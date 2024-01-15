Bath move revitalising Finn Russell as he plots Scotland’s Six Nations strategy
Finn Russell insisted he had been revitalised by his move to Bath as he plots Scotland’s attacking strategy for the Six Nations with Gregor Townsend.
Russell helped Bath qualify for the knockout phase of the Investec Champions Cup by directing a 29-25 victory over Top 14 leaders Racing 92 on Sunday, their third win in as many group matches.
The 31-year-old Scot left the Parisians for the Recreation Ground over the summer and the change of scenery has been an unqualified success, with his new club enjoying a revival in the Gallagher Premiership and Europe.
He hopes to enter the Six Nations with the same brio and has been in frequent contact with Scotland head coach Townsend ahead of the opener against Wales on February 3.
“Coming and changing teams with Bath has given me, not a new lease of life, but it has energised me,” Russell said.
“It has been a new challenge and I’ve worked with new players in a slightly different structure and with a new gameplan, which has been good fun.
“I have grown again since I have been here. It is good for me as a 10, the more experience I get, the better.
“I have spoken to Gregor quite a lot. He texted me on Saturday and every week we have been chatting.
“I have got a call with him on Monday to chat about a few options with the attack through the Six Nations.”
While the move to Bath has put a spring in Russell’s step and provided the Premiership with a new poster boy, it also helped the fly-half come to terms with Scotland’s recent group exit from the World Cup.
“Physically I was all right. I played three games out of four at the World Cup but every game I had a week off after so physically I was fine,” he said.
“It was more disappointment. I wanted to get straight back in here so I almost didn’t have time to dwell on what had happened.
“I took a week off, three or four weeks after I came back in, got away and had a proper holiday and switched off a bit, but coming back in here and getting something fresh has been really good to get over it.
“Potentially, if I had stayed at Racing I would have gone back there and it would have been the same again and dwelling on the World Cup.
“Coming into a new team with new coaches and a new environment and starting from scratch helped me get over that World Cup.”
Russell’s immediate assignment is Bath’s trip to Toulouse on Sunday with the winners finishing top of Pool 2 and guaranteed home advantage in the round of 16.
“Toulouse will be really tough but we are going there to try and win that game. They have got 40 points every game so it’s going to be a challenge, but we have got the confidence and belief to go and do that,” Russell added.
Comments on RugbyPass
I wonder if this is to reduce the mental loading on Papali'i to get him back to his best? Or if Cotter thinks he can get the best out of Tuipulotu (or just because of Tuipulotu’s mana within the team and supporters)? Tuipulotu has never really achieved his potential. Tuipulotu and A Ioane are arguably part of the reason why the Blues fail in the big; heaps of potential but not 80 minute players. Both had multiple chances in the All Blacks, but couldn’t perform well enough to become permanent fixtures.1 Go to comments
Health-permitting, I’d throw Pari Pari Parkinson into this mix, as we need some new giants in our second row to compete with top nations, and he’s always had cruel luck when playing impressively! I also think if Zarn Sullivan gets his chance in the flyhalf role, he has all the tools (and a fine left boot) to consider as a long-term successor.11 Go to comments
Does this sussie kolisi think he owns French rugby now . You are just there to play . Not comment and hope .. that’s the coaches job . .2 Go to comments
ALL ALL BLACKS ARE JUST FIINE11 Go to comments
Any All Black is good for me 😇9 Go to comments
It has to be Itoje. Has gravitas and presence that George does not. Ford almost over the hill anyway and Smith will be no 10 if England want to compete with the best. Unless Borthwick intends kicking the life and fun out of the game again .9 Go to comments
I don’t think anyone’s digging a “grave” quite yet to be fair. But the questions are legit & don’t only apply to the South, it’s the same issues generally in the North. Money & money. Everything else is just details. The structural changes underway in Australia around centralisation & looming in NZ around more agile governance are exciting for the future of both organisations imo. We'll all no doubt get a better gauge on things as this year pans out. The participation report for rugby in NZ was hugely positive. The only negative stat across 11 summary data points was indeed the 2% decline of club boys down to 49,999. Robinson said the decline was felt in some regions while in others there was an increase. Such data is helpful of course for future planning. South Africa has its own model. I don’t know how they do it but so far so good I would’ve thought. The only “grave” fear I have is if they leave TRC for the 6N. Some very complex issues facing the South. As the saying goes: “If anyone has experience with anything or knows anything about something, then please let me know”.12 Go to comments
Ab laden steelers? Aren't there 3 in the entire squad? And huge squads they are2 Go to comments
Letting nzers into the aussie super teams is a no brainer. Gives more of our players exposure to a higher level while helping out Australia. Selecting from further abroad is obviously more complicated but it will lower the value of the overseas offers available while raising even more the profile of the ABs with stars playing in Europe and Japan.28 Go to comments
As a former player I was passionate about Gloucester Rugby but stopped supporting 10 years ago. At the time they disappointed & they still do. Clive Woodward wrote a while ago that Twickenham was just like a big pub with people just drinking and not watching the game. The old days of mixing with Bath supporters in the West car park after they had just thrashed us are long gone. There’s no longer a thrill of visiting Twickers. The odd club games on TV are mostly brilliant. Why were they smashed by the Froggies at the weekend. Is it all down to financial support?5 Go to comments
