Peter O'Mahony handed Ireland captaincy for Six Nations
Peter O’Mahony is set to captain Ireland this Guinness Six Nations in their title defence, with head coach Andy Farrell describing him as a “born leader”.
The Munster flanker was one of the leading candidates to replace Johnny Sexton as Ireland’s skipper after the fly-half retired after the World Cup.
The 34-year-old will lead a settled squad as Ireland aim at winning back-to-back titles, with no uncapped players in the squad. On top of that, there are only eight players with fewer that ten caps in the 34-player squad.
There are, however, three uncapped ‘Training Panellists’, which includes Munster’s London-born prop Oli Jager. He is joined by Munster teammate Thomas Ahern, as well as Leinster No10 Sam Prendergast.
After naming his squad, Farrell said: “The forthcoming Men’s Guinness Six Nations presents an opportunity for us to grow and develop. The Six Nations is one of the biggest stages in world rugby and this year’s competition will be keenly fought. I am pleased with the quality of performances by the extended group over the last number of weeks and believe that the squad is in good shape. I would like to congratulate all those who have been selected, especially those who are at the beginning of their international journeys. It doesn’t get much tougher than France away in the opening weekend, but it is a challenge that we will approach in a positive frame of mind.
On Ireland’s new captain, Farrell said: “To our new captain Peter O’Mahony, he is a born leader and someone who has been an influential figure for Munster and Ireland for many years. I am confident that the squad will continue to benefit from his leadership skills, both on and off the field. He is thoroughly deserving of this honour, and I know that he will relish working closely with the wider leadership group and squad over the coming campaign. I would like to congratulate him and his family at this special time.”
This is set to be a Six Nations of new captains, with Jamie George, Gregory Alldritt and Dafydd Jenkins being appointed captains of England, France and Wales, respectively, for the first time, with the captain of Scotland and Italy yet to be confirmed.
Ireland’s new captain O’Mahony said: “Ever since I was a boy starting off in the game, I have always dreamed of captaining Ireland. I have been asked to lead Ireland on a number of occasions previously, and each of those 10 matches were special days. To be now asked to captain Ireland ahead of the Six Nations is without doubt one of the proudest moments of my life and I would like to thank Andy for this show of faith in me.
“We have a strong core of leaders who will all play a key role in driving the highest standards for the team over the coming weeks. Competition is red hot across the squad and we’re all hugely motivated to work hard when we meet up next week ahead of the opening game in Marseille.”
Ireland get their title defence underway with a trip to Marseille on February 2 to face France.
Ireland 34-player squad
Forwards (19)
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University)(15)
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers)(36)
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne)(46)
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere)(41)
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(36)
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf)(72)
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf)(125)
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy)(79)
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne)(26)
Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen)(4)
Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University)(5)
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution)(101) (captain)
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch)(12)
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD)(59)
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD)(59)
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)(21)
Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch)(2)
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge)(3)
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD)(57)
Backs (15)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians)(52)
Harry Byrne (Leinster/UCD)(2)
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon)(13)
Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)(9)
Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD)(1)
Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(30)
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers)(71)
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD)(36)
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(30)
James Lowe (Leinster)(26)
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor)(15)
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen)(112)
Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster)(1)
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD)(57)
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan)(37)
Training Panellists
Oli Jager (Munster)*
Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster)*
Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)*
* denotes uncapped player
Comments on RugbyPass
Too small to be a utility tight end like Kelce. Yes, fast for wide receiver and the height helps but a flying missile defender will still take him out. Not sure what his USP is that the NFL doesn't already have? Still a couple of years in Florida, LA or Vegas would be fun.1 Go to comments
