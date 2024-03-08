Select Edition

Six Nations

'We desperately want to win' – Warren Gatland on ending losing streak

By PA
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 10: Warren Gatland, Head Coach of Wales, looks on as the team warms up prior to the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium on February 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Warren Gatland has underlined Wales' desperation to end their losing Six Nations run this season and claim what would be a statement victory over France.

Even though Les Bleus have produced nowhere near their standards of last year, highlighted by a comprehensive defeat against Ireland and home draw with Italy, they have claimed four successive Six Nations wins at Wales’ expense.

Despite several promising moments in defeats to Scotland, England and Ireland, new-look Wales are nil from three heading into Sunday’s Principality Stadium clash.

They have not lost all five games of a Six Nations campaign since 2003, with Italy – conquerors of Wales in Cardiff two years ago – arriving next weekend.

Six Nations

P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
Ireland
3
3
0
0
15
2
Scotland
3
2
1
0
9
3
England
3
2
1
0
8
4
France
3
1
1
1
6
5
Wales
3
0
3
0
3
6
Italy
3
0
2
1
3

Wales’ recent overall Six Nations record is poor, having claimed just two victories from the last 14 starts, beating Scotland in 2022 and Italy last season.

“We need to win, and that is what Test match rugby is all about,” Wales head coach Gatland said.

“We desperately want to win. We feel we have been going OK and we want to try and put a complete performance together.

“We know we are on a journey, but we are trying to fast-track things as quickly as possible. A win on Sunday would be a good stepping stone for that.

“Whether they (France) come here to throw the ball around or play an off-loading game, or whether they go for being a bit more brutal upfront and play for territory, we have just got to make sure we are prepared for anything.

“We are desperate to get that win. We know we are not quite there and there is a lot of work to do, but we have put ourselves in games and put teams under pressure.

“They (France) have got a huge pack, but that is the challenge for us, it is about moving their pack around. We saw what happened to them against Italy, that they do tire and that creates opportunities.”

Wales were edged out by a point against Scotland, then two points at England’s hands, and captain Dafydd Jenkins added: “Obviously, we are extremely disappointed to lose games, especially with the tight ones.

“But in terms of staying composed, I think we have built game on game and I feel like we’ve got better.

“We are looking at the quality in the room we have, and we should be winning games, so that is really what we are striving for.”

Gatland’s main selection talking point has been a new centre combination of Joe Roberts, who makes his first Six Nations start, and Owen Watkin.

George North, Wales’ most experienced Six Nations squad member with 120 caps, and Saracens’ Nick Tompkins were the midfield pairing during the World Cup and in two Six Nations games this term.

Gatland said: “We just wanted to give Joe an opportunity. He is a left-foot (kicking) option as well, and he has been training well.

“I thought they (North and Tompkins) were outstanding during the World Cup. Again, it is a chance for us to look at a few other players.

“George and I have had some honest discussions about whether he gets through to the next World Cup (in 2027). He started at a very young age, I think at 18 he was playing for Wales.

“Part of our discussions were about how we manage him, how do we look after him going forward?

“We’ve just got to make sure we have got some depth in that 13 position. That is why Joe gets an opportunity.

“I must say how the two boys (North and Tompkins) have responded after the disappointment of being left out this week. They has been fantastic in the way they have trained and helped the team.”

Comments on RugbyPass

D
David 47 minutes ago
Missed penalty not to blame: Three takeaways from Tahs vs Highlanders

well in the end he missed itand you should have heard the aussie commentators go silent when the highlanders won

2 Go to comments
E
Eric 1 hours ago
England U20 vs Ireland U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Value for money! 83rd minute try to set up the equalising conversion. Can we expect better tomorrow frpm the elite?

