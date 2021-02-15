1:20pm, 15 February 2021

After being told he would not be needed at Racing 92 past this season, French wing star Teddy Thomas has been linked with one of the club’s biggest rivals – Toulouse.

Thomas has been a key player for Racing in recent seasons, scoring 45 tries in 87 appearances.

L’Equipe reported earlier this month that the Parisians have decided not to renew the player’s contract, ending his seven-year spell with the club, a move that shocked many in French rugby.

Now French radio station Sud Radio are reporting that the hugely talented winger is set to sign with Stade Toulousain in the coming days, barring a last-minute change of heart.

?INFO @SudRadio Teddy #Thomas devrait, sauf rebondissement, s’engager dans les tous prochains jours au @StadeToulousain. L’ailier international (24 selections) a consenti à un effort financier pour rejoindre la ville rose. pic.twitter.com/I5Mr6IlCiX — Sud Radio – Sports & Rugby (@SudRadioRugby) February 15, 2021

Thomas started his professional career at Biarritz before transferring to Jacky Lorenzetti’s resurgent Racing in 2012. The versatile back has now been capped 24-times by France and is one of Fabien Galthié’s major attacking weapons in this year’s Guinness Six Nations.

He is not the only high profile name out of contract at the end of the season, with former Ireland international Simon Zebo also in the final year of his contract.

Zebo joined Racing from Munster in 2018, a move that all but ended his international career given the IRFU’s tacit policy of only selecting home-based players for Test squads.