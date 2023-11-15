The Sale verdict on England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie’s club debut
Sale have given their verdict on last weekend’s club debut by England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie. The front-rower hadn’t played any rugby since lining out last January for Exeter. That ankle injury was then followed by neck surgery and with a planned move to Montpellier falling through, the Sharks snapped him up in July.
It’s only now though that Cowan-Dickie has been declared fully fit and started to figure in Alex Sanderson’s selection plans.
His maiden appearance off the bench at Ashton Gate began in the 48th minute when he replaced Agustin Creevy, the Argentine veteran who was another off-season Sale signing at hooker, and he is now in line to feature again on Friday in the round six Gallager Premiership derby versus Newcastle in Manchester.
Asked to rate Cowan-Dickie’s Sale debut, Sanderson quipped: “He is disappointed he didn’t score three tries because that is what he said he was going to do. He thinks his tackle technique is absolutely perfect so he was wrong on both counts. It’s not.
“But look, he hurled himself in there. He wasn’t holding back. He was knackered after the game and showing no signs of any wear and tear and repercussions of old injuries and stuff.
“He’s good to go again and he will go again. He’s fit and it’s a foregone conclusion he will take the field again.”
As a starter this early in his comeback? “He could start because he is fit enough. But there is smarter ways of reintegration when we have got the strength in depth that we have got – and Tommy Taylor is over his concussion protocol now so we have got three experienced hookers that we can call on.”
Cowan-Dickie was a regular England pick under Eddie Jones but has been unavailable for selection due to injury since Steve Borthwick took charge.
His planned switch to the Top 14 would have made him ineligible to be picked, but he will now hope his winter involvement with Sale can force him into the international squad when it is named in January for the 2024 Guinness Six Nations.
Comments
Join free and tell us what you really think!Sign up for free
Latest Comments
I say good riddance and hope to see the ARU and NZRU build a good relationship with each other. We need each other to be strong on the field and financially to compete if not keep ahead of the cash strapped competitions of the North.Go to comments
Good article addressing an important issue! Top players who command a high salary that cannot/are not being met due to the financial restrictions and realities of the english game, and who face the uncertainty of english selection to boot, will follow the money. From an outsider’s perspective Marchant’s move seems to have been a decision based on him being overlooked/under-utilised at international level - until very recently! The english coaches have taken their time to realise his value and how to employ him to great effect of late, but now he is lost instead of being a young promising prospect to build on. The financial struggles of the English club game is forcing Saracens to cut Maro Itoje’s salary in order to retain Farrell’s. A perspective shift is in order. The article makes a great point that giving English players this option will not devastate the domestic game, as there are restrictions to foreign players in most leagues. This should be seen as an opportunity to grow the profile of the game, the English players, and to encourage more investment in youth. Grow the game!Go to comments