United Rugby Championship

The deal-breaking clause in RG Snyman's Leinster contract

By Josh Raisey
RG Snyman of South Africa celebrates after the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between England and South Africa at Stade de France on October 21, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

South Africa’s double World Cup winning lock RG Snyman is set to join Leinster next season from Munster, but will join with a particular clause in his contract, RugbyPass understand.

The South Africa lock will make the move across Ireland ahead of next season on a one-year deal, arriving with a clause in his contract stating he will only be able to play a certain percentage of United Rugby Championship and Investec Champions Cup games for the province per season.

The deal is in place to ensure the progress of Leinster’s current crop of locks is not stultified. Not only is captain James Ryan a second-row, but Leinster also have other Ireland locks on their books. Ryan Baird, 24, and Joe McCarthy, 22, are both Leinster regulars and Ireland internationals, and with their academy products also coming through, the deal with make sure Snyman is not depriving the players of game time.

Then again, if Snyman’s tenure at Munster is anything to go by, game time might not be that frequent with Leinster. The 28-year-old has endured an injury-plagued stint in Munster, suffering multiple ACL ruptures, and is currently out of action after undergoing surgery for a shoulder/chest injury sustained in the World Cup final.

Related

Leinster sign Springbok RG Snyman from rivals Munster

Leinster have confirmed the signing of double World Cup winning Springbok RG Snyman from bitter rivals Munster ahead of next season, where he will team up with his former South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber.

Read Now

 

