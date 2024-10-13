Northern Edition

International

Ronan Kelleher news plunges Ireland into low-key injury crisis

By Ian Cameron
Rónan Kelleher of Leinster receives medical attention from Leinster senior physiotherapist Emma Gallivan during the United Rugby Championship match between Benetton and Leinster at Stadio Monigo in Treviso, Italy. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ireland’s preparations for the Autumn Nations Series have taken a hit as hooker Ronan Kelleher has been ruled out after undergoing an ankle procedure.

It’s a significant blow for Ireland, not least given starting hooker and fellow Leinsterman Dan Sheehan is himself sidelined for months with injury and faces his own race against time to make the Guinness Six Nations.

Ulster and Ireland hooker Rob Herring is also yet to feature for the Belfast-based province this season and is in the process of recovering from a calf issue, his last major outing coming against South Africa over the summer.

Kelleher sustained the injury during a recent match against Benetton in Treviso. He is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks, which means he will miss Ireland’s four upcoming November Test matches.

“Ronan had a procedure on his ankle so he’ll be gone for, I don’t know, four to six weeks,” Leinster head coach Leo Cullen told reporters this weekend. “The exact timeline… I’m not exactly sure on that, he only just got it done during the week.

In contrast, Robbie Henshaw is set to return to full training and could feature for Leinster against Connacht next weekend. Cullen expressed optimism regarding Henshaw’s recovery.

“Robbie (Henshaw) is a little bit slower coming back in but we’re just managing guys with the niggles over the course of pre-season.

“So he will hopefully be introduced to full training next week and we will see as the week goes on. He is not a million miles away, he is up and running and everything.

Leinster were without Joe McCarthy, Jimmy O’Brien and Jordan Larmour against Munster at Croke Park.

“Jordan was gone from the previous week. He was due to feature, with a 5/3 split on the bench, but he picked up a niggle in training and hopefully he is not too bad.”

SM 40 minutes ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

Iron sharpens iron, look at the level of competition of schools rugby and how many have to fight to make it to the pro ranks, every level you have to fight because in 3 years time another prodigy will come for your spot

21 Go to comments
L
LK 44 minutes ago
Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

We know that for sure. Nothing wrong with aspiring to be something like him...

2 Go to comments
A
Aido1 46 minutes ago
Leinster-Munster: 5 talking points as awkward Irish rugby question is asked

Don't know what match you were at but the atmosphere resembled a dead fish, best of luck to Snyman. And its not surprising that Leinster are doing so well, look at all the gifts they have received from the IRFU, with another to come at Christmas. If they don't win silver this year it will be because of their own arrogance.

5 Go to comments
T
Toaster 57 minutes ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

At least he doesn’t get injured every other game

6 Go to comments
P
PS 1 hour ago
Leinster-Munster: 5 talking points as awkward Irish rugby question is asked

Sounds like you're blaming Andy Farrell for picking an unproven McCarthy over Kleyn. I think that decision has proven a wise one regardless of Kleyn's form for Munster. Kleyn is a great player, as any second row good enough to play for SA, but he's not the best fit for Ireland.

5 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 1 hour ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

Yes Rugby is for all South Africans but it is just a sport and not the Nationally prefered one. Football is not an African sport but it is the one that is embraced. It has nothing to do with outdated devision ( kind of insulting) and more with the reallity of the matter. Rugby is not the national sport in South Africa. Soccer is. 50 million people will argue about your statement about 11 men kicking a ball around a field I am afraid. Rugby does not define South Africa. Unemployment and poverty does. I admire your passion no matter how misguided.

21 Go to comments
M
MM 1 hour ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Saders if only you had played as many tests as SBW then Kiwis can take you seriously. I think the Irish are gunning for the Kiwis in November and have their number. SBW is saying wat everybody thinks about the current ABs.

6 Go to comments
L
Lulu 1 hour ago
Leinster-Munster: 5 talking points as awkward Irish rugby question is asked

Totally agree. Andy has to select the best players.


