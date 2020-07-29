8:37pm, 29 July 2020

Queensland young gun Jordan Petaia will return for the Super Rugby AU top-of-the-table clash with the Brumbies on Saturday night.

Named on the bench, utility back Petaia underwent shoulder surgery in February but will add some much-needed strike power against the unbeaten Brumbies in Canberra.

Prop Feao Fotuaika will also make his first appearance of the season in two of eight changes to Queensland’s 23.

Queensland: Jock Campbell, Chris Feauai-Sautia, Hunter Paisaimi, Hamish Stewart, Filipo Daugunu, James O’Connor, Scott Malolua, Harry Wilson, Liam Wright, Angus Scott-Young, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Angus Blyth, Taniela Tupou, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Dane Zander. Reserves: Alex Mafi, Feao Fotuaika, Jack Straker, Ryan Smith, Fraser McReight, Tate McDermott, Bryce Hegarty, Jordan Petaia.

More to come…