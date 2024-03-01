Sophie de Goede: Hosting WXV can ‘catapult’ Canada into new era
Canada captain Sophie de Goede believes staging the second edition of WXV 1 in British Columbia can help launch the women’s game “into a different stratosphere” in North America.
World Rugby announced on Wednesday that Canada had been chosen as hosts of the top level of WXV 2024 this September and October, with select matches to be played at BC Place in Vancouver.
Rugby Canada previously hosted two rounds of the World Rugby Pacific Four Series (PAC4) in Ottawa last July, drawing a national record attendance for a women’s game of 10,092 to the hosts’ encounter with the Black Ferns at TD Place.
Canada finished that tournament second, a result they subsequently repeated at the inaugural WXV 1 in New Zealand four months later, and the team has consistently outperformed its amateur status.
De Goede also led her country to the Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-finals in 2022, the only non-professional side to reach the last four, where they ran England close before losing the bronze final to France.
And De Goede is hopeful that playing on home soil during WXV 1 2024 will help the team connect with a new generation of rugby fans in Canada, as they did in Ottawa last year.
“It’s massive,” De Goede told RugbyPass about taking WXV to British Columbia. “We hosted PAC4 last year and had our best turnout ever for a women’s rugby game, over 10,000 in TD place in Ottawa.
“That was such a special feeling and there were so many young kids in the crowd, boys and girls, that we had been able to meet with and play with throughout the week in different community events and then showed up to the game to watch us play New Zealand.
“Unfortunately, we lost that game (52-21), so that was frustrating. But afterwards, just seeing the amount of kids that were there, and that I think had really fallen in love with the sport over the period of time that we were in Ottawa, was incredible.
“And it goes back to the ultimate goal, which is the growth of the game in North America. To be able to host an incredibly important tournament like WXV in our home nation and try to really catapult the game into a different stratosphere here in North America, like it is in the rest of the globe, would be the ultimate prize.
“So, hopefully we can set another record-breaking crowd and win the game and give them something more to cheer about in BC place. So, yeah, there’s no other word really than special and I feel incredibly fortunate that we get this opportunity.”
De Goede got a taste of the BC Place atmosphere as she helped Canada to a bronze medal at HSBC SVNS Vancouver last weekend.
“It was incredible,” she added. “I’m from Vancouver Island, just a ferry ride away, so for me personally, there was a ton of friends and family there to watch that go every year regardless. So, it was nice that I could be playing in front of them.
“And then for the whole team, [the crowd] gave us so much energy and we had a couple tight games, especially in the quarters, semis, bronze [final], so it was really good to have their energy behind us.”
It is clear, though, that leading the Test team into the iconic indoor stadium later this year would mean even more to the Saracens number eight.
“In Ottawa that was one of the most emotional anthems and lead-outs that I’ve ever experienced,” De Goede explained.
“Almost equal to the World Cup that I went to, just because of looking into the crowd and seeing so many familiar faces and also just seeing the crowd awash with red.
“So, I can’t even imagine doing that in Vancouver even closer to home for me and again, an important tournament – basically a mini-World Cup in WXV. So, really, I can’t even imagine and hopefully that moment will come, and I’ll just be able to soak it in.”
De Goede was speaking from Los Angeles, where she is set to compete in the fifth leg of HSBC SVNS 2024 with Canada this weekend.
She is currently in the midst of a gruelling few months which, should everything go according to the “rough” plan, will see her juggle SVNS, PAC4 and Premiership Women’s Rugby commitments before becoming an Olympian at Paris 2024.
“My ultimate goal is to grow rugby in Canada, especially women’s rugby and so I want to take as many involvements as I can that will help achieve that goal,” De Goede said.
“That’s why it was a no-brainer. If the opportunity is there and if the teams need me then I want to do both (sevens and 15s).
“The more I get used to bouncing back between the two, I think the easier it should become.
“It’s still definitely a challenge, but it’s about figuring out, ‘OK, what are the three to five things that I need to focus on in the first couple of weeks of being back that will make the biggest difference in fine tuning me’.”
On the prospect of representing Canada at Paris 2024, De Goede added: “It would be a dream come true.
“I was really fortunate to grow up understanding what a World Cup is but most North Americans don’t, and the Olympics is the ultimate pinnacle for us.
“And so, as a kid, I always wanted to be able to go to the Olympics, in all the different sports I played, and that wasn’t really an option with rugby until we got reintroduced in the 2016 Olympics.
“Since then, it’s like, well, that would be a huge goal and dream to achieve. So, you know, it would be an honour but there’s a long way to go before that decision is made and I’m just trying to take it day by day.”
