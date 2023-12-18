Scotland handed double injury blow for Six Nations

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
34 - 21
FT
14 - 21
FT
55 - 36
FT
21 - 20
FT
27 - 31
FT
36 - 17
FT
29 - 7
FT
35 - 13
FT
29 - 28
FT
24 - 21
FT
37 - 27
FT
31 - 15
FT
32 - 39
FT
32 - 24
FT
38 - 5
FT
32 - 29
FT
19 - 47
FT
24 - 27
FT
Friday
13:00
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:45
Friday
14:45
Friday
15:00
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
12:00
Saturday
12:00
Saturday
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Leinster's seismic tactical shift could bring philosophical turbulence

2

Newcastle Falcons suffer nightmare journey home from South Africa

3

The deal-breaking clause in RG Snyman's Leinster contract

4

Leinster tabled €500k for RG Snyman

5

Where are they now? The last London Irish team before its collapse

More News More News

Latest Feature

Leinster's seismic tactical shift could bring philosophical turbulence for Ireland

Jacques Nienaber's arrival could spark a major change in Leinster - and Ireland's - approach.

Six Nations News

Owen Farrell announces international break to ‘prioritise’ well-being

Steve Borthwick ‘fully behind’ Owen Farrell's big decision

'It is going to take its toll at some point' - teammate on Farrell abuse

'Owen Farrell is another prophet railroaded out of his own land - who can replace him?'

More Six Nations More News

Trending Video

Sam Warburton on Leinster and Jacques Nienaber

Sam Warburton chats to RugbyPass about Leinster and how long it'll take for Jacques Nienaber to make a difference

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

The All Blacks feel the need for speed
N
Nigel 1 hours ago

WR must abandon their mandate of protecting SA at all costs if the game is to remain watchable by genuine rugby fans. Simple as that.

Go to comments More News
The deal-breaking clause in RG Snyman's Leinster contract
r
rory 3 hours ago

Nigel is related to Ben Smith. No doubt.

Go to comments More News
Six Nations

Scotland handed double injury blow for Six Nations

By Bryn Palmer
Castre Olympique's Adrien Seguret tackles Edinburgh's Javan Sebastian during the EPCR Challenge Cup match between Edinburgh Rugby and Castres Olympique at DAM Health Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Scotland have suffered a second injury blow ahead of the Six Nations with Edinburgh tighthead prop Javan Sebastian likely to miss their opening two matches against Wales and France.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sebastian, 29, hobbled off in obvious distress during the capital side’s 34-21 European Challenge Cup win over Castres last Saturday.

Senior coach Sean Everitt has confirmed Sebastian will be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a knee injury.

Video Spacer

WATCH as Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman reveals the details of why veteran prop Frans Malherbe has not playedd since the World Cup
Video Spacer
WATCH as Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman reveals the details of why veteran prop Frans Malherbe has not playedd since the World Cup

The most optimistic prognosis would see the former Scarlets prop return to training in the week of Scotland’s opener against Wales on 3 February.

An eight-week absence would see him miss the Cardiff encounter and the subsequent visit of France to Murrayfield on 10 February, with only a URC trip to Zebre to build up match fitness before Scotland’s third match against England on 24 February.

Sebastian made a late run into Scotland’s Rugby World Cup squad and started his first Test in the 84-0 rout of Romania in Lille, after six previous caps as a replacement.

Having swapped west Wales for Edinburgh last summer, he has featured in seven of their eight matches since returning from France, starting four of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the venerable WP Nel approaching his 38th birthday, Sebastian could be expected to challenge his club-mate as the principal back-up to Zander Fagerson, Scotland’s first-choice tighthead, in a position where they lack strength in depth.

News of Sebastian’s enforced absence is the second setback for national head coach Gregor Townsend with Glasgow’s Ollie Smith also potentially facing months out of action with a knee injury sustained in Warriors’ Champions Cup win in Bayonne last Friday.

Glasgow assistant coach Pete Murchie said Smith’s injury is “definitely a concern” and “potentially going to be longer term”, although Warriors are still awaiting a definitive diagnosis once they receive the results of scans.

Smith, 21, featured in three of Scotland’s four pool matches in France and is the main rival to recent Toulouse signing Blair Kinghorn for the number 15 jersey.

After Stuart Hogg’s retirement before the World Cup, it is another position where the Scots are not blessed with abundant specialists, although the likes of Northampton centre Rory Hutchinson and Edinburgh wing Darcy Graham have featured there over the past couple of seasons.

While Edinburgh will have to do without Sebastian for the next couple of months, their options in other areas have been bolstered by the return to fitness of two more internationals, lock Sam Skinner and full-back Emiliano Boffelli.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skinner, who has agreed a two-year extension to his contract, should come into contention for the visit of Glasgow to Murrayfield on 30 December, while Argentine Boffelli is poised to return in Friday’s first leg of the Scottish rivals’ festive URC double-header at Scotstoun, eight weeks after injuring a foot in the Pumas’ bronze-medal match against England in Paris.

“He had a full week of training last week and his return comes at the right time with the concussion of Harry Paterson [who suffered a head knock against Castres] so he will be up for selection in the match 23 this weekend,” Everitt said.

Related

The deal-breaking clause in RG Snyman's Leinster contract

South Africa's double World Cup winning lock RG Snyman is set to join Leinster next season from Munster, but will join with a particular clause in his contract, RugbyPass understand. 

Read Now

Boffelli’s return also gives Everitt his first chance to field a Test-class back three, with Darcy Graham now fit again to supplement Duhan van der Merwe, although the in-form Wes Goosen may have something to say about that.

“Darcy showed what he was about in the World Cup,” Everitt added. “He is a busy player on the field and likes to get his hands on the ball. The more touches he has, the more problems he causes for the opposition. It is great to have him back.

“Duhan is playing really well too and we saw bits and pieces of what he can do on Saturday. He is in good form. Every time he has worn the Edinburgh jersey this year he has done well. Having an international back three is a dream for any club.”

Related

Scotland lock Sam Skinner pens new Edinburgh deal

Sam Skinner has signed a new two-year deal with Edinburgh a year after arriving at the Scottish capital from boyhood club Exeter Chiefs.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE The All Blacks feel the need for speed The All Blacks feel the need for speed
Search