Alldritt to captain France squad including 145kg lock Meafou
Gregory Alldritt has been named as France’s new captain in the absence of Antoine Dupont for the upcoming Guinness Six Nations.
With the Toulouse scrum-half set to miss the Championship as he switches his attention to rugby sevens for the Paris Olympic Games, Fabien Galthie has chosen the 45-cap No8 to replace him, who has led La Rochelle to back-to-back Investec Champions Cup victories.
The 26-year-old will lead a squad with five uncapped players, including Toulouse’s 145kg lock Emmanuel Meafou, who qualified for France at the end of last year after being born in New Zealand and growing up in Australia. Antoine Gibert, Nicolas Depoortere, Esteban Abadie, and Mathias Halaghu are the other four uncapped players in the squad.
Fresh from their demolition of Gallagher Premiership champions Saracens in the Champions Cup on Sunday, Bordeaux-Begles’ backline feature heavily in the squad, with Maxime Lucu, Matthieu Jalibert, Nicolas Depoortere, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Damian Penaud all making the cut.
France get this year’s Championship underway against Ireland in Marseille on Friday February 2.
France’s 34-player squad
Forwards
ABADIE Esteban (RC Toulon)
ALDEGHERI Dorian (Stade Toulousain)
ALLDRITT Grégory (Stade Rochelais) (Capitaine)
ATONIO Uini (Stade Rochelais)
BAILLE Cyril (Stade Toulousain)
BARLOT Gaëtan (Castres Olympique)
BOUDEHENT Paul (Stade Rochelais)
CROS François (Stade Toulousain)
GABRILLAGUES Paul (Stade Français Paris)
HALAGAHU Matthias (RC Toulon)
JELONCH Anthony (Stade Toulousain)
LACLAYAT Thomas (Racing 92)
MARCHAND Julien (Stade Toulousain)
MAUVAKA Peato (Stade Toulousain)
MEAFOU Emmanuel (Stade Toulousain)
OLLIVON Charles (RC Toulon)
TAOFIFENUA Romain (LOU Rugby)
TAOFIFENUA Sébastien (LOU Rugby)
WARDI Reda (Stade Rochelais)
WOKI Cameron (Racing 92)
Backs
BIELLE-BIARREY Louis (Union Bordeaux-Bègles)
DANTY Jonathan (Stade Rochelais)
DEPOORTÈRE Nicolas (Union Bordeaux-Bègles)
FICKOU Gaël (Racing 92)
GAILLETON Emilien (Section Paloise)
GIBERT Antoine (Racing 92)
JALIBERT Matthieu (Union Bordeaux-Bègles)
JAMINET Melvyn (RC Toulon)
LE GARREC Nolann (Racing 92)
LEBEL Matthis (Stade Toulousain)
LUCU Maxime (Union Bordeaux-Bègles)
MOEFANA Yoram (Union Bordeaux-Bègles)
PENAUD Damian (Union Bordeaux-Bègles)
RAMOS Thomas (Stade Toulousain)
Comments on RugbyPass
Is george martin injured? he played 80 minutes at the weekend but I genuinely cannot fathom not picking him if fit. I would also have picked Barbeary, Ludlam, Fisilau, & Jonny Hill in place of Roots, Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, & Pearson. Add to that Sinckler in place of Heyes; Warr over Spencer if he made himself eligible; and Kelly & Cokanasiga over Beard and Roebuck. Overall I am fairly happy with the squad. Of the people I would have included I would only have favoured Sinckler to start, so its not like any of them will be huge misses, but the absence of Martin is just really hard to square with how he played against South Africa, and the selection of Beard over Kelly makes very little sense given how much england needs specialist 12s right now.5 Go to comments
Good squad with one seemingly glaring omission - George Martin. Still, presumably the one position which Steve Borthwick can be trusted on is second row5 Go to comments
Alife Barbeary should be there, need a ball carrier.5 Go to comments
Cheers Nick. Some interesting analysis. Though you do seem to cherry pick your fixtures to support your narrative - sure the last 2 champions of the English premiership lost at the weekend. But the current top 4 all won. Northampton and Quins by huge scores. Bath against a ‘big boy’ of Europe… But moving on to your analysis. It’s not new, that premiership clubs can’t handle the sheer size and physicality of some of the bigger sides in Europe. Saracens were able to compete for a little while through their cheating. But that was just a smoke screen because they weren’t a legit side. Legit English sides haven’t been capable of competing in that physical way since the days of Martin Johnson. Which is why it seems pretty obvious England should change their strategy. Englands strategy is most akin to South Africa on the international stage but England simply don’t have the big monster forwards to pull it off. Jones flogged that horse for years and he had a little bit of success when Billy was in his prime and Robshaw and Haskell were both massive too. But since then, it’s been all down hill. England need to embrace a new identity.1 Go to comments
