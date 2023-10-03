Ex-All Black 'quietly confident' of fourth Rugby World Cup win in France

Former All Black halfback and 2011 Rugby World Cup winner Andy Ellis is ‘quietly confident’ that Ian Foster’s side will go all the way and win New Zealand’s fourth William Webb Ellis trophy in France.

Irish over-confidence stemming over the potential quarter-final match-up with the All Blacks has made Ellis smirk, while the former Crusader trusts that the All Blacks are timing their run.

The return of key players to full fitness is the key for the All Blacks to hit their straps at the right time in two weeks when knock-out rugby begins.

“They said from the start they wanted to peak at the right times in this tournament and they’ve been building for that nicely,” he told the Rugby World Cup podcast.

“They’ve had some of their injured guys coming back in the past weeks, which has boosted the side and strengthened the bench.

“I am a Kiwi so we’re pretty humble. We try not to talk up things too much but I feel quietly confident. I think we are in a good place.

“They’re all rolling back in. Sam Cane is now back in the mix again. He is fresh and healthy again. Shannon [Frizell] has come back and given that physicality we love at six.

“All our locks are fully fit now. Jordie Barrett’s back, a bit of size in the midfield now. Tyrel Lomax, he strengthens that front row.

“The squad is in a good place to kind of leap forwards.”

Since beating South Africa 13-8 in their pool stage clash most of the talk has been about how the two sides will meet in the World Cup final again.

The dismissive attitude has not paid much thought to New Zealand or hosts France, who shape as likely quarter-final opponents for both.

Ellis hoped that the All Blacks could still ‘sneak up’ on Ireland despite making headlines with their 96-17 win over Italy last week.

“Yep. It does yeah,” he said on whether the talk around Ireland makes him smile.

“I knew the All Blacks had a performance like the Italy one in them. The quality of the men and the way that they play, you know it’s there.

“But I would have quite liked them to have snuck up on Ireland, or whoever they play in the quarter-final, and really shown what they’ve got (then).

“But in saying that, they will take some good confidence away from that Italy game. Whoever they play in the quarters that team is going to be so ready and so well prepared.”

New Zealand and Ireland have forged a new rivalry since 2016 when the Irish broke a 111-year drought to register their first win over the All Blacks.

The second soon followed in 2018 on Irish soil in Dublin while Andy Farrell’s side have taken the rivalry to a new level with three wins from their last four, including a historic 2-1 series win on New Zealand soil.

Another quarter-final match-up will add a defining chapter to this rivalry whilst also being a pivotal moment in Irish rugby’s history as they look to get the quarter-final monkey off their back.