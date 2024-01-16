Select Edition

Stars come out to attend premiere of new Netflix Six Nations documentary

By PA
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: (L-R) Laura Woods, Ellis Genge, Finn Russell and James Gay-Rees take part in a Q&A during the world premiere of the Netflix documentary "Six Nations: Full Contact" at Frameless on January 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Six Nations)

Marcus Smith and Finn Russell were among the players attending the world premiere of ‘Six Nations: Full Contact’ in central London on Monday night.

The England and Scotland stars were joined at the event by fellow internationals Ellis Genge, Danny Care, Sebastian Negri and Stephen Varney, all of whom feature in the documentary.

World Premiere of the Netflix Documentary "Six Nations: Full Contact"
LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 15: (L-R) Stephen Varney, Sebastian Negri, Finn Russell, Marcus Smith and Ellis Genge attend the world premiere of the Netflix documentary “Six Nations: Full Contact” at Frameless on January 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Six Nations)
Video Spacer

Video Spacer

The eight-episode series that goes behind the scenes of the 2023 Six Nations launches on Netflix on Wednesday, January 24.

Mike and Zara Tindall were also present to watch the first episode at the premiere in Marble Arch and were joined on the red carpet by former England captain Will Carling.

Ireland won the 2023 Six Nations with their 32-19 victory over greatest rivals France the pivotal moment in completing the Grand Slam.

The Championship is rugby’s oldest international tournament, starting in 1883 when it comprised of the home unions before France were added in 1910. Italy joined in 2000.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Nigel 4 minutes ago
Grave questions loom for southern hemisphere nations in 2024

Very naive artical from GP with regards to SA. With WR still enforcing (and increasingly so) their mandate that all their officials protect and molly coddle SA rugby teams in all forms of the game against international opponents) SA must be left to sleep in the bed they made. They fled from Super Rugby with their tails between their legs after 9 winless years and now the clown Erasmus is crying wolf about too much rugby for the mediocre journeymen that SA churn out en masse. Stupid is as stupid does but when you have the sport's governing body ensuring (through increasingly more desperate and embarrassing protective measures) it's easy to see why he bkeats so. Hell, another pathetic, laughable social media cry baby dump can’t be far away.

14 Go to comments
M
Mam Para 25 minutes ago
‘Eddie had a plan’: Wallaby on ‘shock’ World Cup omission of Quade Cooper

Eddie’s plan was to pick a young team who would do what he said/not challenge him and pick up on the fact that he was doing a half-arsed job while he bided his time before starting his new job lined up after the WC in Japan. Maybe if Aus got lucky and surprised at the WC (bonus) he’d have stuck around… Where’d I put my tinfoil hat? Oh, there it is… Eddie’s integrity is sadly questionable.

4 Go to comments
s
swivel 25 minutes ago
Richie Mo'unga is a luxury, not a need, for the All Blacks

Having 5 out 6 international 10s like in 2010/11 is a luxury. Having 3 is a need.

7 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hours ago
Richie Mo'unga is a luxury, not a need, for the All Blacks

The author is over the top in his critique as usual but we can't afford to blow up our domestic game for a few players, let's alone on who is good rather than great and has made a conscious decision not to be an All Black.

7 Go to comments
j
john 1 hours ago
‘We let our country down’: Donaldson opens up on Wallabies' World Cup exit

Go away Donaldson. You were part of the problem. Too many second rate Tah players getting an undeserved leg up from fellow Tah Jones.

1 Go to comments
j
john 1 hours ago
Why Quade Santini Cooper will go down as a Wallabies great

Come on bitter and twisted kiwi haters. You know you want to ha ha.

1 Go to comments
D
Dbnrugga 1 hours ago
Richie Mo'unga is a luxury, not a need, for the All Blacks

Ben finding blame wherever he can. Poor man. Springboks pumped them all over the field and missed opportunities too. AB try was a blatant knock forward too, game wasn't even close. 4X🏆 . Thanks for participating.

7 Go to comments
D
David 2 hours ago
Richie Mo'unga is a luxury, not a need, for the All Blacks

Dan Carter was a luxury but Mo is tourist class. At a time when world No 10s are at a low ebb Mo hardly shines above the others. He was not even the best 10 at Super level in 2022 and has had two goes at World Cups, with little impact.