This country hopping just does not sit well with me. It's almost as if these guys are playing club rugby

5 Go to comments
R
Rob 1 hour ago
Leinster-Munster: 5 talking points as awkward Irish rugby question is asked

It was Kleyn's choice to play for South Africa, he wasn't and isn't good enough to play for Ireland but South Africa wanted him so he took his chance. He knew exactly what it would mean for Munster and I'm sure no self respecting Munster fan would begrudge his decision. On the other hand flip it around and what if Andy Farrell picks him and gives him a token cap against Italy to keep him IQ, that would be incredibly unfair to the man. Its not Farrells responsibility to keep players IQ its their choice, Kleyn didn't feel he was going to be called up and clearly didn't have the desire to stick it out, why would he when he can go play for his home country? In the same way Frisch decided to go play for his home country. Farrells job is to pick the best players to win games, not to lock down players and restrict their options.

5 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Nah not buying JD.


My samples go all the way to 2022 when Cane was outplayed by JVDF on the Ireland tour. Then he had a fairly good RC that year with Frizell and Ardie and dropped off again at the RWC.


The sample size is large but I don't drop the whole lot into one article just for the benefit of the ppl in 'your line of work'! The article has to present clarity but it doesn't mean the process behind it is simple.


But you might be right in your last sentence, we'll see who Razor picks at 7 with everyone fit.

614 Go to comments
B
BM 1 hour ago
Waikato vs Wellington | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

RIP CONNOR GARDEN-BACHOP!

1 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

That Cane is outplaying them both through quality rather that quantity will mainly be around his vision on the field.

Except that there is no evidence that he is!

614 Go to comments
S
Scott Benz 1 hour ago
All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

N
NB 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

It worked opn this thread to start with Bull, then it stopped. Maybe its to do witht eh volume of comments??

614 Go to comments
P
PK 1 hour ago
Leinster-Munster: 5 talking points as awkward Irish rugby question is asked

Munster weren't forced to chose between Kleyn and Snyman because of "Kleyn’s Test defection" leaving them with two SA International. They had to chose because Andy Farrell didn't pick Kleyn for his World Cup Squad and as a result, he was available for selection for SA.

5 Go to comments
A
AM 2 hours ago
The five players Joe Schmidt should bring into the Wallabies’ squad

Ainsley has been playing for Lyon and scrummaging well. It’s the best league in the world and strong scrum emphasis so easy selection if he is available.


The need for a jackler hasn’t sailed and none of the other options at 2 are as good. He played poorly for La Rochelle last night but has been playing well so disagree on that. Mc Reight hasn’t got that element in his game at international level and a support player like him isn’t needed if you have more go forward in the forwards and inside backs as you can use wingers for that.


Hodge is an easy pick. Solid D and good kicking is needed in any side particularly one without a settled 9 and 10. He should be one of the first picked with Kerevi to take the pressure off 10. Paisami and Wright consistently make dumb decisions that put the team under pressure and wrights flash of brilliance every 5th game isn’t worth the errors and he’s not great under the high ball. I’d use hodge there with the young guy from QLD to bring him on. He can then switch into centre or 10 if there are injuries.


IP. The defence in the backline has been terrible and Paisami has terrible judgment. They need to fix that and the options are limited. Paisami shouldn’t be in the squad. I’d have him in the squad with Kerevi favouring Kerevi to start if available.

11 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Wow! Kiwis on here already turning on one of their all time greats for his opinion!!!


But he is bang on with his analysis and that’s why SR has dragged the All Blacks back into the pack. And don’t expect it to change any time soon…

6 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 3 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Okay then, a spade is a spade & Sonny's an idiot.

6 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 3 hours ago
Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

Stop it. There's only one Lomu.

2 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I think that’s what the consensus on here has been from the start. At least from the more sensible contributors…


Also interesting that NZ often receives teams for a series but, for the most part, only returns the compliment with a single test!

614 Go to comments