I miss the old Super 12 days. comp lost appeal when they expanded the teams. Less is more. Cut the dead weight. Fans want to see the best vs best. Plain and simple.3 Go to comments
All these ‘miraculous’ returns from injury are because they’re pumped full of Human Growth Hormone & a bunch of Peptides. So every time a player returns weeks ahead of what the natural healing timeframe should be we are told they are superheroes. LOL1 Go to comments
Your opening paragraph, what about Irish clubs. Just a reminder Ireland is not part of Great Britain 😕3 Go to comments
Would any team have handled SAS wrecking ball defence led by PSDT? On the flip side Pollard showed that kickers win world cups, or lose them. If you see the Boks overseas strategy vs All Blacks, can the ABs afford not to pick any internationally based NZ players in next 4 years?36 Go to comments
I hope he makes it and becomes a HUGE star - It might attract more USA based fans to rugby10 Go to comments
French referees have significantly contributed to some of the worst rugby officials ever. Of more recent times Garces, Poite, Raynal - always refereeing to their own rule book; strict application 1 minute, complete disregard the next. Random unexplainable decisions by French referees filled match highlight reels, closer to watching a sitcom with canned laughter. Raynal in the Bledisloe Cup, clown.13 Go to comments
> The poor execution from Mo’unga I thought he was their best back and is getting blamed for way too many things here. This author is like many recently, discussing the eligibility topic like Mo’unga didn’t show that he’s now able to transition his class into the International arena. That would be a mistake if this were actually a serious topic. In this article at least, they appear to have acknowledged his successful year, but have intentionally down played it in order to engage debate against the idea? I’m confused, as this is normally done to go against the grain of popular opinion, but here he’s seemingly trying to help kill the topic? Ohh right, its a Ben Smith article. He’s more concerned about the ABs making him look bad when they lost the RWC Final. No, you can’t blame that on Richie, Ben!36 Go to comments
GOAT 123 Go to comments
amazing player, must start for Engl.1 Go to comments
Incredible player and Captain.1 Go to comments
Their backline will only improve without Barrett. Rieko back to wing would also help1 Go to comments
Roigard Ratima and Fakatava are the AB 9s now. Noone else within cooey. Dynamic players with excellent passes. That is superb depth.2 Go to comments
nice article about Quade but completely wrong about the booing - no one feared Cooper. He couldn’t translate his talent to test level - his record against the ABs backs that up. Players like Larkham and Eales were feared because they were so good, but they didn’t get booed. The booing was simply from him and the team at the time disrespecting Richie Mccaw4 Go to comments
Very low probability of making pro-grade. Too much competition honed through junior high school onwards. But, on the positive side, in Florida he should be a hit with a broadly munter-free, better class of totty than he will have encountered in South Wales and Gloucester.10 Go to comments
The chairs on the deck go round & round, round & round, round & round 🎵3 Go to comments
Ever since Australia started employing kiwi coaches, we have been going backwards. But werent they meant to be amazing and would coach us to be amazing ? Well it all turned out to be complete and utter bs. Unsurprisingly. There’s a very good reason kiwis were desperate to get kiwi coaches in to the system of what was once the smartest rugby country in the world. So they could undermine us and convince us to play like kiwis so the All Blacks knew exactly what they would be getting in the Bledisloe Cup. Funny thing is kiwis didn’t realise that by trying to kill of their neighbouring competition, they killed off their own competitiveness. Seeing Mark Nawaqitinase defect to league, in part no doubt because it looks like the Tahs are trying to manipulate another kiwi coach to coach Australia and seeing Ress Zammit dump Wales for the NFL, again no doubt in part because the Welsh union doesn’t engender any passion for Wales by hiring only kiwi coaches also, should be a significant worry for the Australian and Welsh unions.30 Go to comments