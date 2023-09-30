Rassie Erasmus sends another loaded tweet towards the All Blacks and Foster

Springboks Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus’ active week on Twitter has continued after sharing a post seemingly aimed at the All Blacks and head coach Ian Foster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erasmus earlier shared his thoughts following Foster’s disparaging comments around the ball-in-play time between South Africa and Ireland after New Zealand’s 96-17 win over Italy.

There was roughly a two minute difference in ball-in-play time between the two fixtures which the Director pointed out in his first public response to Foster.

He was back for more on the eve of the All Blacks’ clash with Uruguay, tweeting out statistics from the 1995 Rugby World Cup final played between the Springboks and All Blacks.

“Sorry MY bad here we go!!” he wrote in a veiled tweet.

“Interesting to see how and where the game has changed since the 1995 World Cup final.”

Sorry MY bad here we go!! Thanks to Stratus(#Mobii)for this data! Interesting to see how and where the game has changed since the 1995 World Cup final pic.twitter.com/hikN5cIau7 — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) October 5, 2023

The statistics shared show a ball-in-play time of 32 minutes which is nearly exactly the same as the All Blacks encounter with Italy last week.

By contrast the Springboks-Ireland pool match was roughly 30 minutes in total.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ian always a straight shooter and say it as it is! Have respect for him since he coached the Chiefs!! But I think 2 min more ball in play and a epic battle between Ireland and Boks is the game I would rather watch !! ( while saying that your boys were crisp and clinical 🤝) https://t.co/qeo7M4y5nv pic.twitter.com/nB2wzAWSZC — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) September 30, 2023

The busy week on Twitter comes as South Africa enjoy their bye week in the south of France ahead of the final round of pool stage clashes.

Erasmus has offered his thoughts on the Ireland-Scotland game and clapped back at media personality Ger Gilroy after suggesting that he preferred to be in South Africa’s position rather than Ireland’s.

He continued the mind games by following two accounts, the official accounts of Scotland Rugby and Ireland Rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Springboks players seem to be enjoying down time in Cassis where they have been sharing on social media time with family at the beach in the sun.

South Africa has to await the outcome of the clash to find out whether they will qualify for the quarter-finals with a pool exit still a possibility but extremely unlikely.