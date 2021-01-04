10:26am, 04 January 2021

Former Scotland prop Jon Welsh has rejoined Newcastle Falcons, the club have confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The experienced tight-head has signed up until the end of the season. Capped 12 times by Scotland, the 34-year-old has already made 57 appearances for the Falcons having spent four and a half seasons with the Kingston Park club. He was released at the end of the 2019/2020 season by the Newcastle, having spent the majority of the season on the sidelines with injury.

“Jon is a proven performer and an outstanding character, so it’s great news that we have been able to add him to our squad,” said Falcons director of rugby, Dean Richards, told the club website. “He has overcome some injury setbacks over the past couple of years but through a lot of hard work he is fit and in good condition, and has already started training with the squad.

Why Nigel Owens is such a special referee:

“We are entering a real key phase of the season where the league games start to come thick and fast, and having the likes of Jon to call upon will really strengthen our chances of continuing the strong start we have made to the campaign.”

Welsh, who won the PRO12 title during his time with Glasgow prior to joining the Falcons in 2015, said: “It’s great to be back among so many familiar faces, and to meet some new ones as well.

“Obviously the Falcons are doing brilliantly in the league at the moment, I’ve been enjoying watching all of their games and it’s fantastic to be back involved with the squad.

“I’ve just been watching their games on TV as a supporter, cheering them on, but now that everything is finalised and I’m actually here again it’s a great feeling.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are so many good people here putting in so much hard work, and it’s paying off on the pitch. The victories they’ve had have all been earned, and the club’s in a great position now to really push on.”

The 6’2, 124kg prop still lives locally: “I still live in the North East so it wasn’t an issue at all from that side of things, and when Dean called me about the opportunity of coming back to the Falcons we came to an agreement which suits everyone.

“The last couple of years had brought one injury after another but my last serious one is more than a year ago now, and hopefully that’s all behind me. There’s a really good medical and coaching team at Newcastle who are easing me back into things at the moment, and hopefully I’ll be playing as soon as possible.”