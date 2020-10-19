11:30am, 19 October 2020

Bristol have been forced to cut short their celebrations after winning the Challenge Cup on Friday as they await news on whether they will be drafted in to contest Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final. Wasps are due to take on Exeter Chiefs in the Twickenham decider but the Coventry club’s participation is in major doubt as they battle an outbreak of Covid-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wasps had been forced to cancel training last week after members of both the playing squad and backroom staff tested positive for Covid-19, with the club today confirming that four more members of the playing department have returned positive tests.

A decision on whether Wasps can participate in the Premiership final will be made following a further set of testing tomorrow, the results of which are expected on Wednesday.

If Wasps are unable to face newly-crowned European champions Exeter, then Bristol will take their place in the final on the strength of finishing third in the league.

But Bristol boss Pat Lam has acknowledged that if the Bears do get the call to play at Twickenham, it will be unsatisfactory.

“We absolutely believe that Wasps and Exeter should be contesting this final. They thoroughly deserve it,’ Lam said.

“Lee Blackett at Wasps has done an unbelievable job and it’s fantastic for the Premiership to see what Exeter did on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We ourselves have been put in a situation that isn’t ideal, but everything with Covid isn’t ideal, including the fact we’re waiting for the final to be played now at the end of the season we’ve had.”