United Rugby Championship

Pierre Schoeman in store for 'special night' with impressive milestone

By PA
Dublin , Ireland - 4 November 2023; Pierre Schoeman of Edinburgh arrives before the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Edinburgh at the RDS Arena in Dublin. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Scotland prop Pierre Schoeman will make his 100th appearance for Edinburgh in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship match at home to Connacht.

The South Africa-born 30-year-old is now in his sixth season in the Scottish capital and will become the 39th centurion in the club’s history.

“It will be a special evening for Pierre,” senior coach Sean Everitt told the Edinburgh website after announcing his team on Friday.

“It’s great that he can do it in front of the Edinburgh fans, and I’ve got no doubt they’ll give him brilliant reception tomorrow night.”

Schoeman is among seven members of Scotland’s recent World Cup squad selected to start this weekend’s match at Hive Stadium, although there is no place in the 23 for national team captain Jamie Ritchie who had been earmarked for a potential return after injuring his shoulder in the Scots’ final World Cup pool match against Ireland last month.

Edinburgh have won two of their opening three matches, while Connacht are the league’s early pace-setters after winning each of their three fixtures so far.

“It will be a tough test against a Connacht side who are full of confidence, but we’re raring to go,” said Everitt. “It’s been a really strong week of training and the squad are excited to be back home.”.

Emiliano Boffelli, Luke Crosbie, Darcy Graham, Sam Skinner and Hamish Watson are among a batch of internationals still sidelined by injury, while Scotland scrum-half Ali Price will join up with the squad on Monday ahead of a potential debut against the Vodacom Bulls next weekend after his surprise loan move from Glasgow was announced on Thursday.

