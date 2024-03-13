Rebels prop Taniela Tupou returns to starting side to face former team
Former Reds enforcer Taniela Tupou will start at tighthead prop against his old side when the Melbourne Rebels host the Queenslanders under the lights at AAMI Park on Friday night.
The Rebels, who started their season with a disastrous defeat to the Brumbies, have bounced back to win their last two which included a clinical win over Moana Pasifika in Hamilton.
With two wins from three starts, the Rebels have defied off-field drama and expectations to sit in fourth place on the Super Rugby Pacific standings.
But their next opponents sit just above them in third.
Front rowers Jordan Uelese and Matt Gibbon will pack down alongside Taniela Tupou, who impressed off the pine during the Rebels’ win across the ditch in Round Three.
“Coming into this week, I don’t want to look at it and make it personal, I will just try and focus on what we do here and do whatever it takes to get us the win,” Tupou said in a statement.
Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Josh Canham will combine at lock once again, while flankers Josh Kemeny and Vaiolini Ekuasi set to join captain Rob Leota in the backrow.
Halves Ryan Louwrens and Wallaby Carter Gordon will link up once again, with powerful ball carries David Feliuai and Filipo Daugunu just outside them in the midfield.
Wing Glen Vaihu returns to the starting side in the No. 11 jumper, while Andrew Kellaway shifts from the right wing back to fullback. Lining up in the No. 14 jersey is Lachie Anderson.
The Rebels’ clash with Australian rivals the Queensland Reds is scheduled to get underway at 7:35 pm AEDT on Friday night at Melbourne’s AAMI Park.
Rebels team to take on Reds
- Matt Gibbon
- Jordan Uelese
- Taniela Tupou
- Josh Canham
- Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
- Josh Kemeny
- Vaiolini Ekuasi
- Rob Leota (c)
- Ryan Louwrens
- Carter Gordon
- Glen Vaihu
- David Feliuai
- Filipo Daugunu
- Lachie Anderson
- Andrew Kellaway
Replacements
- Ethan Dobbins**
- Isaac Kailea
- Sam Talakai
- Tuaina Taii Tualima
- Maciu Nabolakasi**
- Angelo Smith
- Jake Strachan
23 James Tuttle
** denotes potential debut
Comments on RugbyPass
Thanks Nick. Got down to the game myself, and the atmosphere was great, even if the crowd was small for the big Suncorp Stadium. This win should see a lift in numbers for the next home game on Mar 30th when the Brumbies come up. Les Kiss has transformed the Reds for sure. The breakdown work was very impressive, far cleaner and crisper than for some years. That and very good set piece work set up this win over a tough Chiefs unit. Qld. backrow is now a real force. I was talking to a neighbour with some rugby inside contacts, and the word is that Fraser McReight is 8 kgs heavier than he was last season. I saw him post game close up as he signed kids hats etc, and he looks very strong. Harry Wilson played a big part in the game, though I would like to see him use more footwork into contact. He plays very like Duane Vermeulan and Jasper Wiese, very hard and straight running. Liam Wright also worked very effectively, if often less obviously….good leader too, works well with the referee. In that final quarter, the Qld. scrum really became dominant, the Chiefs were always under pressure there, I thought. Good to see Isaac Henry back and playing a sound game. He has had a terrible run of injuries, is listed with only 12 games for Qld…..thought it was more than that. I sat in one corner behind to goal line, and it was very clear when Dmac began to run across the field. Thought he made some poor decisions, which kept pressure off the Reds.41 Go to comments
Rather incredible watching qld play so far this year. Agree with the chiefs comment that they are ready to scramble for each other. Plus they also, as you point out, have cleat ideas what to do with the ball!! The quality of a decent coach and coaching staff seems so obvious. Does Zane N seem more test ready now? Seems to be playing above what he was last year. I also like the two fly half’s…and so far no one has described them as “the next Larkham” which is even better! Keeping expectations real41 Go to comments
I think we should start with Marcus as Ford’s kicking off the tee has been poor all season . Although because Andy Goode has suggested it maybe not.3 Go to comments
Thanks Nick It certainly “feels” like a shift is coming, but perhaps early days. Certaiy way better coaching from Kiss, and it may have rubbed off on the other coaches. Also, a greater sense of urgency all round. No “resting” in this super short season. Apart from the obvious change in tactics exemplified through Kiss, I think that all Oz teams now have decent props to use. Admittedly each side has a couple of OS prop imports, but that has allowed the scrums to function and front foot ball to occur which benefits the backs. Most Oz teams have decision making 5/8s now, or at least enough good ball to allow a decision to be made. Onwards and upwards!41 Go to comments
400 fans for Rebels vs Moana is shocking. How does that happen - didn't the marketing teams know ticket sales were slow in advance? Why was there no attempt to increase sales by local promotions or special deals? How does this happen?41 Go to comments
soko drua soko🛶🔥🇫🇯2 Go to comments
Have a feeling that our best backline play is about to be unlocked. Great coach , respect for thinking out of the box by both Rassie and Tony in this professional era.2 Go to comments
