Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
34 - 14
FT
49 - 18
FT
73 - 0
FT
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
11:45
Saturday
15:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
11:45
Sunday
15:00
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

The Ireland Scotland scoreline that would knock Springboks out

2

Sorry England make World Cup group-stage exit - OTD

3

Scotland coach gives the message every South African wants to hear

4

Wayne Barnes stunned by 'very classy' moment unseen this World Cup

5

Ireland confront idea of Scotland link-up to boot Boks out of RWC

More News More News

Latest Feature

'Let's return to reality - Ireland must exercise caution'

Irish expectation soars as Andy Farrell's team sweeps all in its path, but cool heads are needed if they are to heed mistakes of the past

Gallagher Premiership News

No less than 10 England players named for Premiership Cup clash

'What a s**t show it has been. It is a real shame and I am gutted'

The South African-born Italy U20 No8 tipped by coach to be 'special talent'

Saracens secure new deal for England's World Cup star

More Gallagher Premiership More News

Trending Video

Recapping the Springboks' big win | The Breakdown

South Africa and New Zealand hit Twickenham for their final Rugby World Cup warm-up match, what unfolded was historic and jolted the World Cup favourites conversation.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Fiji vs Portugal | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass
M
Maoama 19 minutes ago

Smash them Fiji

Go to comments More News
‘Putting his hand up’: McKenzie makes a statement in All Blacks’ big win
J
Jen 27 minutes ago

I will never tire of watching him play.

Go to comments More News
Gallagher Premiership

Saracens secure new deal for England's World Cup star

By Josh Raisey
Ben Earl of England during a drinks break in the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between England and Japan at Stade de Nice on September 17, 2023 in Nice, France. (Photo by Michael Steele - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Off the back of some stellar performances so far this World Cup for England, Saracens have tied down the services of back row Ben Earl with a new long term contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old has been one of the standout performers so far in France for England, as Steve Borthwick’s side have made an unbeaten start to their campaign. Having starred for the London side when they won the Gallagher Premiership earlier this year, they have ensured the 2021/22 Player of the Season will be at the StoneX Stadium for years to come, where he will look to add to his 111 appearances.

“I’m over the moon to have re-signed at Saracens,” the 21-cap England international said. “It’s my boyhood club and it’s one that I love and care for deeply, it’s my home. The players and staff are like family to me and I can’t wait to achieve more with them.

“The club has made me a better player and human being and I can’t wait to continue my journey with Saracens.”

Related

The message Jamie George has for Will Skelton and Australia

England hooker Jamie George has sent a message to Will Skelton and his devastated Wallabies who are facing Rugby World Cup pool stage elimination for the first time in Australia’s history.

Read Now

Director of rugby Mark McCall added: “Ben has been part of Saracens since he was 14 years old, growing from a promising young academy talent to one of the stand-out players in world rugby.”

Earl initially struggled to work his way into Borthwick’s England side during the Six Nations, where he was in and out of the squad much like he was under Eddie Jones. But since August he has more or less made himself undroppable, particularly with some of his performances in the World Cup.

England will have Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Earl and Billy Vunipola all available to face Samoa this Saturday the first time this World Cup, so Earl faces stiff competition to retain a starting berth. But on the evidence of what he has produced so far this tournament, Borthwick will have a hard time justifying dropping him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Scotland primed to buck the trend of recent Irish dominance Scotland primed to buck the trend of recent Irish dominance
Search