1 Go to comments
d
d 1 hours ago
How England can upset Irish apple cart

Thanks Nick, with the analysis on England breaking up the multiphase attack, is Ireland likely to play more conservatively? More kicks? Or do they simply work harder at what they are doing? Should be a cracking contest

26 Go to comments
C
Crawfurd 2 hours ago
Borthwick's mythical masterplan? I'm tired of waiting – Andy Goode

Armchair critics; what makes today’s social media so toxic. Arguably, England’s problems go well beyond what coach they have. A Premiership which is at odds with the national body, clubs owned by the rich, and clubs whose squads are packed with foreign talent. Ireland (and to a degree, Scotland) have a more aligned setup, though we Scots have challenges with domestic lack of players. So, cut some slack and give Borthers a chance - we took our time for Gregor to embed his ethos, despite the armchair warriors!

14 Go to comments
R
Rugby 3 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific team of the week: Six Australians, eight Kiwis and one Samoan

ce titre est raciste

15 Go to comments
R
Rugby 3 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific team of the week: Six Australians, eight Kiwis and one Samoan

dr erasmus

15 Go to comments
A
Anthony 4 hours ago
Borthwick's mythical masterplan? I'm tired of waiting – Andy Goode

Campo and loads of ex pros are all saying the same thing. Englands attack is non existant. How on earth does FORD keep his place . When SB could have played the northants 9,10,12 and 15 as a unit he put overrated FORD in. Typical Eddie stubborness . Who SB worked under when England began to play utter rubbish. Now its FORD again . At least he will be shown up good and proper and England will just have to play a proper 10 , not reliant on Owen to take the heat . In any other sport , a player who fails to perform again and again would have been dropped years ago . Flapping your arms and directing everyone else is NOT what being a class player is. Watch the telly to see what I mean when the camera is on Ford. No wonder they are saying NOT one player would get into the Irish team. That is NOT 90 odd cap FORD for a rookie 22 year old. laughable. I wonder if any of the England coaches read the reviews and wonder why they are so apart from national opinion . Sorry i appear to be anxious but this has gone on long enough .

14 Go to comments
M
Michele 4 hours ago
Borthwick's mythical masterplan? I'm tired of waiting – Andy Goode

Actually, there is very often smoke without fire-it only takes one disgruntled team or staff member complaining to get all of rugby media buzzing. I enjoy your analysis, but I can’t help wondering how quickly could any coach turn this outfit around? I think expectation is too high.

14 Go to comments
T
Tom 4 hours ago
Borthwick's mythical masterplan? I'm tired of waiting – Andy Goode

“It sounds like an obvious point but elements of England’s selection show they’re focusing more on the opposition than themselves.” Totally agree with this. Borthwick is a clever guy and he's overthinking it. I remember NZ picking Scott Barrett in the back row to try and counter us in the 2019 WC Semi and they got smashed. Picking Chessum in the backrow is a shocking decision. You've hit the nail on the head, the best way to win a game of rugby is to cause the opposition problems. Don't focus on how you're going to counter what they're going to do. You need to pick your best team and and give em hell.

14 Go to comments
J
Jacques 5 hours ago
Are Ireland the real world champions? 5 England-Ireland talking points

Dear NH: Every single time you make these statements, they come back to haunt you. No, Ireland are not the best team in the world. For that to be true, go take on the world champions in their own backyard and give them a routing. Should be a simple task for a team that - as I've been told by your outlets - is as good as the 2015 All Blacks.

39 Go to comments
D
Dan 5 hours ago
Are Ireland the real world champions? 5 England-Ireland talking points

This is where he ignorant SH supporters - you know the ones too. Cheap and too thick to buy tickets to support their teams - spew a load of ignorant shite. Then we laugh at them and acknowledge Ireland is clearly the best team in the world. Especially since the best bok player - Wayne Barnes - has retired

39 Go to comments
T
Turlough 5 hours ago
Italy captain Michele Lamaro: 'We’re getting there'

Last year Wales took a step back, examined Italy and inflicted a few sucker punch tries. As they get more competitive teams give them more scrutiny. Italy need a series of close test matches to start shoring these gaps up. I think they have improved and are in a place to be competitive in matches. At the end of the 6 nations if the assessment is only a point but competitive in all matches bar Ireland, well that is something to bank and build on for next year with the gaps plugged.