Rugby players generally don’t transition well to the NFL, and vice versa. Notwithstanding programs like the NFL IPPP, the track record is poor, in both directions. A player like LRZ is at least 4 years behind his NFL peers in terms of experience of top tier American Football, because they get drafted in their early twenties after years of intense, NFL-like, college football. Additionally it is very hard to get game time in an NFL team, so, even if they put him on a practice squad, catching up on experience will be tough. In consequence, the likely outcome for him is to end up as a relatively inexpensive spare wheel in an NFL team (still not bad compensation), or to give up and return to rugby.11 Go to comments
Is george martin injured? he played 80 minutes at the weekend but I genuinely cannot fathom not picking him if fit. I would also have picked Barbeary, Ludlam, Fisilau, & Jonny Hill in place of Roots, Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, & Pearson. Add to that Sinckler in place of Heyes; Warr over Spencer if he made himself eligible; and Kelly & Cokanasiga over Beard and Roebuck. Overall I am fairly happy with the squad. Of the people I would have included I would only have favoured Sinckler to start, so its not like any of them will be huge misses, but the absence of Martin is just really hard to square with how he played against South Africa, and the selection of Beard over Kelly makes very little sense given how much england needs specialist 12s right now.9 Go to comments
Good squad with one seemingly glaring omission - George Martin. Still, presumably the one position which Steve Borthwick can be trusted on is second row9 Go to comments
Alife Barbeary should be there, need a ball carrier.9 Go to comments
Cheers Nick. Some interesting analysis. Though you do seem to cherry pick your fixtures to support your narrative - sure the last 2 champions of the English premiership lost at the weekend. But the current top 4 all won. Northampton and Quins by huge scores. Bath against a ‘big boy’ of Europe… But moving on to your analysis. It’s not new, that premiership clubs can’t handle the sheer size and physicality of some of the bigger sides in Europe. Saracens were able to compete for a little while through their cheating. But that was just a smoke screen because they weren’t a legit side. Legit English sides haven’t been capable of competing in that physical way since the days of Martin Johnson. Which is why it seems pretty obvious England should change their strategy. Englands strategy is most akin to South Africa on the international stage but England simply don’t have the big monster forwards to pull it off. Jones flogged that horse for years and he had a little bit of success when Billy was in his prime and Robshaw and Haskell were both massive too. But since then, it’s been all down hill. England need to embrace a new identity.1 Go to comments
I miss the old Super 12 days. comp lost appeal when they expanded the teams. Less is more. Cut the dead weight. Fans want to see the best vs best. Plain and simple.3 Go to comments
All these ‘miraculous’ returns from injury are because they’re pumped full of Human Growth Hormone & a bunch of Peptides. So every time a player returns weeks ahead of what the natural healing timeframe should be we are told they are superheroes. LOL1 Go to comments
Your opening paragraph, what about Irish clubs. Just a reminder Ireland is not part of Great Britain 😕3 Go to comments
Would any team have handled SAS wrecking ball defence led by PSDT? On the flip side Pollard showed that kickers win world cups, or lose them. If you see the Boks overseas strategy vs All Blacks, can the ABs afford not to pick any internationally based NZ players in next 4 years?36 Go to comments
I hope he makes it and becomes a HUGE star - It might attract more USA based fans to rugby11 Go to comments
French referees have significantly contributed to some of the worst rugby officials ever. Of more recent times Garces, Poite, Raynal - always refereeing to their own rule book; strict application 1 minute, complete disregard the next. Random unexplainable decisions by French referees filled match highlight reels, closer to watching a sitcom with canned laughter. Raynal in the Bledisloe Cup, clown.13 Go to comments
> The poor execution from Mo’unga I thought he was their best back and is getting blamed for way too many things here. This author is like many recently, discussing the eligibility topic like Mo’unga didn’t show that he’s now able to transition his class into the International arena. That would be a mistake if this were actually a serious topic. In this article at least, they appear to have acknowledged his successful year, but have intentionally down played it in order to engage debate against the idea? I’m confused, as this is normally done to go against the grain of popular opinion, but here he’s seemingly trying to help kill the topic? Ohh right, its a Ben Smith article. He’s more concerned about the ABs making him look bad when they lost the RWC Final. No, you can’t blame that on Richie, Ben!36 Go to comments
GOAT 123 Go to comments
amazing player, must start for Engl.1 Go to comments
Incredible player and Captain.1 Go to comments
Their backline will only improve without Barrett. Rieko back to wing would also help1 Go to comments
Roigard Ratima and Fakatava are the AB 9s now. Noone else within cooey. Dynamic players with excellent passes. That is superb depth.2 Go to comments
nice article about Quade but completely wrong about the booing - no one feared Cooper. He couldn’t translate his talent to test level - his record against the ABs backs that up. Players like Larkham and Eales were feared because they were so good, but they didn’t get booed. The booing was simply from him and the team at the time disrespecting Richie Mccaw4 Go to comments
Very low probability of making pro-grade. Too much competition honed through junior high school onwards. But, on the positive side, in Florida he should be a hit with a broadly munter-free, better class of totty than he will have encountered in South Wales and Gloucester.11 Go to comments