Wales flanker cops ban after cheap shot red card against Leinster
Wales and Dragons flanker Taine Basham has been banned for four weeks following his red card for an elbow against Leinster at the weekend in the United Rugby Championship.
The 16-cap Wales international was dismissed by referee Gianluca Gnecchi in the second-half at Rodney Parade following a review by television match official (TMO) Stefano Roscini for a late shot on Leinster and Ireland fly-half Ross Byrne. The shot was not only late, but was also an elbow to the head of Byrne, making the decision fairly straightforward for the referee.
He has now been banned for four games by the judicial officer overseeing the disciplinary process, Roddy MacLeod, reduced initially from six due to “his remorse, apology and engagement in the disciplinary process.”
Basham will therefore miss the following matches:
Dragons RFC v Ospreys 18 November 2023, BKT URC
Hollywoodbets Sharks v Dragons RFC 25 November 2023, BKT URC
Emirates Lions v Dragons RFC 2 December 2023, BKT URC
Dragons RFC v Oyonnax Rugby 9 December 2023 EPCR Challenge Cup
The Dragons went on to lose the match 33-10, leaving them winless in the URC this season.
Take a look at the red card:
CERDYN COCH 🔴
Basham sy’n gweld coch 👊
The Dragons are down to 14 👊
🐉 10 – 26 🔵
📺 @S4C
🔴 English Commentary#BKTURC | @dragonsrugby pic.twitter.com/TjdrI5AGfM
— S4C Rygbi (@S4CRygbi) November 12, 2023
