5 teams, even if “John” appoints the coaches! Economic madness to have a team in AFL heartland and without SA teams in the Super comp there is no justification for the WA team. If SA was involved there MAY be some logistical justification for WA, otherwise they and Melbourne are drains on the overall competition both financially and playing resources.7 Go to comments
First class article, Nick. Thanks. On paper the Rebels should be more capable this year of winning games. LSL will be, I would hope, a very significant signing. At 27, he is still young enough to have years ahead of him. And as a forward this the age most will be in their peak period. The year at Northampton has seen him improve on his Australian form, in my view. The Force are harder to predict, I feel. Nic White is past his prime. But yet at 33, he can still add a lot to the Force, even be the person to build the team around for two or three years. And under a new coaching regime, players can have a new lease of life experience.7 Go to comments
Back off, Scotland. Keep your mitts off our future ABs 😝1 Go to comments
“Frightened” is a dumb characterisation. All Razor was asking for was “an open mind”. Makes total sense.10 Go to comments
You forgot to mention that Tupou has only ever been coached in Australia by hopeless kiwi coaches …….. Brad Thorn and Dave Rennie. How come he is not amazing ? I can tell you why. Because they are rubbish coaches. Especially in Australia. Now he is going to Melbourne to be coached by an utterly hopeless South African coach who has been dragging the Rebels down for the last few years. He won’t be improving any time soon. Unless of course he gets to play under one of our terrific Australian coaches in the Wallabies and is inspired to perform. Otherwise forget it.7 Go to comments
I read all that fluffy Offal is god BS, where was the mention that Tigers gave them a good beating? The really good thing about Offal going South would be if they changed the rules giving us access to Sam Simmonds who is playing out of his skin, Bro Joe who I believe is the T14’s top scorer, Ribbans, Willis, Marchant and Arundell, Offal they can keep.25 Go to comments
Ben click-bait-king Smith strikes again. Gee no mention of ABs record loss to Boks on eve of RWC23. Was it Suzie? The ref? Jet-lag? Parochialism? Better team lose? W anchor.40 Go to comments
Ben thanks for the article. Nothing gets this team performing better than people writing them off. You are their biggest fan and thanks for the continued support : )40 Go to comments
Farrell is a bloody good coach and ten times better than the hapless kiwi Gatland. Australia needs to choose one of our excellent Australian coaches to be able to compete.1 Go to comments
The point about 10 having to be a solid defender is interesting. Do you think teams will start playing more physical players there and developing their skills at 10? Or will we continue to hide the natural 10s who can't tackle as well? Farrell seems to have both!25 Go to comments
South Africans only care about winning the World Cup. All other tests are just stepping stones to that.40 Go to comments
Any chance the Tongan Thor label could be dumped? It’s as lame and tired as Flying Finns/Flying Fijians. Just use his name.7 Go to comments
“From Suzie the waitress” - a disproven myth; “to Sam Cane’s red” - a red that is in line with every shoulder-on-head red that has come since the new rules were put in place. AB fans went from blaming the ref and defending SBW in 2017 v Lions to blaming the ref and defending Cane… they never learn do they? Even Squidge agreed that this was a clear red. Oh and that wallabies sweep was after 1.5 years of not even being able to practice together due to covid. Try again Benny boy.40 Go to comments
Unbelievable that the AB’s didn’t encourage Ngani Laumape to remain available. Since Ma and SBW, he is the only one with the ability to penetrate, as well as knock people over on attack or defense.10 Go to comments
Why, Gloucester ain't doing that well, stinks of nepotism to me, jobs for the boys !!!5 Go to comments
Sanderson in the news again? The guy never stops promoting himself.1 Go to comments
I’m all for pure merit in a perfect world. But we don’t live in that world and even top flight rugby in England is in a bad spot. I actually think even a 10 team PR2 is too many, Id have a 10 team top flight, 8 team tier 2 with 1 up, 1 down between them, decided by the tier 2 top team playing the bottom team in the Premiership in a 1 off match end of each season. Ring fenced below tier 2. Make sure every match between both divisions is either on TNT or streaming on PRTV. But I absolutely get what PR & the RFU are doing here with the 4 folded clubs especially with Wasps who really are a truly historic rugby brand. I’m a Quins supporter so I hate them, but I love to hate them, I’ll be very happy if this plan in Kent comes through, they belong in the Home Counties if not London proper.1 Go to comments