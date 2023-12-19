Select Edition

Six Nations

Jim Mallinder to step down from role with Scotland

By Josh Raisey
Jim Mallinder, the Northampton director of rugby looks on during the Aviva Premiership match between Northampton Saints and Bath Rugby at Franklin's Gardens on September 15, 2017 in Northampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Jim Mallinder has announced that he will step down as Scotland’s performance director in June 2024 after five years in the role.

The former England international joined from the RFU shortly before the 2019 World Cup and has overseen the men’s team rise to fifth in the world rankings. He has also seen great progress in the women’s game under his aegis, with Scotland Women moving from amateur to full-time contracts.

He will remain part of the Scotland set-up for the Guinness Six Nations, which begins for Gregor Townsend’s side with a trip to face Wales on February 3, before leaving ahead of their July internationals.

After Mallinder announced his decision to step down, he said: “I’ve pretty much gone back-to-back in jobs from Premiership Director of Rugby to the RFU to Scottish Rugby and so I’ve decided to stop, take a pause, before looking for something new.

“As anyone working in elite sport will tell you there are a lot of time and travel commitments, so I’d like to spend some time at home once this role ends.

“I’ve hugely enjoyed Scotland and contributing to the successes our teams have had and we have worked hard to improve areas which could be better. Since arriving I’ve been hugely impressed with how our teams perform and the results we can achieve against larger rugby nations. I’d like to thank everyone at Scottish Rugby for their support as there are fantastic people right across the organisation and I wish everyone well for the future. I have also enjoyed working with Rugby Players Scotland, and am proud of the mutually respectful relationship we have with them.”

Scottish Rugby Chief Executive Mark Dodson said: “Jim is a rugby man through and through and I’d like to thank him for his leadership and contribution to our high-performance programmes over the past four years.

“Jim has given a lot to this role and so I respect that he now wants to take time out and reflect before deciding what the next step is he wants to take in his career.

“Jim has overseen significant strategic steps in our high-performance programmes in recent years and he leaves with our thanks and best wishes for the future.”

'One of a kind' Scotland Chief Medical Officer Dr James Robson announces retirement

After over 30 years with Scotland, Chief Medical Officer and Scottish Rugby Hall of Fame inductee Dr James Robson has announced that he will retire at the conclusion of the 2024 Six Nations.

Read Now

