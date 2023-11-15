Select Edition

Gallagher Premiership

The Sale verdict on England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie’s club debut

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Sale have given their verdict on last weekend’s club debut by England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie. The front-rower hadn’t played any rugby since lining out last January for Exeter. That ankle injury was then followed by neck surgery and with a planned move to Montpellier falling through, the Sharks snapped him up in July.

It’s only now though that Cowan-Dickie has been declared fully fit and started to figure in Alex Sanderson’s selection plans.

His maiden appearance off the bench at Ashton Gate began in the 48th minute when he replaced Agustin Creevy, the Argentine veteran who was another off-season Sale signing at hooker, and he is now in line to feature again on Friday in the round six Gallager Premiership derby versus Newcastle in Manchester.

Asked to rate Cowan-Dickie’s Sale debut, Sanderson quipped: “He is disappointed he didn’t score three tries because that is what he said he was going to do. He thinks his tackle technique is absolutely perfect so he was wrong on both counts. It’s not.

“But look, he hurled himself in there. He wasn’t holding back. He was knackered after the game and showing no signs of any wear and tear and repercussions of old injuries and stuff.

“He’s good to go again and he will go again. He’s fit and it’s a foregone conclusion he will take the field again.”

As a starter this early in his comeback? “He could start because he is fit enough. But there is smarter ways of reintegration when we have got the strength in depth that we have got – and Tommy Taylor is over his concussion protocol now so we have got three experienced hookers that we can call on.”

Cowan-Dickie was a regular England pick under Eddie Jones but has been unavailable for selection due to injury since Steve Borthwick took charge.

His planned switch to the Top 14 would have made him ineligible to be picked, but he will now hope his winter involvement with Sale can force him into the international squad when it is named in January for the 2024 Guinness Six Nations.

