'We are burning our assets into the ground': Bok greats on South Africa joining Six Nations
J
Jon 46 minutes ago

> “I don’t think we should move,” the former winger said. “If we really want rugby to become a global game, the season needs to start in September, the Rugby Championship needs to move to the Six Nations window, then it’s a global calendar. Jean talked about the financial impact, the money, as we’ve seen, is [gestures higher]. No, the season needs to start in March and end in November. Get rid of this split year crap. The Southern Hemisphere really needs to sort of its stuff out if anything is going to come. South Africa playing in summer is not sustainable. The SH version of Champions Cup - Super Rugby - either needs to span the whole season or take a back seat to CC status. 6N needs to change it’s window so JRLO players can participate, whether Scottish, Welsh, or English. SA has the capacity to play multiple competitions though, both internationally and domestically. Perhaps they can keep their Franchises in SR, and have Currie Cup sides compete in (their own fully professional league) the CC, against more like minded ‘club’ type sides. That still leaves the European imbalance of some of the other URC groups ‘franchise’ like regional focus versus the big leagues traditional club style. Really the game is a whole big mess and it might just be easier to fracture it and only come back together again for a World Cup.

Glasgow withstand last-gasp Bayonne onslaught for one-point win
C
Clive 2 hours ago

Yep, them T14 sides are definitely the cream of the crop, Toulon lost to Saints as well

Six Nations

'One of a kind' Scotland Chief Medical Officer Dr James Robson announces retirement

By Josh Raisey
Dr James Robson, the Scotland team doctor looks on during the Six Nations Rugby match between France and Scotland at the Stade de France on February 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

After over 30 years with Scotland, Chief Medical Officer and Scottish Rugby Hall of Fame inductee Dr James Robson has announced that he will retire at the conclusion of the Guinness 2024 Six Nations.

Robson first joined the Scotland set-up in 1991 as a physio, and across his 32 years became the team doctor before being named Chief Medical Officer in 2005. In that time, he has been part of eight World Cup campaigns, including the most recent tournament in France. On top of working with Scotland, Robson has also been involved in six British & Irish Lions tours.

“This has easily been one of the hardest decisions of my life,” Robson said after announcing his retirement.

“I have given the sport and Scottish rugby all I could over the past 30 years and am incredibly grateful for the wonderful experiences and life-long friendships it has afforded me.

“I have always wanted to do the best job I could and this role has been my life. I’ve often said caring for the players is like looking after a second family and none of this could have been possible without the support I’ve had from my own family through my wife Christine and daughters, Eleanor and Emma.

“Rugby is a fantastic sport and has given me a huge amount, which I hope I have been able to repay over the years. It is vital we continue to look after everyone who plays our great game, at every level, and I know there are many people across the rugby world working hard to ensure they do.

“I’ll certainly miss running the touchline at Murrayfield and feeling the energy off the crowd.”

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said: “On behalf of the Scotland team and management, we thank James for all his efforts, wisdom and one-liners over the years. He has made us a better team and continues to be a brilliant team doctor, loved and respected by all of us.”

“And, from a personal perspective, it will be an emotional day when James makes his final appearance as Scotland Team doctor. James was on duty when I won my first cap 30 years ago, and he was a massive help for me throughout my playing career. He has since become a trusted colleague, who has given outstanding service, guidance and support in my time as coach of the national team. We will be doing all we can to make his last tournament with the team as enjoyable and successful as possible.”

Former Scotland Thom Evans also paid tribute to Robson after this announcement, saying he owes him his life. Robson was on hand to help Evans in 2010 when he suffered a complex neck injury against Wales at the Principality Stadium, allowing him to make a full recovery.

“Dr James Robson is one of a kind,” Evans said. “I will always be incredibly grateful for what he did for me that day in Cardiff in 2010. His ability and desire to always put the players wellbeing above anything else, is truly remarkable. I owe him the life I have today for his efforts and experience.

TRENDING
Peter Lakai building on 'surreal' rookie year