Losing to an Ozzie franchise. Embarrassing…5 Go to comments
Tupperware. White plastic….2 Go to comments
Let's hope he does a great job. Just like he did at Bath……1 Go to comments
Richie Mo'unga hard to replace, he was the driver. When the team was behind or in a tough spot he would click into another gear. Sometimes by making a line break, or a cross field kick or even a turnover. They also missed Williams in the front row. they missed Razor at halftime speech, he is like Rassie, they problem solve on the spot. Where is the gushing gobbling Graham and little peca?5 Go to comments
Seriously , yet again Havali has a shocker, 3 errors that lead to trys, Good to see hes continuing his poor form of last 3 years including being shown up time & time again in International tests as well..Rob Penny is not a good coach, he had a poor record up North before landing this role..5 Go to comments
Lekker chuckle there by the boyz…2 Go to comments
Good to have the EJ era in the rearview. Plenty of individuals have an opportunity in this new era but forming them into a team is the challenge. Schmidt badly needs some competent help as it is a big reno job.2 Go to comments
Hou soo aan ysters😁😁 STOMERS1 Go to comments
Hey Nick, I sure you’ll be pleased & relieved that I’m not, and won’t profess to be, an expert on Super Rugby. I even agree entirely with you that Schmidt is an outstanding coach with an unquestionable track record of success. It is though interesting, that you highlight the confidence and emotional impact of Les Kiss that McDermott references. This is the one aspect that Ireland players have talked about Farrell tangibly improving on post Schmidt’s Ireland legacy. More than one have talked about Schmidt being quite rigid, perhaps even autocratic, in his style - they talked about the “school teacher” approach. Clearly it was what Ireland needed and it worked incredibly well for them, it’s probably what Oz need to get them back from a real low point at the wc! Perhaps Schmidt and Kiss might even dovetail well and make a formidable duo if they were to take the wallaby reins together? Of course the joker in the Oz pack is the RA politics and their poor financial position. Who knows how that side plays out…38 Go to comments
Guess the Crusaders' winning run of Super comps has to come to an end some time. The beginning of the end?5 Go to comments
Wilson did seem very confident which was great to see. In regards to him and Fraser as wallabies- does their size disadvantage them at the very top level? Genuinely interested. Both clearly are capable and seem to have better direction under Kiss.38 Go to comments
Saw the New Pacific Lions coach there drooling and watching. Yes crusaders were the next game, but he was watching Drua and Moana, cheque handy.1 Go to comments
I think it will be a good game😲1 Go to comments
Super Round needs to go to fiji to really be super5 Go to comments
I think it will be a good game🤩1 Go to comments
interesting. I did see last year Queensland and Brad Thorn use some bokke moves like the 6-2 bench and a move the bulls did in bringing back the tap and go from 5 out instead of the line out and maul. There can be many errors in a lineout, you loose control esp. if ref calls a borderline not straight, jumping across line, etc etc it is out of your control, then the maul, a few rules can mess you up again in the eyes of a ref, or others, you lose control. At least in a tap and go you control the move and the play, just have to 1. catch the ball and 2 watch the jackling from opposition, 3 watch being held up over try line. WAY to go I reckon. *2024. Tap and go 5 meters out.* The axis is key for Queensland, Wallabies and any union team. Get it right and there is magic. Lynagh McDermott (great cricket name) Wilson So Joe Schmidt will be watching and the Pacific Lions coaches are in Melbourne watching, poach city. I think if Q can get the Kiss of life not the Kiss of death they may well unlock that stacked backline. Vunivalu is improving. Kiss (and Brad Davis, Jonathan Fisher, Zane Hilton and Dale Roberson) and the progressive attacking style may work. He loves coaching. No pressure. resuscitation is in his name. Hell he knows the Bokke and Ireland, and time with ulster. Based on his league past he will understand how to break this flat line. He is a hands on skill set coach. One thing I am still waiting to see in union is the skill often shown in league, when 5 meters out they can *kick into the post* get the deflection and wrong foot opposition to score. Good Luck Queensland, hope you do well. They have the Hurricanes next Bula38 Go to comments
Thanks for the article, Brett. Good choice of subject as SRP gets under way. Joe Schmidt without doubt will not be wasting any time in sifting through the players in the Australian teams. From what one gathers from his time in Ireland, the detail he will present his first squad members with will knock them back in awe of just how he overlooking nothing. Some who comment on these sites seem to be obsessed by the fact that Joe’s home is in Taupo, seem to think it is equivalent to travelling up from Mawson Base in Antartica, or the like. It takes a hell of a lot longer to get from a lot of places in Australia to the centres on the E. Coast where the WB’s will train.6 Go to comments
Wilson was even trusted to win a ball at the back of a lineout! Praise be to the rugby gods.38 Go to comments
Time for BB to retire from test Rugby. A grt player but his time is over. Blood new players’ plan for the next RWC. We will lose a few games but will be better for it by 2027.13 Go to comments
What did people expect? They got knocked out of their own world cup when they expected to win and then lost what was largely expected to be the 6 Nations deciding game. They arent robots, there was always bound to be a flat period where they underperformed. Talk about sacking Galthie is way too premature, but thats professional sport I guess.2 Go to comments