Well if the very people he plays against have nothing but positive things to say about him, suggests to me that hateful armchair fans really don't know what they're on about!!2 Go to comments
Dreadful signing for any T14 club. They’ll play him every week. He will inevitably get injured - probably within a very few games - then he’ll be out for the season. Awful return on investment1 Go to comments
Hi take it easy on Sam he is an alright guy and has given his neck for rugby. How about supporting him a bit instead of kicking him down. I was always told if you can’t say anything good about a person shut up.4 Go to comments
Gregor, your views got me thinking further. Playing workload and depth is going to be crucial. To date Rassie has not been scared to build depth. He has never been afraid to pull a player once he feels they are tiring- he has pulled Siya early often. All the players know this and accept it. He has also been prepared to pick sides where he knows he has to pick guys who are not the top guys, but doing this will build depth. We saw this last year.12 Go to comments
So being manipulative is being heralded as strategic genius 🙄28 Go to comments
I also feel the term ‘grave’ makes one think someone might not survive. A bit dramatic a word 😂12 Go to comments
Gregor, thank God as you mentioned the Southern Hemisphere is going to struggle for various reasons and issues which include financial. They have actually struggled since before Covid, and only 3 sides qualified for the semi finals, which could be termed a failure. With all the money in the north, the ability for WR ( read English Rugger) being able to change rules and where all the major games are played, they really do need every advantage they can get. Thank heavens the north can attract so many Southern Hemisphere players to boost their local franchises, and the French who are able to attract so many Polynesian players who get citizenship, which is making their sides far more competitive. It was not healthy to have the ‘South’ winning so many WC’s. Gregor, while all you say is true, the pipeline of athleticism and genuine talent from NZ, SA and to a lesser degree Aussie will stay competitive. You have my word. I have a feeling the ABs will be a real force under Scott the next 4 year cycle, and Rassie will not snooze. And Aussie will be better once it sorts its house out. There were countless journos and rugger folk who wrote off the south before the last WC, and we know what happened. You may be right to an extent with what you say, but the sheer bloody mindedness of the Boks and the ABs will keep them competitive.12 Go to comments
This does not give the full picture of the financial mess both New Zealand and Australia are in following New Zealand's Aratipu Report that endorsed a Trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition that not only excluded Argentina but also the proverbial “Golden Goose” in the SANZAAR relationship. That Goose, who subsequently barely managed to avoid starvation and complete ruin during the pandemic for which the same New Zealand Rugby and their Aratipu Report were 100% responsible for, is now sitting laying golden eggs in a new nest so kindly provided by the Northern hemisphere rugby community. NZR ended up having to sell an initial stake to Silver Lake for $200 million in February but ended up making a loss of close to $50 million last year and are projecting to only become profitable again in 10 years’ time. There is also more drama with NZR wanting to sell another chunk off to Silver Lake for $62 million that will take them up to 7.5% ownership. The other side to of the Tasman it’s even worse with the ARU. The $80 million they recently borrowed is on top of the $25 million they took out last year. Three of their 5 Super Rugby teams are also under severe financial strain and the Rebels are effectively bankrupt so maybe people in Australia should ask where the $8 million a year NZR are paying the ARU to play in SRP is going to. Looking at the current state of the game in the SH I am beginning to suspect that NZR had some crack addicts compile that Aratipu Report. By contrast, SA Rugby has no such financial issues and have recently increased the salary cap of their 4 URC teams and the player drain has not only slowed but has started to reverse. SA Rugby had a magnificent year last year, we won the RWC, and match day attendances have also reversed the decline from Super Rugby days and are ticking back up better than expected. The complaint that the players are playing too much rugby, and the lack of a global season are legitimate and very serious concerns that will ultimately decide the future of SA Rugby’s participation in the Rugby Championship. I just hope for New Zealand and Australia’s sake that it won’t be the same people that wrote the Aratipu Report who vote on the global season.12 Go to comments
Two former Chiefs have made World Cup 2023 team if the tournament picks by many experts - Bundee Aki and James Lowe. Both were not considered good enough for the ABs; instead the selectors opted for Bridge and Havilli etc. Maybe identification of talent in NZ is more important than wanting ABs to be selected from overseas. Mounga, for example, has never set the world alight against top opposition so to want him to return seems a retrograde step. Surely a world class coaching team can identify and develop talent from a pool so deep most international coaches would kill for?28 Go to comments
South Africas problems with player workload and performance is overblown. Players are given mandatory rest periods and are only allowed to play a certain number of games per year as prescribed by the rugby players union. It does compromise the product but its also leading to greater depth for the SA franchises in the URC. It makes them less competitive in the URC and Europe but the Springboks are kept healthy and thats what SA Rugby needs. Having said this a global calendar would definitely benefit SA and give the players a proper rest.12 Go to comments