Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
16 - 15
FT
25 - 16
FT
82 - 20
FT
27 - 20
FT
13 - 28
FT
12 - 73
FT
25 - 30
FT
52 - 12
FT
U20
29 - 11
FT
U20
28 - 17
FT
U20
45 - 13
FT
U20
12 - 17
FT
U20
Tuesday
08:00
U20
Today
13:00
Tomorrow
22:00
Friday
09:00
Friday
13:00
Friday
18:30
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
05:45
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
07:55
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
15:00
World Rugby U20 Championship

The 'silver lining' Wales have taken from latest U20s loss to France

By Liam Heagney
Two Wales players jostle for possession versus France on Tuesday (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

We have been here before with Wales, down the same dressing room tunnel in Athlone interviewing their key personnel following a World Rugby U20 Championship pool-ending loss to France. A year ago, 19-43 was the margin of defeat which left them contesting the fifth to eighth placings on match day four. That 24-point gap had closed on Tuesday afternoon, the Welsh losing by 18 in an 11-29 loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

They had started brightly and were proving to be sticky opposition for the French, as they were by down just a point – 6-7 – following a second Harri Ford penalty kick. However, the situation rapidly deteriorated from there. Tries on 33 and 37 minutes for France were followed by their four-try bonus four minutes into the second half within seconds of the Welsh copping a yellow card.

That damage was terminal and instead of taking what essentially was a quarter-final, a winner-takes-all match day three pool match, to the wire, France were able to run their bench in the knowledge that they were qualifying for the semi-finals as the sole best runner-up from all three pools, leaving Wales to pick up the pieces with a rankings game against Australia.

“Up to 25, 30 minutes we were pleased,” enthused Richard Whiffin, their first-season head coach. “The game plan was working, we were in the right areas but they [France] are a champion team for a reason. They scored a couple of quick tries back-end of that first half and then we had to chase a little bit too much.

“We were pleased with our effort but it was a tough game with the conditions the way they were. We were just disappointed with a couple of soft moments in that first half that blew the score out a little bit.

Momentum

0'
HT
FT
France U20
Wales U20

“We took the wind in the first half and wanted to try and build some territory and scoreboard pressure but the French got a couple of decent offloads away and they breached our line a couple of times in that first half. They are a good team, have got some outstanding half-backs that put them in the right area.

“They will be a match for anyone in that top bracket but also we showed there is opportunities there for other teams,” he hinted, clutching the silver lining that elimination from the title race isn’t the end of the road for the Welsh at the 2024 Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s how we pitched it all week, as a quarter-final. I suppose the silver lining is we’re not going home, we have got another two games and the target for us now is to finish top of that second group of four and that will be our goal.

“I thought the forward pack worked incredibly hard and the bench impact, Harry Thomas did well when he came on. Macs Page played wing and 13, his kick chase, his ability around the field was really good but forward pack dug in really hard.”

Their leader was skipper Ryan Woodman, a unit with a promising future in the game having already made the first-team breakthrough at Dragons. “We just let in a few soft tries in the first half which they ran away with in the end and they were good in defence, we only scored one try. Really tough conditions but we both had those conditions to play, they just played better.

“It was towards the end of the first half (we lost it). They just cut us through the middle and then it was tough to claw it back in the second half with the wind blowing towards us. We were quite physical. We scored a good maul try but we will go away and look at why they scored four tries, which they shouldn’t have really, and get ready for the next game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Woodman missed the entire 2024 U20 Six Nations, so he doesn’t know how to compare this Championship title-chasing France with the team that came to Cardiff and enjoyed an easy win in March. “I didn’t play in the Six Nations, I don’t know what it was like. I was injured, but last year they were also a good side and they won the competition.

“They’re a good side again this year again, they have loads of players feeding into the senior French squad. I thought we put up a tough fight for the majority of the game. There were one or two errors where they slipped through and scored tries. That gave them the game really.”

  • Click here to sign up to RugbyPass TV for free live coverage of matches from the 2024 World Rugby U20 Championship in countries that don’t have an exclusive local host broadcaster deal

Related

Lucas de la Rua: 'You're almost in shock, there’s nothing you can do'

His exotic-sounding name is rooted in the Iberian Peninsula as both his parents hail from Spain, but he is very much a born-and-raised Welsh boy even though he can speak Spanish and the family used to head south from Cardiff twice a year on holiday.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

2

Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

3

Scott Robertson's take on Marcus Smith and the England players who impressed

4

All Blacks vs England takeaways: The Perenara fade away, Razor's defensive concern

5

Melvyn Jaminet suspended by France after video clip circulated

6

Number one settled while Wales drop to lowest ever world ranking

7

Damian McKenzie error provokes shot clock change for second New Zealand vs England Test

8

The Andy Farrell reaction to the TMO calls that went against Ireland

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Rudi Brown: From cut and clubless in Scotland to the Top 14

A shining star at age-grade level, the youngster was tipped for big things before being cut. A move to France changed everything.

