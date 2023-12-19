The deal-breaking clause in RG Snyman's Leinster contract

South Africa’s double World Cup winning lock RG Snyman is set to join Leinster next season from Munster, but will join with a particular clause in his contract, RugbyPass understand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The South Africa lock will make the move across Ireland ahead of next season on a one-year deal, arriving with a clause in his contract stating he will only be able to play a certain percentage of United Rugby Championship and Investec Champions Cup games for the province per season.

The deal is in place to ensure the progress of Leinster’s current crop of locks is not stultified. Not only is captain James Ryan a second-row, but Leinster also have other Ireland locks on their books. Ryan Baird, 24, and Joe McCarthy, 22, are both Leinster regulars and Ireland internationals, and with their academy products also coming through, the deal with make sure Snyman is not depriving the players of game time.

World Schools Festival 2023 | Final Highlights World Schools Festival 2023 | Final Highlights Watch more on the RugbyPass Youtube channel RugbyPass Youtube World Schools Festival 2023 | Final Highlights Watch more on the RugbyPass Youtube channel RugbyPass Youtube

Then again, if Snyman’s tenure at Munster is anything to go by, game time might not be that frequent with Leinster. The 28-year-old has endured an injury-plagued stint in Munster, suffering multiple ACL ruptures, and is currently out of action after undergoing surgery for a shoulder/chest injury sustained in the World Cup final.