Saracens secure new deal for England's World Cup star

Off the back of some stellar performances so far this World Cup for England, Saracens have tied down the services of back row Ben Earl with a new long term contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old has been one of the standout performers so far in France for England, as Steve Borthwick’s side have made an unbeaten start to their campaign. Having starred for the London side when they won the Gallagher Premiership earlier this year, they have ensured the 2021/22 Player of the Season will be at the StoneX Stadium for years to come, where he will look to add to his 111 appearances.

“I’m over the moon to have re-signed at Saracens,” the 21-cap England international said. “It’s my boyhood club and it’s one that I love and care for deeply, it’s my home. The players and staff are like family to me and I can’t wait to achieve more with them.

“The club has made me a better player and human being and I can’t wait to continue my journey with Saracens.”

Director of rugby Mark McCall added: “Ben has been part of Saracens since he was 14 years old, growing from a promising young academy talent to one of the stand-out players in world rugby.”

Earl initially struggled to work his way into Borthwick’s England side during the Six Nations, where he was in and out of the squad much like he was under Eddie Jones. But since August he has more or less made himself undroppable, particularly with some of his performances in the World Cup.

England will have Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Earl and Billy Vunipola all available to face Samoa this Saturday the first time this World Cup, so Earl faces stiff competition to retain a starting berth. But on the evidence of what he has produced so far this tournament, Borthwick will have a hard time justifying dropping him.