8:28am, 13 March 2021

Racing 92 are reportedly looking to bring in Fijian Maika Sivo, an NRL try-scoring machine who is said to be similar to Semi Radradra. The Parisian powerhouse is on the lookout for a replacement for Teddy Thomas, the France winger who will leave at the end of the Top 14 season, possibly for Toulouse.

That search has now taken them to Australia where they have been linked by both the Sydney Morning Herald and Midi Olympique with Sivo, a 27-year-old who has been starring for the Parramatta Eels.

A scorer of 37 tries in 46 appearances, he has long been likened to Radradra, the Fijian who now plays for Bristol in the Gallagher Premiership. Radradra used to be an NRL star himself, scoring 82 tries in 94 games in five seasons for the Eels before switching codes to union.

It was March 2019, before the then 25-year-old had made his Eels debut, that Sivo was tipped for great things, Waqa Blake making the comparison between the now Racing target and Radradra.

“I reckon they have got the same mould. They are both tall and built with straight, Fijian muscle. I wish I had a bit of that, but I’m unlucky,” said Blake, a Fijian who had gotten to know Sivo at Penrith before he switched and became an Eels star.

From park footy to Penrith reserve grade, it was believed Sivo racked up 105 tries in four years. “He doesn’t say much, he just does his thing. But he just shows out on the field he is a try-scoring machine… he is massive and if you see the way he runs, he is unstoppable.”

If a deal is struck for Sivo and Racing also complete the signing of Stade Francais midfielder Gael Fickou, they will be said to have struck a huge blow against their French rivals in the recruitment market.