7 Go to comments
J
JJGhost 3 hours ago
The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

So many sad Europeans still crying themselves to sleep because the Boks CONSISTENTLY better them 🤣🤣 how many world cups have france and ireland won again? Maybe make a semi final at least before coming here all tough 😂😂

66 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 8 hours ago
'Natural leader' Patrick Tuipulotu named Blues captain for 2024

I wonder if this is to reduce the mental loading on Papali'i to get him back to his best? Or if Cotter thinks he can get the best out of Tuipulotu (or just because of Tuipulotu’s mana within the team and supporters)? Tuipulotu has never really achieved his potential. Tuipulotu and A Ioane are arguably part of the reason why the Blues fail in the big; heaps of potential but not 80 minute players. Both had multiple chances in the All Blacks, but couldn’t perform well enough to become permanent fixtures.

1 Go to comments
J
Joe 12 hours ago
Six candidates to make an All Blacks comeback in 2024

Health-permitting, I’d throw Pari Pari Parkinson into this mix, as we need some new giants in our second row to compete with top nations, and he’s always had cruel luck when playing impressively! I also think if Zarn Sullivan gets his chance in the flyhalf role, he has all the tools (and a fine left boot) to consider as a long-term successor.

12 Go to comments
k
karin 13 hours ago
Siya Kolisi hopeful 'misunderstood' Owen Farrell will join Racing 92

Does this sussie kolisi think he owns French rugby now . You are just there to play . Not comment and hope .. that’s the coaches job . .

2 Go to comments
k
karin 13 hours ago
Six candidates to make an All Blacks comeback in 2024

ALL ALL BLACKS ARE JUST FIINE

12 Go to comments
k
karin 13 hours ago
Teenage sensation Posolo Tuilagi ineligible for France

Any All Black is good for me 😇

9 Go to comments
A
Anthony 14 hours ago
A favourite emerges to replace Owen Farell as England captain

It has to be Itoje. Has gravitas and presence that George does not. Ford almost over the hill anyway and Smith will be no 10 if England want to compete with the best. Unless Borthwick intends kicking the life and fun out of the game again .

9 Go to comments
P
Pecos 14 hours ago
Grave questions loom for southern hemisphere nations in 2024

I don’t think anyone’s digging a “grave” quite yet to be fair. But the questions are legit & don’t only apply to the South, it’s the same issues generally in the North. Money & money. Everything else is just details. The structural changes underway in Australia around centralisation & looming in NZ around more agile governance are exciting for the future of both organisations imo. We'll all no doubt get a better gauge on things as this year pans out. The participation report for rugby in NZ was hugely positive. The only negative stat across 11 summary data points was indeed the 2% decline of club boys down to 49,999. Robinson said the decline was felt in some regions while in others there was an increase. Such data is helpful of course for future planning. South Africa has its own model. I don’t know how they do it but so far so good I would’ve thought. The only “grave” fear I have is if they leave TRC for the 6N. Some very complex issues facing the South. As the saying goes: “If anyone has experience with anything or knows anything about something, then please let me know”.

14 Go to comments
M
Michael 16 hours ago
Dane Coles' double powers Spears to win over All Black-laden Steelers

Ab laden steelers? Aren't there 3 in the entire squad? And huge squads they are

2 Go to comments
M
Michael 16 hours ago
Robertson plays a smart hand on All Blacks eligibility issue

Letting nzers into the aussie super teams is a no brainer. Gives more of our players exposure to a higher level while helping out Australia. Selecting from further abroad is obviously more complicated but it will lower the value of the overseas offers available while raising even more the profile of the ABs with stars playing in Europe and Japan.

37 Go to comments
C
Chris 16 hours ago
Why is French rugby flourishing while in England it flounders?

As a former player I was passionate about Gloucester Rugby but stopped supporting 10 years ago. At the time they disappointed & they still do. Clive Woodward wrote a while ago that Twickenham was just like a big pub with people just drinking and not watching the game. The old days of mixing with Bath supporters in the West car park after they had just thrashed us are long gone. There’s no longer a thrill of visiting Twickers. The odd club games on TV are mostly brilliant. Why were they smashed by the Froggies at the weekend. Is it all down to financial support?

5 Go to comments
A
Alexander 19 hours ago
Siya Kolisi hopeful 'misunderstood' Owen Farrell will join Racing 92

Well if the very people he plays against have nothing but positive things to say about him, suggests to me that hateful armchair fans really don't know what they're on about!!

2 Go to comments
