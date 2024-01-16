Stars come out to attend premiere of new Netflix Six Nations documentary

Marcus Smith and Finn Russell were among the players attending the world premiere of ‘Six Nations: Full Contact’ in central London on Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The England and Scotland stars were joined at the event by fellow internationals Ellis Genge, Danny Care, Sebastian Negri and Stephen Varney, all of whom feature in the documentary.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 15: (L-R) Stephen Varney, Sebastian Negri, Finn Russell, Marcus Smith and Ellis Genge attend the world premiere of the Netflix documentary “Six Nations: Full Contact” at Frameless on January 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Six Nations)

The eight-episode series that goes behind the scenes of the 2023 Six Nations launches on Netflix on Wednesday, January 24.

Mike and Zara Tindall were also present to watch the first episode at the premiere in Marble Arch and were joined on the red carpet by former England captain Will Carling.

Ireland won the 2023 Six Nations with their 32-19 victory over greatest rivals France the pivotal moment in completing the Grand Slam.

The Championship is rugby’s oldest international tournament, starting in 1883 when it comprised of the home unions before France were added in 1910. Italy joined in 2000.