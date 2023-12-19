Select Edition

United Rugby Championship

Scotland lock Sam Skinner pens new Edinburgh deal

By Josh Raisey
(Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Sam Skinner has signed a new two-year deal with Edinburgh a year after arriving at the Scottish capital from boyhood club Exeter Chiefs.

The Scotland lock made the move to Edinburgh in 2022 and has committed until 2026, which would take him to the age of 31.

The 111kg forward has not played any rugby since Scotland’s World Cup campaign in France, but is nearing a return from a knee injury he picked up before the start of the United Rugby Championship season.

He will rejoin an Edinburgh outfit that have made a strong start to the season, sitting in fifth place in the URC.

“Moving to Edinburgh has definitely been a new challenge and one I’ve absolutely loved,” the 30-cap international said. “It’s such a great club to play for with an awesome fan base that get right behind the team.

“It’s so exciting to be given the opportunity to sign for another two years. It was such an easy decision for me to continue working with amazing group of people that all work so hard.

“There’s no hiding that last season didn’t provide the success we believe we can deliver as a team. So, to have the chance to help put this club where I believe it can be is a privilege.”

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt said: “Sam [Skinner] is a quality player with a huge amount of experience at international level. It’s brilliant we’ve secured his services for another two years and we’re excited to see him in back in action for the club very soon.

“He is a really intelligent player and someone that other players listen to because of the work he puts in on and off the field.

“It will be a massive boost to have him back and I’m sure our supporters will be eager to see him fit and representing the club.”