1 Go to comments
E
Eric 6 hours ago
Borthwick's mythical masterplan? I'm tired of waiting – Andy Goode

13 points in it last season, with england playing a man down for a full half. Its virtually the same irish team,2nd row and no sexton. SB got this result after the french destruction. Hope he’s learnt something.

14 Go to comments
P
Paul 6 hours ago
Borthwick's mythical masterplan? I'm tired of waiting – Andy Goode

I believe England should use a selection panel made up of ex-players and take selection out of the coach’s hands. Let the coach, coach. It would limit how much damage a head coach can do. It would also mitigate the tendency of a coach to have favourites. If a selection panel was used for this game, Earl would not be playing eight, Chessum would not be playing at six and Care would not be ahead of Spencer. Also, Mercer would be involved. And previously, if a selection panel had been used, Don Armand, Dave Ewers, Alex Goode, Dan Robson, Nick Tompkins and Danny Cipriani would not have been overlooked.

14 Go to comments
j
john 6 hours ago
Borthwick's mythical masterplan? I'm tired of waiting – Andy Goode

Andy Goode master plan start CC South great promise sure he will be a outstanding player given time ,he is usually a replacement for Harlequins must be so easy being a pundit

14 Go to comments
D
Darren 6 hours ago
The cavalry will soon return but Wales need to end grim streak

I’m a huge supporter of Gats , but the likes of Rhys Carre , form prop in Wales , who has only 20 caps will be lost to Wales when moves to Saracens next year ..how can a WRU with no money insist to play for your country, you must play for a Welsh Region ,even though financially they can’t afford it .?

2 Go to comments
O
Ozinsa 7 hours ago
How England can upset Irish apple cart

No doubt it’s a different matchup for Ireland than the other 6N teams. Whether this England side, where they are with their new style of play, can actually get a win is another matter. I’m genuinely surprised that Borthwick had ignored Steward again and admire him for committing to the programme. The bigger question for neutrals is who would be the most painful press and fans after a win - living in London, I don’t think I could stand an England win so will go with Ireland and hope my Irish mates don’t follow the way of their brethren in the press and go all SA/NZ on us

26 Go to comments
B
BigMaul 7 hours ago
Borthwick's mythical masterplan? I'm tired of waiting – Andy Goode

What’s going on in the rugby media around England? We had to put up with 8 years of Eddie Jones talking nonsense and producing steadily declining results. There was clearly a problem.Fans lost interest and were disillusioned. It was a real low ebb for English rugby. But for some reason, Jones was immune to criticism in the media. He was never held accountable. Given ample time to right the ship. Now Borthwick is in charge. It’s Been a mixed bag but there have been some surprisingly good results (a semi final finish at the World Cup) and a willingness to develop an attacking game plan this 6N. Given what he took over from Jones, he’s gone okay so far. Fans are, mostly, on side. The booing has stopped. But the media have absolutely no patience. The knives are out. They are hell bent on criticising SB. How, Andy Goode, can you be tired of waiting for SBs master plan when he has been in the job 1 year, after happily waiting 7.5 years for Jones’ master plan to appear? The media are completely out of touch with the fan base.

14 Go to comments
k
karin 7 hours ago
Are Ireland the real world champions? 5 England-Ireland talking points

NOOO . THAT WOULD BE THE ALL BLACKS . ⚫️ HYPERVENTILATE SAFFAS HYPERVENTILATE.

39 Go to comments
P
PDV 7 hours ago
Are Ireland the real world champions? 5 England-Ireland talking points

The only team that benefits from Ireland being called the ‘best in the world’ is South Africa. I’m sure Ireland don’t want the tag unless they’ve proved it’s true. Borthwick’s transparent attempt to take pressure off England by praising Ireland makes his team look weak. On the other hand, being told you are not the world champions is just the sort of thing that will fire up the Boks. Rassie should send thank you notes to Borthwick and Warburton.

39 Go to comments