FEATURE

Wallabies far from perfect but ‘stressful’ Schmidt era starts on winning note

Only a second win from 13 Tests in Sydney was a solid benchmark to kick-start the new coach's reign.

FEATURE

How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

Steve Borthwick's defence flummoxed New Zealand during a period when they are normally so ruthless.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jon 7 minutes ago
Melvyn Jaminet suspended by France after video clip circulated

Haha he has a bit of a boozing problem aye and bloody mum is on his case from thousands of miles away! Poor Arabs, topic of the day, and very straight laced people it seems! Good mums though ❤️!?

25 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 24 minutes ago
Rudi Brown: From cut and clubless in Scotland to the Top 14

Great to see a young talent take the disappointment in his stride and move forward regardless. Fantastic example for others to follow and he makes some real interesting points about developing young talent in Scotland. Then again Scottish rugby have always been a bunch of muppets…

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 48 minutes ago
Brumbies secure in takeover but games could still be taken elsewhere

This is a great direction, it can be a real capitol team, going on the road to show the country rugby. Melbourne could host the annual Moan v Brumbie game, maybe snag other home or away Brumbies fixtures, but Brumbies could also take games country. Keep all the areas interested and they’ll get bigger turnouts than at home.

1 Go to comments
T
Turlough 1 hours ago
Bafana Nhleko: 'South Africa fans have every right to be upset'

The performance against Argentina was the problem. England are the best side in the tournament and definitely the most mature on the tournament regarding adapting to particular matches. SA started well at 7-0 up were attacking. England are just very very good and relentless. The fact that England got the result will be huge for them. Intriguing SF match against Ireland coming up. NZ may not be too happy seeing France again so soon.

1 Go to comments
F
Ferell 1 hours ago
The Nathan Grey reaction to Australia versus Ireland cancellation

If Ireland were in the position that it was a must win game for them I wonder what there doctor would have said 🤔

12 Go to comments
M
Mitch 1 hours ago
Wallabies far from perfect but ‘stressful’ Schmidt era starts on winning note

It wasn't pretty. There were some positive signs. There are some ‘learnings’ as they like to say nowadays, but most importantly, it was job done.

2 Go to comments
m
mitch 2 hours ago
The three ways the Wallabies attack can unlock the Welsh defence

Got to hit the gaps created by the rush defence, get the ball at speed and step off both feet and wrap around to create overlaps. Deep backline which is static when they get the ball isn’t going to cut it. Go back and look at guys like Horan and Campese, hit the line at pace, stepped off both feet at pace was the deception. Lost skills in the Wallabies backline unfortunately. Running direct lines is too easy for a rush defence.

1 Go to comments
B
Benn 3 hours ago
World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final pairings confirmed

The baby blacks v Spain match was abandoned at half time due to the weather

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
‘A non-negotiable’: Owen Watkin labels Wallabies clash a must-win for Wales

A must win. Sure. A will win? No. Aussies will take this and will be the surprise package at the RC. Joe’s influence is looking positive. And Aussies are, well, Aussies are Aussies. Always strong competititors.

1 Go to comments
D
Dave 4 hours ago
World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final pairings confirmed

Any reason rugby pass TV isn't playing the full under 20s game at least until half time All Blacks v Spain??

3 Go to comments
j
john 5 hours ago
‘Made my job easier’: Rob Valetini’s praise for Wallabies’ new-look trio

Wright, the captain, was subbed around the 60 minute mark and has now been dropped. Yep master stroke alright.

2 Go to comments
N
Nick 7 hours ago
Wallabies far from perfect but ‘stressful’ Schmidt era starts on winning note

Nice piece brett and good summation. Its amazing how negative much of the aussie commentary has been on this win given how poorly our recent form was (40-6 vs wales!), how short the lead in time was, and how few games this crop of players had together (zero!). What I wanted to see was the fundamentals done right - set piece, kicking, defence. And to me all three of those were done reasonably well (except the maul and discipline). We played at the right end of the park more often than not, had the ball more often than not, won our scrums/mauls, and scored 3-1 tries. I’d be happy with that everyday of the week from the wallabies and twice on saturdays! I also wanted to see those players that were in/out during rennies tenure and have ~15 caps or so stand up and own their jerseys and I think they mostly did that to - t wright, kellaway, tupou, l wright, gordon etc. Lastly and something thats a (small) bugbear of mine - Tupou CAN start games and have impact. Not to say he can’t do it off the bench but he has repeatedly put the wallabies on the front foot with performances like this in the past but many pigeon hole him to a bench impact player only. He was pivotal in those wins against SA in 2021 also and started those games.

