Sharks bite Clermont to secure place in Challenge Cup final

The Sharks booked their place in the Challenge Cup final after striking with a late try to topple Clermont 32-21 at The Stoop.

The 71st-minute score was made possible by Eben Etzebeth successfully challenging for a kick, with the South Africans’ attack then clicking into gear.

A superb off-load from Vincent Tshituka found Lukhanyo Am and he drew the last defender before providing Springboks team-mate Makazole Mapimpi with a simple run in.

The Sharks, who were 31-18 down heading into the final quarter, had Aphelele Fassi in the sin bin when Mapimpi pounced and still needed Siya Masuku to nail a tricky conversion to win.