Great game by England. First time I actually appreciated their game since Johnny Wilkinson. Well done from a Saffa2 Go to comments
Thanks NB. The Reds were close to beating the Hurricanes in the previous round but I think struggled to contain the big bodies running at them. The Hurricanes have been a mild surprise judging from their roster and pre season form but sheer muscle and bulk has made defending against them very tough. I also heard on the radio that the Crusaders are averaging 6 seconds for the speed of breakdown ball. However all this pales in comparison to the positive feeling I have about the Highlanders!41 Go to comments
Great piece Nick. As a reds fan, I am cautious to drink the coolaid so early in the season but the stats you list at the top are very encouraging indeed. And what a transformation considering their low ball in play time last year and concerns around the fitness of their tight 5 forwards in particular with their sloppy midfield defence. Seems to be no worries now… Love those two clips for the third try, flook is scrum half at the initial ruck and ends up the one scoring the try on the other side and 50m upfield one phase later. And that tip on form Harry! long may it continue, aus teams have always struggled with multi-pass phases when the forwards are involved. Tahs could look to improve this area of their game, too many one pass phases. I noted that the reds seemed to have two clear plans for the chiefs - 1) get the ball to the edges (both blind and open) and often in consecutive phases, 2) don’t give mckenzie opportunities on the kick return which meant running alot of kicks back and if he does run the ball, don’t let him go. No matter the defender, they really seemed to make an effort to hang onto him any which way they could. Tbh, the reds should’ve been up by 20 if they iced a couple more opportunities in that first half… That suli kick an example where I think he could’ve taken the tackle and then played wide with an unset defence on the following phase. Lastly, big ups to mcreight as the player of the match in a crowded field. That steal just before halftime and then another in the second responsible for the 6 point margin in the end. You have previously criticised his decision making at the ruck and his predisposition to drawing a penalty, nice to see him mature in that area.41 Go to comments
Henry Honiball was an excellent flyhalf. Good luck Brownie, am interested in what you would bring.2 Go to comments
Never heard of Cameron Shepherd, But I do enjoy the absolute S&^tshow the Wallabies are.1 Go to comments
We would welcome him back. Solid lock who is superior in the line-outs, great partnership with Eben and rather a large unit. Yes, Lood, we want you back for the Boks!!1 Go to comments
Loved the way that Kiss has them playing. Some great movement. Could have won by a lot more if they'd executed some basics when it really mattered. From a Chiefs point of view, it's been a tough draw to start with and I think we've played well. I'm not sure why we tend to struggle against the Reds - we even lost to them in one of Rennie's champion seasons!41 Go to comments
Change management. At some point the boks will need to appoint a new captain. But I’m sure Siya will captain the boks against Ireland. Win the World Cup back from the “real world champions”.1 Go to comments
Real shame. Compounded by the lack of a decent replacement in the squad. Daly hasn't added much so far. I hope he can bring his A game on the weekend.1 Go to comments
Totally agree. Some will see Furbank’s mistakes but without his speed, quick hands and willingness to run, we would have scored far less points. Steward is an exceptional defensive fullback, probably the best in the world but England wouldn't have won that game with him on the field. With Furbank and Slade, England have 2 additional flyhalves in the outer channels and that's sumptuous. Most of all I'm loving having a flyhalf who doesn't grubber kick the ball away every time we get in the 22.2 Go to comments
Well worth watching Kiss on the Koko YouTube channel. Certainly seems he’s building something special. The Reds had 17.5k fans on the weekend.41 Go to comments
It is early days Nic, but you like to stay ahead. The balance of power certainly has shifted North within Australia. The balance of power shifting across the Tasman, probably not but there has been a realignment of the battle lines and Aus have regained some territory.41 Go to comments
Les Kiss is well placed in Brisbane, as there is no end to the input for ideas. I find some league plays are coming into Union. Especially the rip tackle. The league guys got so good at it that now you can only do it one on one, it is a penalty if you rip while some else is holding the ball carrier. With two on one it is so easy. Kwagga showed Will Jordan the play. If done in tandem it is easy. At the moment in Union a player tries the rip sporadically usually after a tackle is made and the when the ball carrier falls to the ground. This tactic is seriously under utilised. Faf did it in final play against france, he had help I watch and marvel at the NRL. Although it was interesting to see Wigan beat the Panthers. There are two NRL teams in Brisbane - the Broncos and Dolphins, plus Queensland Maroons Rugby League Brisbane manages the largest combined Rugby League competition in the world with approximately 16,000 player registrations (3,500 seniors) across 56 clubs, who field 891 teams in 101 competitions, playing over 450 games each week. wow.41 Go to comments