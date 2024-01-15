Alfie Barbeary cited for multiple infringements after red card

Bath No8 Alfie Barbeary has received two citing complaints for the two yellow cards he received against Racing 92 on Sunday, which resulted in a red card.

The 23-year-old was yellow carded in the opening ten minutes of Bath’s 29-25 win at the Rec in the Investec Champions Cup by referee Andrea Piardi for a dangerous tackle on fullback Max Spring, contravening law 9.13.

Law 9.13 states “A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously.

“Under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.13 carries the following sanction entry points – Low End: 2 weeks; Mid-range: 6 weeks; Top end: 10 to 52 weeks.”

The second citing complaint has come from his yellow card that came in the closing ten minutes, where he struck Racing scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec in the head with his forearm in a carry off the base of a scrum, this time contravening law 9.11.

Law 9.11 states: “A player must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others, including leading with the elbow or forearm.

“Under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.11 carries the following sanction entry points – Low End: 2 weeks; Mid-range: 6 weeks; Top end: 10 to 52 weeks.”

Barbeary will face a hearing via video call on Wednesday, the same day Steve Borthwick is set to name his England squad for the Guinness Six Nations, which Barbeary is tipped to make. Despite the red card, the former Wasps star produced a barnstorming display, where he was on the scoresheet.

Though the red card is a blot on his disciplinary record, the Bath man’s performance would have done his chances of making the England squad no harm at all. Off the back of that display, the only thing stopping him from making Borthwick’s squad is a potential ban.

Another England hopeful, Exeter Chiefs No8 Greg Fisilau, has also been cited for his dangerous tackle on Glasgow Warriors flyhalf Duncan Weir in the opening minutes of the Chiefs’ 19-17 win the day before at Sandy Park.

Fisilau was yellow carded for the tackle, and has also been cited for contravening law 9.13 and will face a independent disciplinary committee tomorrow via video conference.

Scarlets and Wales centre Johnny Williams is the final player to be cited from the latest round of European action following his red card for a dangerous tackle on ASM Clermont Auvergne centre Julien Hériteau in his side’s 38-17 loss in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.

His hearing will take place this evening ahead of Warren Gatland naming his Wales squad for the Six Nations tomorrow.