2 Go to comments
T
Troy 7 hours ago
World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final pairings confirmed

Well done to the entire set up for clawing back some credibility at this level. We've not given due respect in the recent past and lost our mana internationally because of it. They appeared to have learnt their lesson and are back at the top echelon of this age group. Let's go Black.

3 Go to comments
H
Haami 8 hours ago
Are the Springboks the new 'wide' boys of rugby?

Well some All Black fans have been banging on this drum for years, asking why South Africa with all their speed, guile and talent were so scared to let the backs have a turn with the ball. I expect to see some absolute stunning running rugby out of the Boks with arguably the 2 finest wingers in world rugby in Cheslin Kolbe, and Kurt-Lee Arendse why wouldn’t you want them both with the ball in space? Throw in WIllie Le Roux coming off the back fence and you have a dangerous counterattacking back three.

43 Go to comments
J
Jon 8 hours ago
Salesi Rayasi departs Hurricanes as Blues and Chiefs make key re-signings

> again magnificent for the club this season, earning his starting jersey Isn’t that an oxymoron? And wasn’t that the Hurricanes chose him as the starter, dropping Julian, giving him the chance consistant starts that saw him have such a good season? Oh, forgot to add, I think Rayasi has real skills, and he’s not a winger, but he is probably going to be pigeonholed there in france, would have liked to see him in league, or going between 12 and 15 in union. His athletic size is his best benifit, followed by share skill to be able to put his mind ot anything. I don’t think he’s that great with the freedom of a union winger. Not just to see the best of him, but because he’s going to find wing just as difficult a position to own for Fiji when it comes to the peak competitions french players will be allowed in.

11 Go to comments
F
Flankly 8 hours ago
Are the Springboks the new 'wide' boys of rugby?

Two stories in the game: 1) Irish ruck shenanigans combined with Luke Pearce laxity, resulting in farcical ruck contests, and 2) a newfound Bok attack featuring wide distribution and loose forwards in the tramlines. Hoping for a more orthodox reffing performance this week, for the Boks to double down on the new attacking model, and for Ireland to ditch the spoiling and niggle, to play some rugby.

43 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 8 hours ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: The Perenara fade away, Razor's defensive concern

Christie has had plenty of chances. Never dynamic enough for an All Black half back. Can’t see or seize opportunities to run and very weak at the breakdown and quite slow to pass. Top half backs score tries, he doesn’t. Half backs pick themselves. 1.ROIGARD 23 years - Provincial 17 games 4 tries Professional Hurricanes 32 games 12 Tries All Blacks 6 games 4 tries 2.HOTHAM 21 years Provincial Tasman 16 games 10 tries OR Professional Crusaders 9 games 4 tries 2.RATIMA 23 years Provincial 38 games 9 tries Professional Chiefs 42 games 16 tries CHRISTIE 29 years Provincial 53 games 8 tries Professional Blues 77 15 tries All Blacks 22 games 1 try FAKATAVA 24 YEARS Provincial Hawkes Bay 45 games 9 tries Professional Highlanders 52 games 12 tries All Blacks 4 games 1 try PERENARA 32 YEARS Provincial Wellington 31 games 6 tries Professional Hurricanes 163 games 65 tries NZ Under 20 5 games 3 tries All Blacks 81 games 17 tries

12 Go to comments
B
Barry 9 hours ago
Two France players arrested in Argentina for sexual assault

Quite the few days for this squad. If you've no leaders in your squad, you at least need minimum standards. Who is even in charge? I remember hearing about Aaron Smith frolicking with a groupie in airport toilets. No scandal, no cops. He still got put on the naughty step for the next few games. And his escapades were consensual acts.

5 Go to comments
R
Ruby 9 hours ago
The Ireland U20s verdict on making semi-final without playing Australia

I'm not sure why South Africa is hosting 2 years in a row but the results are making it look like a good decision to overlook them for the RWC.

7 Go to comments
R
Ruby 9 hours ago
The Ireland U20s verdict on making semi-final without playing Australia

I guess the rain's down in Africa.

7 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill
Search