'We had a chat': Sale admit to talks with the in-demand Mason Grady

Sale boss Alex Sanderson has confirmed that the Manchester club is looking to bring Wales midfielder Mason Grady to the Gallagher Premiership from the URC.

The 21-year-old back has been in excellent form this season for Cardiff after enhancing his reputation at the Rugby World Cup in France as part of Warren Gatland’s quarter-final squad.

Recent media reports in Wales linked him with a switch to the English league for the 2024/25 season, with Sale and Bath among the clubs named as contenders for his signature.

Sharks director of rugby Sanderson has now confirmed they have held talks with Grady about the youngster joining them at the AJ Bell next term.

Speaking from Cape Town on Wednesday ahead of Sale’s clash with the Stormers this Saturday in the Investec Champions Cup, Sanderson said: “Who wouldn’t be interested in a Mason Grady if there is a space in the squad and the (salary) cap for them?

“He is a supreme, multi-sports athlete from a family who have been… his brother played for Wales, his mum played for Welsh basketball, he played basketball for Wales. He has aerial ability, speed and youthful enthusiasm which he is going to grow.

“I think you have to keep looking to strengthen your squad and potentially he could be one of those to do that. We had a chat with him and we’ll see. We’ll see where it lands. That’s no secret.”

Sanderson insisted Grady wouldn’t be a luxury buy for the English title-chasers. “There has got to be a pathway, always. I’m not into warehousing players – don’t have the money, the time or the resources quite frankly to manage them.

“But more so, being burned by the changing nature of people’s mindset and movement that you have to consistently feather your nest.

“At least have the opportunity when the time comes to have a ticket in the hat, so to speak, because I know we are one of many clubs who have had a chat with him.”